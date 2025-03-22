Manchester United could be looking to explore the market for new midfielders this summer, with boss Ruben Amorim eager to add more high-intensity players to his options, Laurie Whitwell has revealed.

With both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen expected to be headed to the club's egress this summer, it only makes sense for the Red Devils to invest in the middle of the park. The duo have failed to match the pace of the football in Amorim's setup, and that could lead the Portuguese tactician and his entourage to target hard-working midfielders as replacements.

Whitwell: United Considering 'Energetic Box-to-Box' Midfielders this Summer

Speaking on the Inside United podcast, Whitwell revealed what he had been hearing regarding Manchester United's transfer plans heading into the summer transfer window. He said:

"I'm hearing noises about central midfielders, in terms of energetic box-to-box, and obviously a striker. So they're going to have to weigh up where their priorities lie."

Alongside Casemiro and Eriksen, star academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo could be poised for an exit too, as the youngster has stalled on contract talks and reports suggest the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid are lurking.

A partnership of Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte reaped rewards in the side's last outing in the Premier League, when they thumped Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium. The duo paired well in midfield, but they are not anywhere near enough to last an entire season.

Manchester United have been linked with an array of midfielders, including Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund. They are reportedly prepared to offer in the region of €48 million (£40 million) for the towering midfielder, who has previously been described as an "all-action midfielder" praised for his speed and strength.

Manchester United's Midfield Targets - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Wharton Nmecha Appearances 13 19 Minutes Played 843 1,131 Goals 0 2 Assists 0 1 Shots per 90 1.07 0.64 Passes Completion (%) 76.5 87.6 Key Passes per 90 2.02 0.71 Progressive Passes per 90 9.36 4.92 Tackles Won per 90 1.28 1.43 Interceptions per 90 1.38 1.43 Clearances per 90 1.91 1.98 Aerials Won (%) 33.3 53.1

The Red Devils have also been credited with interest in Crystal Palace talent Adam Wharton, as exclusively revealed by GIVEMESPORT in February. The Englishman is another well-rounded option with an impressive work rate, and he has been likened to United icon Michael Carrick.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 22/03/2025