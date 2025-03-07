Romeo Lavia is set to return to the Chelsea squad to face Leicester City on Sunday after recovering from a hamstring injury. The Belgium international is back in training and, if all goes to plan, should be included in the matchday squad to face the Foxes having not featured in the Premier League since January 14 against Bournemouth.

The Blues' midfielder Moises Caicedo is also expected to feature in the clash at Stamford Bridge despite being one yellow card away from a two-game suspension. With Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to come in a busy March, head coach Enzo Maresca was asked whether he is tempted to rest the Ecuador international this weekend.

"No, no, no," said the Italian tactician, speaking after Chelsea's 2-1 UEFA Conference League win at Copenhagen. "I know that [my staff] said this to me, but at this moment for us, it’s about winning games. We need to win games, so we cannot plan on giving Moi a rest thinking that he can play Arsenal. We need to win against Leicester and then we need to focus on how we can beat Arsenal. It's just game by game, and we need our best players on the pitch.

"The position of Moises, if you see his background, last year he had 11-12 yellow cards, the year before the same, because he's a midfielder. You are in the traffic. Sometimes you have to make some fouls. It's normal. Hopefully, he can avoid that until the end, knowing that it's probably difficult."

"The good thing is we have Romeo now. He's started [training] with us already. He can be back. He could be fit, but just not playing from the start. We need to be ready. Reece James can be a midfielder like [against Copenhagen] as well, so we'll see."

Maresca Advised Van Nistelrooy to Take Job

Leicester boss asked Italian tactician for opinion on role

Leicester's visit to Stamford Bridge sees Maresca again face his former club, having guided the Foxes into the Premier League in 2023/24 by winning the Championship.

His ex-employers find themselves second-bottom and five points adrift of safety. The trip to Chelsea kicks off a tough run of six fixtures, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool all to come.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Enzo Maresca led Leicester City to 36 wins from his 53 matches in charge

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has lost 11 of his last 12 Premier League games, called Maresca before taking the Leicester job. The pair are close friends, having briefly played together at Malaga.

"Ruud is a friend of mine," said Maresca. "We played together and then after we have been in contact. When Leicester called, he thought to call me and we had a chat. I said to him that Leicester is a fantastic club run by fantastic people. It was probably the best people in football that I'd met. So I told him many good, positive things about Leicester.

"I've been in football for more than 30 years. You struggle to find people so, so, so nice, that they care about the family, about the kids, about everything. They are fantastic."

"But the most important thing, let me say, is that we need our fans on Sunday – 95 minutes, 100 minutes, we need to win the game. That is the most important thing. In this moment, I'm focused on us. Now I'm here, I’m just thinking about us, how we can improve and then it's more for Ruud, for the sporting director [John Rudkin] and for the owner [Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha] to find a solution for Leicester."

Maresca Boasts Close Bond with Foxes Squad

Players wanted Blues chief to return to King Power Stadium

Maresca's Chelsea will head into the encounter off the back of a hard-fought 2-1 win at Copenhagen in which Reece James and Enzo Fernandez both scored.

Leicester's players made a trip to Copenhagen of their own in November, for an early Christmas party just days before Steve Cooper was sacked. Harry Winks and Conor Coady were pictured holding up a sign that read, 'Enzo, I miss you', illustrating the tight bond Maresca had with his players at the King Power Stadium.

"No [I didn't see the sign]," Maresca said. "The only thing I can say is that I try to create a relationship with players where, at the end, I feel very close to them and they probably feel very close to me. This is probably the only reason [for the sign]. I still speak with many of Leicester's players because we had a fantastic season last year, and I'm very close to some of them."

Maresca was a leading voice, along with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, in bringing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Stamford Bridge from Leicester for £30m.

Dewsbury-Hall, who got 12 goals and 14 assists in the Championship last season, has had limited opportunities in the Premier League, but he did start against Copenhagen on Thursday and will be hoping for further minutes against his boyhood club. The 26-year-old is viewed as a positive influence at Cobham, and well-liked by his teammates, despite Maresca conceding his move to west London was a bit of a culture shock in the early part of the season.

"At the beginning, he struggled a little to accept that he was not playing many games," said Maresca. "Now, probably after a while, he has realised that he has to be calm, he has to understand. He's much better now. He played an important game [against Copenhagen] from the start. That shows that I really trust Kiernan.

"Kiernan knows that Cole [Palmer] plays there, Enzo plays there, Christo [Christopher Nkunku] plays there. So we have many, many players in terms of quality playing in that position."

Chelsea know the importance of beating Leicester, a game they are expected to win. Doing so would make it three victories in a row in all competitions and could take them as high as third in the table ahead of the return leg against Copenhagen and then two crucial London derbies against Arsenal and Tottenham in the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/03/2025

