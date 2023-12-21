Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Zach LaVine and OG Anunoby to bolster their roster.

LaVine would provide scoring relief to the starting five, while Anunoby brings three-point shooting and defense.

The Sixers have the assets to make either trade, but the decision will depend on their assessment of their needs and the asking prices of both teams.

The Philadelphia 76ers may be in third place in the Eastern Conference with a strong 19-8 record, but that doesn't mean they're going to stay complacent with their current roster.

After trading away James Harden early in the season, the Sixers found themselves with multiple assets to package with several draft picks if they want to make an upgrade before the trade deadline in February.

Although the dominos haven't yet begun to fall, Philadelphia already has their sights set on two players to help flesh out the team, according to Shams Charania, who reported the news on Fanduel's Run It Back show.

"You look at [the Sixers'] asset pool: three first-round draft picks they can trade, they have a bunch of contracts, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, so Zach LaVine, OG Anunoby, those are two names to keep an eye on as guys that Philadelphia has monitored, has a level of interest in."

LaVine is the better scoring option for the Sixers

Potential trade package: Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, three first-round picks

It's no secret that Joel Embiid has been the Sixers' primary weapon on offense. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the league with 122.3 points per game and, on average, the 29-year-old center is responsible for 35.1 of them.

After Embiid, Tyrese Maxey has been the ideal second option, with Tobias Harris behind him, but the offensive well dries up fairly quickly once the three are either on the bench or are facing a cold spell.

Philadelphia 76ers - Trade targets statistics Player Points Rebounds Assists Field goal % Three-point field goal % Zach LaVine 21.0 4.9 3.4 44.3 33.6 OG Anunoby 14.7 4.0 2.5 46.9 37.2

The Sixers' bench brings in approximately 22.6 points per game, good for 28th in the league, so adding an extra piece to the mix could help spread out the scoring whenever the starting five don't all share the court.

Trading for Zach LaVine wouldn't do much to help the bench, but it would ensure that four of the five starters are more than capable of scoring whenever they're called upon.

His 21.0 points per game are the lowest since his 2017-18 season, and his efficiency isn't as high as it once was, but on a team where he won't be forced to shoot at all times to keep his team in the game, he could provide some much-needed relief for the rest of the crew who need to maintain their output at all times.

Even if he hasn't proven it much this year, LaVine is a capable three-point shooter who converts 38.2 of his attempts from deep in his career. The Sixers' solid spacing should bring him back to good form.

The Sixers don't have many young players to sweeten a deal, but they do have a salaried get-out-of-jail-free card in the trio of Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, and Nicolas Batum. All three are on expiring deals and will leave breathing room for the Chicago Bulls, who can focus all their efforts on rebuilding with the picks the Sixers give up.

As seen with the Bradley Beal trade in the offseason, larger contracts are much harder to trade even if the player is all-star caliber.

Anunoby would provide better three-point shooting and defense

Potential trade package: Marcus Morris Sr., Jaden Springer, two first-round picks

Anunoby has a lot of things going for him: he's a solid shooter, a good driver, and an elite defender. Sure, the Toronto Raptors defense leaves much to be desired, but Anunoby is one of their few bright spots on that end.

OG Anunoby - 2023-24 Defensive statistics Defensive rating 111.1 Steal % 20.0 Opponent points off turnovers 11.3 Defensive win shares 2.8

As well, he's been one of their only good or even competent shooters from deep, even if his point production (14.7 PPG) is average this season.

Landing with the Sixers wouldn't necessarily give them a go-to scoring option like LaVine, but he might fit the Sixers' timeline and roster better.

Unlike LaVine, Anunoby's contract expires at season's end, and a new contract will be more expensive undoubtedly, but it won't come close to the $40 million-plus LaVine is owed through the 2026-27 season.

He wouldn't cost as much in a trade either, as the Sixers won't be forced to send all their veterans to Toronto in exchange for the young wing. Even if he won't be lighting the stat sheet all that often, he'll be good for locking down his opponents and draining threes with much better spacing.

The only caveat with an Anunoby trade is his willingness to take a backseat in scoring. A year ago, the forward had reportedly expressed his desire to have a larger role in the Raptors' offense. Behind Embiid and Maxey, however, he would be, at best, the third option.

The Sixers certainly have the assets to pull either trade off, but it will come down to their preference when they assess their needs and the asking prices of both teams.