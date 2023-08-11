Highlights The Derby della Capitale between Lazio and Roma is not just a football match, but a battle for identity, tradition, and city pride in Rome.

The rivalry between Lazio and Roma is deep-rooted and intense, with every collision on the pitch holding significance beyond the scoreboard.

The Derby della Capitale is a living testament to Rome's ageless spirit, showcasing a shared history and a common heartbeat despite the fierce rivalry between the two clubs.

When the gladiators of ancient Rome took to the Colosseum, the entire city would gather to witness the ultimate spectacle of power, pride, and passion.

Fast forward a couple of millennia and the scene has changed, but the essence remains. Instead of the Colosseum, the modern arena is the iconic Stadio Olimpico; instead of gladiators, we have footballers; and the rivalry? That's the epic battle between S.S. Lazio and A.S. Roma. A derby that’s not just about the 90 minutes of football, but rather the very soul of Rome itself.

There are city derbies, and then there's the Derby della Capitale. This is not just about bragging rights or three points on a league table; this is about identity, tradition, and an age-old feud that has seen emotions spill over both on and off the pitch. To outsiders, it might seem like just another match, but to Romans, it's a pulsating encounter that holds generations of stories, tears, and jubilation.

With a rivalry as deep-rooted as this, one can only expect every collision to be seismic. For Lazio's Aquilotti and Roma's Giallorossi, the stakes go beyond the scoreboard. Every tackle is a statement, every goal a memory etched in history. As we dive deep into the heart of this electrifying rivalry, we uncover the tales, the legends, and the fervor that make the Derby della Capitale one of the most intense and captivating clashes in world football.

Prepare to embark on a journey through a feud that has defined a city...

Lazio origins

Birthed in the dawn of the 20th century, Lazio swiftly became a force to reckon with in Italian football. Gracing Serie A with its footballing finesse, the club has mostly danced to the elite beats of Italy's top tier. A mantle graced with two coveted Serie A titles - the prestigious 1974 triumph, followed by the unforgettable millennium victory in 2000 - bears testimony to their domestic prowess. Add to that a glittering cabinet boasting seven Coppa Italia trophies, a hat-trick of Supercoppa Italiana wins, and a European escapade that clinched both the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

1958 marked Lazio's golden entrance into the footballing elite, as they clinched their maiden domestic cup. Yet, it was the 1990s that truly etched Lazio's name in the annals of football history. This glittering decade saw them flirting with European glory - a tantalisingly close UEFA Cup final in '98 and European conquests in '99 with the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Super Cup. As the 20th century bade goodbye, Lazio were not to be left behind, seizing the Serie A title in style in 2000.

However, every fairytale has its dark chapters. 2002 brought tumultuous clouds of economic strife, pushing club stalwart Sergio Cragnotti away and heralding the exodus of several star players. Yet, the Lazio spirit was undeterred. Navigating financial constraints, they still hoisted the Coppa Italia four times post the crisis, with jubilant victories in 2004, 2009, 2013, and as recent as 2019.

Stepping into the breach post-Cragnotti was the dynamic Claudio Lotito. Taking the helm in 2004, he's been instrumental in steadying the ship, ensuring Lazio's legacy continues to shine bright in the footballing galaxy.

Roma origins

Created from the fusion of teams in 1927, A.S. Roma quickly became an emblem of Italian football. Stalwarts in the Serie A, the Giallorossi have only momentarily stepped away from the elite tier during the 1951-52 season. Their domestic heroics are legendary - with three scintillating Serie A crowns in 1941-42, 1982-83, and the thrilling 2000-01 season. Their trophy cabinet further gleams with nine Coppa Italia jewels and a pair of Supercoppa Italiana masterpieces.

But Roma's tale doesn't end within Italy's borders. European nights have seen the Romans conquer the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2021-22 campaign and the vintage victory in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup back in 1960-61. Their European saga also tells tales of heartbreaks and nearly-there moments, notably finishing as the silver medalists in the 1983-84 European Cup, the 1990-91 UEFA Cup, and the most recent gallant charge in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League.

One cannot recount Roma's legacy without nodding to their World Cup heroes. A staggering sixteen Romans have lifted the coveted FIFA World Cup. From early legends like Attilio Ferraris and Enrique Guaita in 1934 to modern-day icons like Daniele De Rossi, Simone Perrotta, and the Roman prince, Francesco Totti, in 2006, and the dazzling Paulo Dybala in 2022.

Rivalry origins

In a land as diverse and steeped in regionalism as Italy, it's no surprise that derby clashes are ablaze with intensity. It's more than just a match. For the passionate fans, it's an explosive contest, a fight for the honor to wave the flag for their city, to stake a claim in a nation's footballing narrative and to have the ultimate neighborhood bragging rights.

The undercurrents of this fervor can also be traced back to the Italian football landscape itself. Italy's footballing pedestal has, for the most part, been occupied by the northern powerhouses - the indomitable Juventus from Turin and Milan's fierce duo, Milan and Internazionale. With the spotlight so often on the north, it's understandable why every other city's derby is a fierce battle for recognition, relevance, and respect.

In a nutshell, these aren't just matches; they're declarations of identity, steeped in history and regional pride, in a country where football is less a game and more a way of life.

Flashpoints

The fierce rivalry between Lazio and Roma has given birth to a multitude of unforgettable moments, both exultant and grim, on and off the pitch.

Tragedy Strikes: 1979 witnessed an ominous shadow cast over the derby when Lazio aficionado, Vincenzo Paparelli, tragically lost his life - struck by a flare fired from a Roma supporter. This sombre event remains etched as the first fatality due to football-related violence in Italy.

Own Goal Drama: Flash to December 2000. Lazio's Paolo Negro scored a heartbreaking own goal that paved the way for a 1-0 Roma triumph. That misstep became even more pronounced when Roma clinched the scudetto that season, with Lazio ending third. Negro, to this day, is a recurring subject of playful jibes by Roma's faithful.

Riots and Rumours: In a 2004 fixture, the air grew tense and dangerous as a riot erupted in the stands. The catalyst? A tragic incorrect rumour suggesting a young fan's death outside the stadium. In a scene resembling a high-stakes drama, referees connected with league officials over the phone, right from the field, leading to the match's suspension. The aftermath? Streets aflame, over 170 police personnel injured, and 13 arrests. The rescheduled game later ended peacefully in a 1-1 draw.

Historic Cup Final: May 2013 etched history as Lazio and Roma squared off in the Coppa Italia Final, a first for the derby. Lazio's Senad Lulić emerged the hero, netting the only goal, steering his side to a euphoric victory.

Totti's Selfie Spectacle: January 2015 saw Roma's legend Francesco Totti lighting up his 40th derby with a brilliant brace, ensuring a 2-2 draw. But what stole the show? His iconic selfie celebration with the ecstatic Curva Sud in the backdrop.

Fiery Showdown: December 2016 had Roma extending their unbeaten derby streak to seven matches. Yet, it was an on-pitch brawl that dominated headlines. Roma's Kevin Strootman's goal celebration, involving a water bottle flung at Lazio's Danilo Cataldi, ignited a melee. The aftermath? Bans and controversies, with both Strootman and Lazio's Senad Lulić facing disciplinary actions.

As the dust settles post-match at the Stadio Olimpico and the fervent chants begin to fade, the city of Rome resumes its rhythm. But in the cafes along the Tiber, the debates will continue, the moments replayed, and the legends of the Derby della Capitale recounted with gusto. For, in this city, the match never truly ends; it merely pauses.

While Lazio and Roma players might battle it out for 90 minutes on the pitch, for the fans, the rivalry is a 24/7 affair, interwoven into the very fabric of their lives. Births, marriages, and other milestones are often marked against the backdrop of derby memories. It's a testament to how the heartbeats of two clubs can become the lifeblood of an entire city.

But beneath the fierce confrontations, the heated debates, and the unbridled passion, there lies a profound mutual respect. Both sets of fans are bound by their undying love for the same beautiful, ancient city. They may sing different anthems and wear different colors, but their stories, joys, and sorrows unfold on the same Roman streets.

In the end, the Derby della Capitale is not just a fixture on a calendar. It's a living testament to Rome's ageless spirit, a reminder that even amidst fierce rivalry, there's a shared history and a common heartbeat. And as the sun sets over the city's majestic ruins and iconic domes, one thing remains crystal clear: whether you bleed sky blue or deep maroon, Rome - in all its splendor and intensity - will forever be the real victor.