Highlights Leagues Cup 2024 features all 47 MLS and Liga MX teams, starting with a group stage.

The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout rounds.

Top 3 finishers in Leagues Cup secure spots in next season's CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be looking to defend their title as the second edition of Leagues Cup gets underway. The 2024 tournament once again features all 47 clubs from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX as they do battle in a World Cup-style competition that will see 77 matches played over a full month.

Leagues Cup 2024 starts out with a group stage (15 groups each consisting of three teams) followed by single-elimination knockout rounds. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockouts.

The two reigning champions from MLS (Columbus Crew) and Liga MX (Club America) get to skip the group stage and join the competition in the Round of 32.

Group Stage: July 26-Aug. 6

July 26-Aug. 6 Round of 32: Aug. 7-9

Aug. 7-9 Round of 16: Aug. 12-13

Aug. 12-13 Quarterfinals: Aug. 16-17

Aug. 16-17 Semifinals: Aug. 20-21

Aug. 20-21 Third-Place Match: Aug. 25

Aug. 25 Final: Aug. 25

In addition to the silverware up for grabs, the top three finishers in Leagues Cup clinch berths in next season's CONCACAF Champions Cup, which annually crowns the club champion of the entire North American continent, including Central American and Caribbean clubs.

Below is the schedule of Leagues Cup group stage matches for Friday, July 26, followed by the full day-by-day schedule.

Leagues Cup 2024 Schedule - Friday, July 26, 2024 8 p.m. EDT Atlanta vs. D.C. United Group 15 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) Apple TV - FREE 8 p.m. EDT Orlando City vs. CF Montréal Group 10 Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) Apple TV 9 p.m. EDT Pumas UNAM vs. Austin FC Group 1 Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.) Apple TV - FREE

FS1, UniMas (USA) 10 p.m. EDT Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota Group 6 Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.) Apple TV 11 p.m. EDT LAFC vs. Tijuana Group 7 BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.) Apple TV

Here's a reminder of the group-by-group breakdown. Organizers seeded the 47 teams (18 from Liga MX and 29 from MLS) across three tiers based on 2023 domestic league performance, and they selected a club from each tier to make up each of the 15 groups, taking geography and competitive balance into account. The reigning MLS and Liga MX champions received a group stage bye and advance straight to the Round of 32:

Group 1: Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Austin FC

Atlanta United, Santos Laguna, D.C. United Group Stage Byes: Club America (Liga MX champion), Columbus Crew (MLS champion)

The top two teams in each group advance. Three points are awarded for a group stage win, and none for a loss. If a group stage match ends in a draw, there will be a penalty shootout. The winner of the shootout earns two points, and the loser leaves with one point.

Head-to-head results will serve as the group stage tiebreaker (penalty shootout wins count in this case). If all three teams in a group are tied, then goal differential is the first tiebreaker, followed by goals scored.

Leagues Cup Schedule 2024

All Leagues Cup matches are available as part of the MLS Season Pass package on Apple TV, with some matches made available to stream for free. Select matches will also be available on linear broadcast TV in Mexico (Televisa and TV Azteca), Canada (TSN and RDS) and the USA (FS1 and UniMas/TUDN).

Friday, July 26 (Group Stage)

Time Match Group Stadium TV & Streaming 8 p.m. EDT Atlanta United vs. D.C. United 15 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) Apple TV - FREE 8 p.m. EDT Orlando City vs. CF Montréal 10 Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) Apple TV 9 p.m. EDT Pumas UNAM vs. Austin FC 1 Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.) Apple TV - FREE

FS1, UniMas (USA) 10 p.m. EDT Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota 6 Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.) Apple TV 11 p.m. EDT LAFC vs. Tijuana 7 BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.) Apple TV

Saturday, July 27 (Group Stage)

Time Match Group Stadium TV & Streaming 8 p.m. EDT Houston Dynamo vs. Atlas 8 Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Tex.) Apple TV - FREE

Univision (USA) 8 p.m. EDT New England vs. Mazatlan 13 Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Apple TV - FREE 8 p.m. EDT NY Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC 14 Red Bull Arena (Harrison, N.J.) Apple TV 8 p.m. EDT Philadelphia vs. Charlotte 12 Subaru Park (Chester, Pa.) Apple TV 8 p.m. EDT Puebla vs. Inter Miami 11 Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Apple TV 9 p.m. EDT St. Louis City vs. FC Dallas 3 CityPark (St. Louis, Mo.) Apple TV - FREE 10 p.m. EDT Chivas vs. San Jose 2 Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.) Apple TV - FREE

FS1, Univision (USA)

Sunday, July 28 (Group Stage)

Time Match Group Stadium TV & Streaming 8 p.m. EDT NYCFC vs. Queretaro 9 Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.) Apple TV - FREE

FS1, UniMas (USA) 9 p.m. EDT Sporting KC vs. Chicago Fire 4 Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.) Apple TV 10:30 p.m. EDT Leon vs. Portland Timbers 5 Providence Park (Portland, Ore.) Apple TV - FREE

FS1, UniMas (USA)

Tuesday, July 30 (Group Stage)

Time Match Group Stadium TV & Streaming 7 p.m. EDT San Luis vs. CF Montréal 10 Stade Saputo (Montréal, Canada) Apple TV - FREE 8 p.m. EDT Pachuca vs. NY Red Bulls 14 Red Bull Arena (Harrison, N.J.) Apple TV 9 p.m. EDT Minnesota vs. Necaxa 6 Allianz Field (Saint Paul, Minn.) Apple TV 9 p.m. EDT Monterrey vs. Austin FC 1 Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.) Apple TV - FREE

FS1, UniMas (USA) 10:30 p.m. EDT LAFC vs. Vancouver 7 BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.) Apple TV

Wednesday, July 31 (Group Stage)

Time Match Group Stadium TV & Streaming 8 p.m. EDT Charlotte vs. Cruz Azul 12 Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) Apple TV 8 p.m. EDT Santos vs. D.C. United 15 Audi Field (Washington, D.C.) Apple TV - FREE

FS1 (USA) 9 p.m. EDT FC Dallas vs. FC Juarez 3 Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Tex.) Apple TV 9 p.m. EDT Nashville SC vs. Mazatlan 13 Geodis Park (Nashville, Tenn.) Apple TV 9:30 p.m. EDT Tigres UANL vs. Puebla 11 Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Tex.) Apple TV - FREE

UniMas (USA) 10:30 p.m. EDT San Jose vs. LA Galaxy 2 PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.) Apple TV - FREE

Thursday, August 1 (Group Stage)

Time Match Group Stadium TV & Streaming 8 p.m. EDT FC Cincinnati vs. Queretaro 9 TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) Apple TV 9 p.m. EDT Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas 8 America First Field (Sandy, Utah) Apple TV - FREE 9 p.m. EDT Toluca vs. Chicago Fire 4 SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.) Apple TV - FREE

FS1, UniMas (USA) 10:30 p.m. EDT Portland vs. Colorado 5 Providence Park (Portland, Ore.) Apple TV

Saturday, August 3 (Group Stage)

Time Match Group Stadium TV & Streaming 8 p.m. EDT Tigres UANL vs. Inter Miami 11 NRG Stadium (Houston, Tex.) Apple TV 10 p.m. EDT Monterrey vs. Pumas 1 Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.) Apple TV - FREE

Univision (USA) 10 p.m. EDT Vancouver vs. Tijuana 7 BC Place (Vancouver, Canada) Apple TV - FREE

Sunday, August 4 (Group Stage)

Time Match Group Stadium TV & Streaming 4 p.m. EDT Atlanta United vs. Santos 15 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) Apple TV 8 p.m. EDT Orlando City vs. San Luis 10 Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) Apple TV 8 p.m. EDT Pachuca vs. Toronto FC 14 BMO Field (Toronto, Canada) Apple TV 8 p.m. EDT Philadelphia vs. Cruz Azul 12 Subaru Park (Chester, Pa.) Apple TV - FREE

FS1, UniMas (USA) 9 p.m. EDT St. Louis City vs. Juarez 3 CityPark (St. Louis, Mo.) Apple TV 10:30 p.m. EDT Chivas vs. LA Galaxy 2 Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.) Apple TV 10:30 p.m. EDT Seattle vs. Necaxa 6 Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.) Apple TV - FREE

Monday, August 5 (Group Stage)

Time Match Group Stadium TV & Streaming 8 p.m. EDT FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC 9 TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) Apple TV - FREE 9 p.m. EDT Houston vs. Real Salt Lake 8 Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Tex.) Apple TV - FREE 9 p.m. EDT Leon vs. Colorado Rapids 5 Dick's Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colo.) Apple TV 9 p.m. EDT Toluca vs. Sporting KC 4 Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.) Apple TV - FREE

FS1, UniMas (USA)

Tuesday, August 6 (Group Stage)

Time Match Group Stadium TV & Streaming 7:30 p.m. EDT New England vs. Nashville SC 13 Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Apple TV - FREE

Knockout Stage

Single-elimination matches from Round of 32 to the final

A total of 30 teams will advance from the group stage and join the Columbus Crew and Club America in the Round of 32. Knockout matches that end in a draw after 90 minutes head straight to a penalty shootout and no extra time periods will be played.

During each of the knockout rounds, the host stadium is determined by the following criteria:

Columbus Crew (MLS champion) would automatically host matches in every round, including the final, regardless of the opponent's ranking;

(MLS champion) would automatically host matches in every round, including the final, regardless of the opponent's ranking; Club America (Liga MX champion) would automatically host matches (in their designated U.S. hub) in every round up to the semifinal only, regardless of the opponent's ranking;

(Liga MX champion) would automatically host matches (in their designated U.S. hub) in every round up to the semifinal only, regardless of the opponent's ranking; MLS vs. Liga MX: The MLS club would automatically host except if the opponents are Club America (through semifinal only), Monterrey (through Round of 16 only) or Chivas (Round of 32 only), who would each host in their designated U.S. hub;

The MLS club would automatically host except if the opponents are Club America (through semifinal only), Monterrey (through Round of 16 only) or Chivas (Round of 32 only), who would each host in their designated U.S. hub; MLS vs. MLS: The MLS club with the best 2023 Supporters' Shield ranking would host MLS vs. MLS matchups (except in the case of Columbus, which automatically hosts in all rounds);

The MLS club with the best 2023 Supporters' Shield ranking would host MLS vs. MLS matchups (except in the case of Columbus, which automatically hosts in all rounds); Liga MX vs. Liga MX: Tournament organizers decide the host for Liga MX vs. Liga MX matchups.

Round of 32

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Club America vs. Second Group 8 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 3 vs. Winner Group 5 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 4 vs. Winner Group 8 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 5 vs. Winner Group 3 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 2 vs. Second Group 6 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 1 vs. Winner Group 7 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 6 vs. Second Group 2 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 7 vs. Winner Group 1 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 9 vs. Second Group 15 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 10 vs. Winner Group 12 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 15 vs. Second Group 13 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 12 vs. Winner Group 10 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 11 vs. Second Group 14 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Second Group 9 vs. Winner Group 13 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Winner Group 14 vs. Second Group 11 TBD TBD Apple TV Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9 Columbus Crew vs. Second Group 12 TBD TBD Apple TV

Round of 16

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Club America or Second Group 8 vs. Second Group 3 or Winner Group 5 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 4 or Winner Group 8 vs. Second Group 5 or Winner Group 3 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 2 or Second Group 6 vs. Second Group 1 or Winner Group 7 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 6 or Second Group 2 vs. Second Group 7 or Winner Group 1 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 9 or Second Group 15 vs. Second Group 10 or Winner Group 12 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 15 or Second Group 13 vs. Second Group 12 or Winner Group 10 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 11 or Second Group 14 vs. Second Group 9 or Winner Group 13 TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Winner Group 14 or Second Group 11 vs. Columbus Crew or Second Group 12 TBD TBD Apple TV

Quarterfinals

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV

Semifinals

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV

Third-Place match

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Sun, Aug. 25 Semifinal losers TBD TBD Apple TV

Final

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Sun, Aug. 25 Semifinal winners TBD TBD Apple TV