The Le Mans 24 Hours takes place this weekend as one of motorsport's greatest races celebrates its centenary.

It's an endurance race like no other and this year is perhaps more special than any other, as it marks its 100th birthday with a swollen Hypercar class - underlining the strength and pull of the World Endurance Championship at the moment.

All will want to get their hands on the trophy come Sunday afternoon but there's a lot of driving to be done between now and then, and anything can happen.

Tom Kristensen, the most successful driver in the race's history, is well aware of the challenges that each of the teams face this weekend, and also has a good idea of a potential winner.

Indeed, GIVEMESPORT asked him for his favourites for the event, and this is what he had to say:

"The race is going to be epic this year," said the Dane, who will be working for Eurosport during the race this weekend.

"There's no doubt so many teams are heading up having been talking around their boardrooms of coming to Le Mans for a while.

"All the teams have experience at Le Mans, they have just been competing at an earlier time, or they have been competing in a GT class or let's say a lower class with slower cars.

"They are all coming in with great expectations but for a favourite, I mean I'm not trying to be boring at all but Toyota have won the first three races of the Championship [this year.]

"There's been an adjustment that means that the Toyota has to carry a bit more weight so a bit more weight to Toyota and minimal more weight to Ferrari, and nearly nothing for Porsche means a status quo with the other teams including Peugeot. That means that there is no doubt going into the Le Mans that the speed is going to be very even.

"Probably it will not be Toyota as the fastest car but I would still call them the favourites due to their experience of running the last 11 or 12 years in the highest category.

"Porsche are coming in with the greatest heritage, there's a great team there as well as at Toyota with great drivers. Ferrari seems to be the fastest car over one lap, maybe even over a stint, but maybe not over three stints.

"Le Mans is such a very different circuit to the other circuits raced at this season. It is 13.62 km long, the average speed is so high with the new cars and it's going to be epic."

Watch live coverage of 24hr of Le Mans from 10 June on Eurosport and discovery+, part of the Weekend of Champions on Warner Bros. Discovery.