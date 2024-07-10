Highlights Lawrence Okolie, who has sparred both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, has revealed they aren't the biggest British hitters he's shared the ring with.

Okolie named Daniel Dubois, who will fight AJ later this year, and Moses Itauma as the hardest hitters he's faced.

Joshua and Dubois will meet in September at Wembley for the vacated IBF title, after Oleksandr Usyk chose to stand aside in order to rematch Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been two of the biggest heavyweights in British boxing in recent years, with the two seeming to be on a collision course ever since we can remember. However, that wait could finally come to an end in 2025.

Despite the fact they are the two biggest names in British boxing, ahead of Joshua's meeting with Daniel Dubois for the IBF world title in September, a former sparring opponent of both Fury and AJ has revealed that there are two Brits that punch harder than the poster boys.

Former cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie has sparred with both Fury and Joshua, but has named Dubois and teenage boxer Moses Itauma as the hardest hitters he has faced off with.

“I think he’s probably one of the hardest punchers. Him and Moses Itauma are the two hardest punchers I’ve been in the ring with, whether that’s sparring or fights.”

Lawrence Okolie's History With Fury & Joshua

Okolie has sparred with Joshua a number of times over the years, but Fury made the former Olympic boxer part of his training camp before his first meeting with Deontay Wilder in 2018.

Following the 2016 Olympics, the 31-year-old became one of the most sought-after names for the biggest stars in boxing as a sparring partner. Joshua's next opponent, Dubois, is another name the former cruiserweight has shared the ring with as a sparring partner, with Okolie warning just how hard he hits. Itauma has also shared the ring with Okolie, however, and the 31-year-old was also full of praise for him.

High Praise For Moses Itauma

Okolie spoke highly of Itauma's ability, comparing him to a teenage Mike Tyson as he pointed out the 19-year-old has the hardest punch he has felt. Given that that is in a sparring capacity and not a competitive scenario, it speaks volumes of what the teenager's opponents would be feeling when they share the ring with him.

Itauma is currently unbeaten, with a record of 9-0. Seven of those victories have come via knockout, which highlights even further what Okolie has praised the teenager for with his punch. Not only did the 31-year-old compare the 19-year-old to Tyson, but he also tipped Itauma to go to the very top of the sport.

Joshua & Tyson Set For Collision Course

The British duo have long been predicted to face off in the ring, with it being frequently labelled the most anticipated fight in British boxing history. That prediction looks set to come true within the next year, with the two predicted to meet as early as December of this year.

Joshua's most recent fight came against Francis Ngannou, who had lost to Fury before meeting with him. Meanwhile, the Gypsy King met with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in the first undisputed title clash in 25 years, which saw the latter emerge victorious.

Following his victory over the former UFC star, many had speculated the possibility of Joshua meeting the winner of the clash between Fury and Usyk, but with the Gypsy King off the table, and Joshua's upcoming meeting with Dubois, that appears to be unlikely.