Highlights Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel netted a last-gasp equaliser against Atletico Madrid in an intense Champions League match.

Despite struggling to restore parity, Lazio pushed for an equaliser and an unlikely hero emerged in the final minute to rescue a crucial point.

Provedel's thumping header, assisted by Luis Alberto, ignited a joyous eruption in the stadium as Lazio's campaign got off to an exciting start.

There were absolute scenes at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday evening as Lazio's goalkeeper, Ivan Provedel, netted a last-gasp equaliser against Atletico Madrid. Lazio were looking to get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start in front of their own fans but they fell behind just before the half-hour mark when Pablo Barrios opened the scoring for the away side.

Lazio kept pushing for an equaliser but, despite their best efforts, they struggled to restore parity. With the game deep into stoppage-time, it looked as if Atletico would hold on and the Italian side would begin their campaign with a narrow defeat. But an unlikely hero propped up in the final minute to rescue a point for the Italian side.

Ivan Provedel nets 95th minute equaliser against Atletico Madrid

Lazio were given a corner in the 95th minute and, with desperation setting in, Provedel made his way up from his own goal. It looked as if the set piece would amount to nothing, though, as Danilo Cataldi's set-piece failed to get past the first man. Fortunately for Lazio, the ball made its way back to Cataldi and he promptly found Luis Alberto just outside of the box.

Sensing it was his time to shine, Provedel darted back into the box. Alberto got his head up and picked out the 29-year-old with a devilish cross, who produced a thumping header to restore parity. It's needless to say that the stadium erupted with sheer joy, while Provedel ran around like a lunatic and with his teammates and Lazio staff members chasing him. It was an incredible moment and you can view it below...

That proved to be the final kick of the game as Lazio and Atletico shared the spoils.

How many goalkeepers have scored a Champions League goal?

With that goal, Provedel became the fourth goalkeeper to score in the Champions League. German stopper Hans-Jorg Butt found the net three times in Europe's premier cup competition, remarkably all against Juventus. He found the back of the net against the Italian side for Hamburg in 2000, for Leverkusen in 2002 and for Bayern in 2009.

Sinan Bolat scored in Standard Liège's 1-1 draw against AZ in 2009, while Vincent Enyeama netted for Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C. against Lazio a year later.

Goalkeepers to have scored in the Champions League Goals Hans-Jorg Butt 3 Sinan Bolat 1 Vincent Enyeama 1 Ivan Provedel 1

Provedel has found the back of the net before

Provedel's header against Atletico is not the first time he has got himself on the scoresheet. He also found the net in Serie B when he notched for Juve Stabia in their 2-2 draw against Ascoli in February 2020. Relive that goal below...

What next for Lazio?

Provedel's goal could prove vital in Lazio's hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Lazio's second match of this year's competition will come on October 4 when they travel to Scotland to take on Celtic. The Serie A giants will fancy their chances of picking up their first victory of this season's competition, with The Bhoys being well beaten by Feyenoord in their opening Group E match.