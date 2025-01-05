The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell has raised concerns over Rasmus Hojlund's confidence after the Manchester United striker put in another toothless display up top in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

The visitors made a bright start at Anfield and were the better side in the first half. Ruben Amorim's troops will feel they should have been ahead when they heard in at halftime. Hojlund spurned a golden opportunity in the 41st minute.

The Danish frontman got himself in a promising position but couldn't fire past Alisson Becker. It was a frustrating evening on Merseyside for the 21-year-old, who has yet to hit the heights many anticipated.

Lisandro Martinez gave United the lead with a thumping effort in the 52nd minute, but Cody Gakpo hit back with a fine strike seven minutes later. Matthijs de Ligt threatened to ruin a fine Anfield outing for the Red Devils when he gave away a spot-kick, which Mohamed Salah dispatched in the 70th minute.

However, Amad Diallo came to the fore with a crucial equaliser in the 80th minute as Amorim's men took a well-deserved point. Hojlund lasted 86 minutes before he was brought off for Joshua Zirkzee.

Whitwell: Hojlund Is Lacking Confidence

The Dane Dissapointed at Anfield

Hojlund joined United from Atalanta in August 2023 for £72 million. He became the club's most expensive U21 signing in history but has failed to meet expectations, particularly on the goalscoring front.

The 22-cap Denmark international has managed just two goals in 15 Premier League games this season. He was tasked with leading the line against a dominant Liverpool defence and failed to give Arne Slot's side any real threat.

Hojlund blew that one big chance while he was kept quiet by Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the air. His 6ft3in frame should make him more of a handful for the opposition, but that hasn't been the case.

Whitwell was full of praise for several United stars following the first half at Anfield but highlighted Hojlund's struggles. He wrote on X:

Good half from (Manchester United) - (Kobbie) Mainoo and (Manuel) Ugarte (especially) doing well in midfield to give their team a foothold. Some slick attacks also. (Bruno) Fernandes picking his passes. Hojlund looks short of confidence. (Harry) Maguire, (Matthijs) De Ligt, (Lisandro) Martinez being aggressive.

Rasmus Hojlund vs Liverpool Minutes Played 86' Goals 0 Expected Goals (xG) 0.07 Assists 0 Shots On Target 1 Dribble Attempts (succ.) 1 (1) Big Chances Missed 1 Touches 18 Accurate Passes 7/10 (70%) Key Passes 0 Crosses (acc.) 1 (0) Ground Duels Won 2 (1) Aerial Duels Won 5 (2)

Hojlund's walking on thin ice as he falters in United colours, and the club could be prepared to move on from the Dane. Amorim reportedly wants a reunion with his former Sporting CP frontman Viktor Gyokeres, and the prolific Swede is keen on linking up with the Portuguese coach at Old Trafford.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 05/01/2025.