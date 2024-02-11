Highlights Rangers are interested in signing Lawrence Shankland, who has been performing impressively in the Scottish Premiership.

While a transfer failed to materialise during the January window, there is still a chance that Shankland could move to further his career.

Shankland's future at Hearts is in doubt as he hasn't signed a new contract, and speculation about another club signing him will continue.

Rangers have shown an interest in securing the signature of Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT that there is still a chance that he moves clubs and could be looking for a move to further his career.

Phillipe Clement has made a promising beginning to his tenure at Glasgow, aiming to compete for the Scottish Premiership title by the end of the 2023/24 season, especially after making progress in the latter stages of the Europa League.

On the other hand, Rangers were relatively quiet during the 2024 winter transfer window but are likely to make a serious charge on the market in the summer. Shankland, who has been one of the standout performers in the Scottish Premiership, is mentioned as a potential target for Rangers, who have gained some ground on their rivals Celtic in the title race. Clement's men could go top of the league if they win their game in hand.

Rangers showing an interest in Shankland

Shankland has been in impressive form this season in the Scottish Premiership and currently leads the way for goals in the division, finding the back of the net 17 times so far this term. Naturally, the prolific striker is starting to turn the heads of other clubs, and Shankland has recently discussed his future after remaining with Hearts during the January transfer window...

"I'm sure talks will continue further down the line. At this moment in time, I've got 18 months left on this deal that I'm on. We can move on with that, there's not really any mad rush to get stuff sorted as soon as possible."

Cyriel Dessers vs Lawrence Shankland - 2023/24 Scottish Premiership stats Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) Appearances 16 (5) 25 Minutes 1300 2250 Goals 8 17 Assists 2 1 Shots per game 2.7 3.6 Key passes per game 1.1 1.1 Dribbles per game 0.4 1 Fouled per game 0.6 1.1 Overall rating 6.88 7.22 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 09/02/2024

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT, during the January transfer window, that a late move from Rangers for Shankland shouldn't have been ruled out, and Hearts fans were undoubtedly counting down the days until the deadline. A transfer failed to materialise and Shankland will remain with his current side until at least the end of the campaign.

Cyriel Dessers has provided Rangers with somewhat of a goal threat this season, but Shankland could take their side to the next level as they hope to overtake Celtic as the superior side in the Scottish Premiership.

Dean Jones - Shankland's future in doubt

Jones has hinted that there is a chance Shankland, who has been labelled as a £5m striker, could be considering his next steps after failing to sign a new contract at Hearts yet. The journalist adds that speculation is going to continue with other clubs after he was given no certainties that Shankland wasn't going to leave in the final hours of the January transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, Hearts fans are probably not much better off here, because he still hasn't signed a new contract for him and the speculation is going to continue that another club is going to try to sign him. Even in the closing hours of the window, I wasn't given any certainties about him not leaving Hearts. So that probably speaks volumes about where this guy might be taking his career next."

Rangers' January business

After failing to live up to expectations at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Clement decided to take a chance on signing Fabio Silva until the end of the season. Since joining the Scottish club, the 21-year-old has made five appearances, scoring once.

In addition to bolstering his midfield options, Clement also strengthened his squad with the acquisition of Mohamed Diomande from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland. Although initially on loan, the deal includes an obligation to buy, with Rangers expected to pay a fee exceeding £4.3 million for the promising 22-year-old, according to Sky Sports.

The Scottish Premiership outfit also secured the signature of Oscar Cortes on a temporary deal from RC Lens until the end of the season. Rangers do have an option to buy in his contract after signing him late in the January window, and he was Clement's third and final arrival.