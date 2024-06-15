Highlights Lionel Messi shone in Argentina's 4-1 win over Guatemala, scoring two goals and setting up another.

Lionel Messi is a true great of the game, in every sense of the word. The little magician was sensational as Argentina romped to a 4-1 victory over Guatemala in a warm-up friendly ahead of the Copa America.

The 36-year-old was instrumental his side's comeback victory after Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez diverted the ball into his own net inside the opening five minutes. Not only did Messi guide his team to success, but he also further endeared himself to his teammates with an admirable gesture.

Argentina head into the international tournament as the reigning champions after Lionel Scaloni's World Cup winners defeated rivals Brazil in the final in 2021. Their first group stage match against Canada is next on the agenda, with ties against Chile and Peru set to follow.

Lionel Messi Dazzles in Friendly

He played a part in all four goals

Argentina weren't behind for long as Messi was handed one of the easiest goals of his career by the opposition goalkeeper, who got his attempted clearance all wrong and played the ball straight to the ex-Barcelona superstar. He tucked the ball home as expected and went on to put Guatemala to the sword.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi is Argentina's all-time top goalscorer with 106 strikes for the nation (50 more than second-placed Gabriel Batistuta).

Messi played a role in all four of the goals as he laid one on a plate for Martinez to tap in from close range before adding his second of the game. After being sent through on goal, the Inter Miami ace deftly shipped the ball past the on-rushing goalkeeper.

It's a finish that can be incredibly difficult at speed, but one that Messi makes look effortless. Guatemala couldn't cope with his superior intelligence and technical ability all evening. View Messi's highlights below:

Lionel Messi Gives Martinez Penalty

Inter striker was full of praise for the icon

Not only did Messi lay off his international colleague from open play, but he also indirectly assisted his goal from a spot-kick in the first half. When the referee awarded the penalty, everyone expected one man to step up.

However, the captain proved he's a class act as he handed the ball to the Inter striker and stepped aside. Martinez then rifled the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards out to give Argentina a 2-1 lead at the time. The Serie A forward, who has struggled for international goals in recent years, was glowing in his praise for his national teammate after the game, telling reporters:

"I looked at him, and he gave it to me. I thanked him, and I thank him publicly as well. It's a gesture from a GREAT, a gentleman both on and off the field. This is very important to me."

There are so many examples of fellow players lauding the greatest player of all time, and this is just another example of his brilliance as both a player and a human being. Messi admitted just days ago that his time in the beautiful game is dwindling, so fans and peers will need to enjoy what's left of his sensational career. His next piece of business on the pitch will be to lift a second successive Copa America trophy.