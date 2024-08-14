The second edition of Leagues Cup has reached the quarterfinal round with eight teams left standing in a quest for silverware and the title of the best team across MLS and Liga MX.

The competition started with every club from MLS and Liga MX — 47 teams in total — and teams have been eliminated along the way in the group stage, in the Round of 32 and in the Round of 16.

Among the clubs that have advanced to the elite eight are three of the top MLS clubs in the Columbus Crew, the Philadelphia Union, and the Seattle Sounders, who will all host their respective quarterfinal match.

The 2024 tournament will crown a new champion after holders Inter Miami (photo below with 2023 Leagues Cup trophy) were knocked out in the Round of 16 by the Columbus Crew, who prevailed with a thrilling comeback from 2-0 down.

In addition to silverware and prize money, Leagues Cup will award the top three finishers with a berth in next season's CONCACAF Champions Cup, a competition which crowns the best club in all of North America, including Central America and the Caribbean.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Schedule

Every QF match will take place between August 16-17

Below is the updated schedule and matchups for the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinals. All matches will be available to stream via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Fri/Sat, Aug. 16/17 Club America / St. Louis City vs. Colorado Rapids / Toluca TBD TBD Apple TV Sat, Aug. 17 Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC / San Jose TBD Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.) Apple TV Sat, Aug. 17 Philadelphia Union vs. Mazatlan TBD Subaru Park (Chester, Pa.) Apple TV Sat, Aug. 17 Columbus Crew vs. NYCFC TBD Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio) Apple TV

The host for each quarterfinal is determined by the following criteria, which were established prior to the tournament and outlined in the official Leagues Cup regulations:

Columbus Crew: Reigning MLS champion Columbus Crew automatically host in every round, including the final;

Reigning MLS champion Columbus Crew automatically host in every round, including the final; Club America: Reigning Liga MLS champions Club America automatically host in every round in their designated U.S. hub through to the semis;

Reigning Liga MLS champions Club America automatically host in every round in their designated U.S. hub through to the semis; MLS vs. Liga MX matchups: The MLS club automatically hosts;

The MLS club automatically hosts; MLS vs. MLS matchups: The MLS club with the best ranking in the 2023 Supporters' Shield standings will host.

Below is a short breakdown of each of the quarterfinal matches.

Columbus Crew vs NYCFC

The 2023 MLS champions will host the 2021 MLS champions in what should prove to be an entertaining Leagues Cup quarterfinal showdown.

These two teams currently sit in 3rd place (Columbus) and 5th place (NYCFC) in the Eastern Conference standings, and they've already played in a high-scoring affair in MLS play. Columbus went into Yankee Stadium on June 14 and claimed a 3-2 win (highlights below), overcoming a first-half deficit. But NYCFC were also reduced to 10 men for more than half the match.

Columbus and NYCFC will meet again in the MLS regular season on August 31, also at Lower.com Field.

Philadelphia Union vs Mazatlan

With a victory on their home turf at Subaru Park, the Philadelphia Union will be looking to advance to their second straight Leagues Cup semifinal. In 2023 they lost to Inter Miami in the semis, but they recovered to win the third-place match and clinched a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Mazatlan are one of the surprise teams in the 2024 Leagues Cup given they started with shutout losses in three of four Liga MX regular season matches. But they have found success in the knockout competition under veteran manager Victor Manuel Vucetich, who took over the side after Mazatlan failed to reach the Liga MX playoffs in the previous campaign.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Philadelphia and Mazatlan. Among the recognizable names in the Mazatlan squad are former U.S. international Ventura Alvarado, ex-Minnesota forward Luis Amarilla, and skillful Panamanian international Edgar Barcenas, who has a team-leading two goals in the tournament.

2024 Leagues Cup Semifinals and Finals

The top three teams earn berths to the CONCACAF Champions Cup

The last four teams left standing will be doing battle for the Leagues Cup tournament title, as well as the three available berths to the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The two finalists and the third-place winner will clinch those spots.

The tickets to the Champions Cup represent an important prize because the Champions Cup crowns the continental champion in North America, including all of North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The winner of the Champions Cup is guaranteed to participate in the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup to be held every four years.

Semifinals

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21 Columbus / NYCFC vs. Philadelphia / Mazatlan TBD TBD Apple TV Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21 America / St. Louis / Colorado / Toluca vs. Seattle / LAFC / San Jose TBD TBD Apple TV

Third-Place match

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Sun, Aug. 25 Semifinal losers TBD TBD Apple TV

Final

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Sun, Aug. 25 Semifinal winners TBD TBD Apple TV