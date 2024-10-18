Brentford boss Thomas Frank is now seen as a leading contender to take charge of Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is sacked, MailOnline journalist Nathan Salt has revealed.

With Thomas Tuchel now off the market, having signed in as England head coach, and Gareth Southgate ruling out returning to management for at least a year, the Dane has emerged as a front-runner to take charge at Old Trafford if the worst-case scenario happens for Ten Hag.

Winless in his last four games across all competitions, the Dutch tactician avoided the sack following a Man United board meeting a fortnight ago, but now faces a crucial run of games to try and turn the season around, starting against Frank’s Brentford on Saturday.

United’s return of eight points from the first seven Premier League games is their worst-ever start to a top-flight campaign in the last 35 years, while their five goals scored is the second-worst result in the league, only behind 19th-placed Southampton.

Frank Speaks Out on Future

‘I’m open, maybe something happens’

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Frank, who marked six years in charge of Brentford, revealed he would not rule out leaving the Bees in the future, remarking, ‘I’m open, maybe something happens’.

Frank, who was praised for 'incredible' football, has been strongly linked with the Old Trafford job for the past couple of months, with GIVEMESPORT journalist Dean Jones revealing he did speak to United chiefs over the summer, alongside other managers.

The Dane is highly admired by the Man United board for his impressive work at Brentford, having successfully kept the Bees in the Premier League since their promotion in 2021, despite boasting one of the lowest wage bills in the division.

In the past three seasons, Frank led the west London club to finishes of 13th, 9th, and 16th, and enjoyed a positive start to his fourth campaign, with Brentford sitting three places above Man United in 11th at the moment.

In his Old Trafford audition on Saturday, Frank will be looking to put an end to his three-game winless streak against Man United, having not beaten the Red Devils since August 2022.

Thomas Frank's Brentford Record (2018-2024) Games 283 Wins 122 Draws 64 Losses 97 Goals scored 467 Goals conceded 365 Points per game 1.52

Man Utd Stance on Tuchel Revealed

After England appointment

Man United sources insist there are no regrets about their decision not to pursue Thomas Tuchel before his appointment as England manager, despite holding talks with the German coach at the end of last season, GIVEMESPORT journalist Dean Jones has revealed.

Although the 51-year-old was regarded as a top candidate, United decision-makers reportedly had lingering doubts over his suitability to INEOS’ long-term vision.

His style and approach were deemed effective in the short run, but were not seen as impactful for their ambitious ‘Project 150’, which aims to secure the Premier League title by 2028.

Tuchel will start work in charge of England from January – until then, interim boss Lee Carsley will continue to work with the senior squad in the November window and see out their last two Nations League group fixtures.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-10-24.