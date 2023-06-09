The 24 Hours of Le Mans returns this weekend as it celebrates its 100th birthday and it's certainly an exciting time to be a fan of endurance racing in general right now.

Of course, one of the great motorsport events of the year always attracts a crowd but this year's edition has got added interest for a number of reasons.

The centenary is obviously a big pull, but the Hypercar class in WEC is also bringing in a host of manufacturers to the series, with Ferrari, Peugeot, Porsche, and Cadillac among those trying to take the fight to Toyota this year.

There are more coming in 2024, too, in what seems a new golden era for endurance racing, and Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen believes there are a couple of reasons for that.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he reflected on the growing Hypercar class:

"Even more teams are coming next year. Lamborghini, BMW, likely Acura Honda, but it's due to the regulations and building the bridge between the series and North America," Kristensen said, with him also set to be working on Eurosport's coverage of this weekend's race.

"We have championships and races in the USA like the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, and a lot of other races around the continent in North America, and combined with the World Endurance Championship, there is a bridge between the governing bodies on both sides of the Atlantic now.

"Secondly and not to be underestimated is it is the centenary of Le Mans. I'm obviously a proud ambassador and grand marshal for this year's edition. So in that sense, I know how much the history plays in as well. This year's edition will have been discussed in the boardrooms around the world of car manufacturers for the last few years.

"They would have been having discussions about how great it would be if their car would win this unique trophy. I call it the infinity trophy this year because to win Le Mans is always fantastic, but to win it exactly on the point where you can call it the centennial, it's even more fantastic."

It's really looking an exciting period for endurance racing with so many great manufacturers involved, and hopefully this year's Le Mans will live up to all the Hypercar hype - there is no reason why it shouldn't.

