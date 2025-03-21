Manchester United youngster Ayden Heaven is expected to return sooner than initially feared after suffering a foot injury last weekend, journalist Laurie Whitwell has revealed.

The 18-year-old defender looks set to avoid a lengthy spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off on his full Premier League debut against Leicester on Sunday.

While there is no definitive prognosis yet on Heaven’s return date, there is hope that the former Arsenal starlet will be out for weeks rather than months.

He could reportedly rejoin Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad before the end of the season, despite initial concerns over a long-term absence.

Man United Handed Huge Injury Boost

Heaven’s return anticipated this season

Whitwell, speaking on the Inside United podcast, revealed that Heaven has likely avoided a serious injury and could return to action in a few weeks:

“There's been no definitive prognosis made. I would want to urge precaution on kind of coming out definitively, but I certainly think that there is hope that it's going to be weeks rather than months. “I would think [we will see him again this season], just based on everything that I'm hearing. “But like I say, they're still waiting for the absolute diagnosis, but I think it's a lot more positive than the original fears.”

Heaven joined United from Arsenal in January and was quickly integrated into the first-team squad by Amorim, who has already handed the youngster four appearances this season amid an injury crisis.

The Red Devils lost Lisandro Martinez to a season-ending injury in February, while Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire also missed last weekend’s 3-0 win over Leicester.

Amorim fielded a back three of Heaven, Matthijs de Ligt and Victor Lindelof on Sunday, and had youngster Tyler Fredricson as his only centre-back option on the bench.

United are 13th in the Premier League with nine games remaining and face Nottingham Forest away after the international break.

Ayden Heaven's Man Utd Stats (2024/25) Games 4 Starts 2 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 217

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-03-25.