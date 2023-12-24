Highlights Rangers need a prolific striker to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers are reportedly interested in signing Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, and his social media activity has intrigued the supporters at Ibrox. Journalist Dean Jones has now discussed the potential transfer with GIVEMESPORT.

If Rangers want to mount a serious challenge for the Scottish Premiership title, signing a prolific striker will help their efforts to do so. The Old Firm outfit have enjoyed an impressive turnaround in form since Philippe Clement took over as manager, and the January transfer window is a good time for him to bring in some reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season.

Shankland has shown that he's capable of scoring at this level and could be the ideal solution in attack. No player in the squad has scored more than James Tavernier, Rangers' right-back, so adding another body in attack would certainly be beneficial for Clement's side.

Shankland has added fuel to the fire

As we head towards the winter transfer window, Rangers will be scouring the market for potential new additions, and Shankland is a player who has been linked with a move to Ibrox. It's understood that Rangers have proposed a £3m deal to tempt Hearts into sanctioning an exit for the 28-year-old, with Clement's side willing to offer Alex Lowry or Scott Wright as part of the transfer.

Lawrence Shankland - season-by-season Hearts stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2022/23 47 28 4 9 1 2023/24 24 13 3 6 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt - as of 21/12/2023

Shankland recently added fuel to the rumours that he could be on his way to Rangers by liking a post on social media that congratulated the Scottish club on winning the Viaplay Cup earlier in December. With rumours circulating regarding a potential departure for the Hearts forward, Shankland has spoken publicly about his future...

“It’s a sign you’re doing well when there’s speculation, that’s what I take from that. It’s always been the case throughout my career, there’s always been speculation flying about. It’s a sign I’m doing my job well and scoring goals."

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that what Shankland has been able to do in Scottish football so far in his career is impressive and he believes that the forward would go to another level playing with better players at Rangers. Pundit Lee McCulloch recently claimed that Shankland could be worth as much as £5m, so it will be interesting to see whether Rangers would be willing to pay that sort of figure to secure his signature.

Jones has suggested that Shankland has added fuel to the fire with his social media activity, but claims that there has been talk about him signing a new deal with Hearts. The journalist adds that he could be tempted to remain with his current club due to playing regularly and scoring goals. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"He is such a good player. What I think is so impressive is how he rises to bigger occasions. It's what you look for in a goal scorer and Hearts fans will be desperate to keep hold of him. A striker like this is really hard to find and the problem is it adds fuel to the fire when he seems to be liking posts on social media of Rangers lifting a trophy. Obviously, there's talk about him signing a new contract, potentially. I think that'd be a really big call at the moment because there is definite transfer potential for him. But if he's happy and playing well, you can see why there might be a temptation to just stay here for a little while longer. The problem for Hearts fans and Hearts themselves is that the more goals he scores, the more inevitable it feels that are transfer will eventually come along."

Celtic gift Rangers opportunity

Despite spending the majority of the campaign leading the way in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic have now lost two games on the bounce in the league. Clement's side currently find themselves sitting two points off first place with a game in hand, giving them an opportunity to leapfrog their bitter rivals.

Rangers are in sensational form and haven't lost in all competitions since 5th October. In the opening few months of the season, it looked as through Celtic would be running away with it, but they've gifted Rangers an opportunity to hop in the driving seat.