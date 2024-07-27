Highlights The top two teams from each of the 15 groups advance to the Leagues Cup knockouts.

Columbus Crew and Club America have direct passage to the knockout rounds.

All Leagues Cup knockout matches go straight to penalty kicks if level after 90 minutes.

The 2024 Leagues Cup knockout round bracket (updated below) will soon begin to gradually fill up as the group stage unfolds. The tournament features every club in MLS and Liga MX participating in the month-long competition.

There are 15 groups in action and the top two teams will earn passage to the Round of 32. Those qualifiers will be joined by the reigning MLS champions (Columbus Crew) and the defending Liga MX titleholders (Club America) who both earned direct passage to the knockouts.

And so there are two names down and 30 to go before the Round of 32 picture is set. Here's a reminder of the makeup of each one of the 15 groups. Only two of the three teams listed will survive.

Group 1: Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Austin FC

Leagues Cup Bracket 2024

Single-elimination knockout rounds begin with Round of 32

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

There will need to be a winner on the day during each of the knockout rounds, beginning with the Round of 32, followed by the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place match and final. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will be looking to defend the title they won in 2023 (photo above).

If any match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, it will go straight to penalty kicks. No extra time will be used during Leagues Cup.

There are also rules in place for how the host will be determined for any given matchup in the knockout rounds.

The Columbus Crew (MLS champion) will automatically host in every round, including the final;

(MLS champion) will automatically host in every round, including the final; Club America (Liga MX champion) will automatically host matches (in their designated U.S. hub) in every round up to the semifinals only;

(Liga MX champion) will automatically host matches (in their designated U.S. hub) in every round up to the semifinals only; MLS vs. Liga MX: The MLS club will automatically host against a Liga MX club except if the opponents are Club America (through semifinals only), Monterrey (through Round of 16 only) or Chivas (Round of 32 only), who would each host in their designated U.S. hub;

The MLS club will automatically host against a Liga MX club except if the opponents are Club America (through semifinals only), Monterrey (through Round of 16 only) or Chivas (Round of 32 only), who would each host in their designated U.S. hub; MLS vs. MLS: The MLS club with the best 2023 Supporters' Shield ranking would host an MLS vs. MLS matchup (except in the case of Columbus, which automatically hosts in all rounds);

The MLS club with the best 2023 Supporters' Shield ranking would host an MLS vs. MLS matchup (except in the case of Columbus, which automatically hosts in all rounds); Liga MX vs. Liga MX: Tournament organizers decide the host for Liga MX vs. Liga MX matchups.

Round of 32

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Club America vs. Second Group 8 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 3 vs. Winner Group 5 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 4 vs. Winner Group 8 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 5 vs. Winner Group 3 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 2 vs. Second Group 6 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 1 vs. Winner Group 7 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 6 vs. Second Group 2 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 7 vs. Winner Group 1 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 9 vs. Second Group 15 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 10 vs. Winner Group 12 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 15 vs. Second Group 13 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 12 vs. Winner Group 10 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 11 vs. Second Group 14 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 9 vs. Winner Group 13 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 14 vs. Second Group 11 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Columbus Crew vs. Second Group 12 TBD TBD Apple TV

Round of 16

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Club America or Second Group 8 vs. Second Group 3 or Winner Group 5 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 4 or Winner Group 8 vs. Second Group 5 or Winner Group 3 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 2 or Second Group 6 vs. Second Group 1 or Winner Group 7 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 6 or Second Group 2 vs. Second Group 7 or Winner Group 1 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 9 or Second Group 15 vs. Second Group 10 or Winner Group 12 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 15 or Second Group 13 vs. Second Group 12 or Winner Group 10 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 11 or Second Group 14 vs. Second Group 9 or Winner Group 13 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 14 or Second Group 11 vs. Columbus Crew or Second Group 12 TBD TBD Apple TV

Quarterfinals

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV

Semifinals

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV

Third-Place match

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Sun, Aug. 25 Semifinal losers TBD TBD Apple TV

Final

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Sun, Aug. 25 Semifinal winners TBD TBD Apple TV