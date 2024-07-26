Highlights

  • Leagues Cup 2024 features all 47 MLS and Liga MX teams, starting with a group stage.
  • The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout rounds.
  • Top 3 finishers in Leagues Cup secure spots in next season's CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be looking to defend their title as the second edition of Leagues Cup gets underway. The 2024 tournament once again features all 47 clubs from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX as they do battle in a World Cup-style competition that will see 77 matches played over a full month.

Leagues Cup 2024 starts out with a group stage (15 groups each consisting of three teams) followed by single-elimination knockout rounds. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockouts.

The two reigning champions from MLS (Columbus Crew) and Liga MX (Club America) get to skip the group stage and join the competition in the Round of 32.

  • Group Stage: July 26-Aug. 6
  • Round of 32: Aug. 7-9
  • Round of 16: Aug. 12-13
  • Quarterfinals: Aug. 16-17
  • Semifinals: Aug. 20-21
  • Third-Place Match: Aug. 25
  • Final: Aug. 25

In addition to the silverware up for grabs, the top three finishers in Leagues Cup clinch berths in next season's CONCACAF Champions Cup, which annually crowns the club champion of the entire North American continent, including Central American and Caribbean clubs.

Below is the schedule of Leagues Cup group stage matches for Friday, July 26, followed by the full day-by-day schedule.

Leagues Cup 2024 Schedule - Friday, July 26, 2024

8 p.m. EDT

Atlanta vs. D.C. United

Group 15

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

Apple TV - FREE

8 p.m. EDT

Orlando City vs. CF Montréal

Group 10

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Apple TV

9 p.m. EDT

Pumas UNAM vs. Austin FC

Group 1

Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • FS1, UniMas (USA)

10 p.m. EDT

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota

Group 6

Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

Apple TV

11 p.m. EDT

LAFC vs. Tijuana

Group 7

BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Apple TV

Here's a reminder of the group-by-group breakdown. Organizers seeded the 47 teams (18 from Liga MX and 29 from MLS) across three tiers based on 2023 domestic league performance, and they selected a club from each tier to make up each of the 15 groups, taking geography and competitive balance into account. The reigning MLS and Liga MX champions received a group stage bye and advance straight to the Round of 32:

  • Group 1: Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Austin FC
  • Group 2: Chivas Guadalajara, San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy
  • Group 3: St. Louis City SC, FC Dallas, FC Juarez
  • Group 4: Toluca, Sporting Kansas City, Chicago Fire
  • Group 5: Club Leon, Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids
  • Group 6: Seattle Sounders, Minnesota United, Club Necaxa
  • Group 7: LAFC, Vancouver, Club Tijuana
  • Group 8: Houston Dynamo, Real Salt Lake, Atlas
  • Group 9: FC Cincinnati, NYCFC, Queretaro
  • Group 10: Orlando City, Atletico San Luis, CF Montréal
  • Group 11: Tigres UANL, Puebla, Inter Miami
  • Group 12: Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC, Cruz Azul
  • Group 13: New England Revolution,. Nashville SC, Mazatlan
  • Group 14: Pachuca, NY Red Bulls, Toronto FC
  • Group 15: Atlanta United, Santos Laguna, D.C. United
  • Group Stage Byes: Club America (Liga MX champion), Columbus Crew (MLS champion)

The top two teams in each group advance. Three points are awarded for a group stage win, and none for a loss. If a group stage match ends in a draw, there will be a penalty shootout. The winner of the shootout earns two points, and the loser leaves with one point.

Head-to-head results will serve as the group stage tiebreaker (penalty shootout wins count in this case). If all three teams in a group are tied, then goal differential is the first tiebreaker, followed by goals scored.

Leagues Cup Schedule 2024

All Leagues Cup matches are available as part of the MLS Season Pass package on Apple TV, with some matches made available to stream for free. Select matches will also be available on linear broadcast TV in Mexico (Televisa and TV Azteca), Canada (TSN and RDS) and the USA (FS1 and UniMas/TUDN).

Friday, July 26 (Group Stage)

Time

Match

Group

Stadium

TV & Streaming

8 p.m. EDT

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

15

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

Apple TV - FREE

8 p.m. EDT

Orlando City vs. CF Montréal

10

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Apple TV

9 p.m. EDT

Pumas UNAM vs. Austin FC

1

Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • FS1, UniMas (USA)

10 p.m. EDT

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota

6

Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

Apple TV

11 p.m. EDT

LAFC vs. Tijuana

7

BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Apple TV

Saturday, July 27 (Group Stage)

Time

Match

Group

Stadium

TV & Streaming

8 p.m. EDT

Houston Dynamo vs. Atlas

8

Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Tex.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • Univision (USA)

8 p.m. EDT

New England vs. Mazatlan

13

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Apple TV - FREE

8 p.m. EDT

NY Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC

14

Red Bull Arena (Harrison, N.J.)

Apple TV

8 p.m. EDT

Philadelphia vs. Charlotte

12

Subaru Park (Chester, Pa.)

Apple TV

8 p.m. EDT

Puebla vs. Inter Miami

11

Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Apple TV

9 p.m. EDT

St. Louis City vs. FC Dallas

3

CityPark (St. Louis, Mo.)

Apple TV - FREE

10 p.m. EDT

Chivas vs. San Jose

2

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • FS1, Univision (USA)

Sunday, July 28 (Group Stage)

Time

Match

Group

Stadium

TV & Streaming

8 p.m. EDT

NYCFC vs. Queretaro

9

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • FS1, UniMas (USA)

9 p.m. EDT

Sporting KC vs. Chicago Fire

4

Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.)

Apple TV

10:30 p.m. EDT

Leon vs. Portland Timbers

5

Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • FS1, UniMas (USA)

Tuesday, July 30 (Group Stage)

Time

Match

Group

Stadium

TV & Streaming

7 p.m. EDT

San Luis vs. CF Montréal

10

Stade Saputo (Montréal, Canada)

Apple TV - FREE

8 p.m. EDT

Pachuca vs. NY Red Bulls

14

Red Bull Arena (Harrison, N.J.)

Apple TV

9 p.m. EDT

Minnesota vs. Necaxa

6

Allianz Field (Saint Paul, Minn.)

Apple TV

9 p.m. EDT

Monterrey vs. Austin FC

1

Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • FS1, UniMas (USA)

10:30 p.m. EDT

LAFC vs. Vancouver

7

BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Apple TV

Wednesday, July 31 (Group Stage)

Time

Match

Group

Stadium

TV & Streaming

8 p.m. EDT

Charlotte vs. Cruz Azul

12

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

Apple TV

8 p.m. EDT

Santos vs. D.C. United

15

Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • FS1 (USA)

9 p.m. EDT

FC Dallas vs. FC Juarez

3

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Tex.)

Apple TV

9 p.m. EDT

Nashville SC vs. Mazatlan

13

Geodis Park (Nashville, Tenn.)

Apple TV

9:30 p.m. EDT

Tigres UANL vs. Puebla

11

Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Tex.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • UniMas (USA)

10:30 p.m. EDT

San Jose vs. LA Galaxy

2

PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Apple TV - FREE

Thursday, August 1 (Group Stage)

Time

Match

Group

Stadium

TV & Streaming

8 p.m. EDT

FC Cincinnati vs. Queretaro

9

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Apple TV

9 p.m. EDT

Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas

8

America First Field (Sandy, Utah)

Apple TV - FREE

9 p.m. EDT

Toluca vs. Chicago Fire

4

SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • FS1, UniMas (USA)

10:30 p.m. EDT

Portland vs. Colorado

5

Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Apple TV

Saturday, August 3 (Group Stage)

Time

Match

Group

Stadium

TV & Streaming

8 p.m. EDT

Tigres UANL vs. Inter Miami

11

NRG Stadium (Houston, Tex.)

Apple TV

10 p.m. EDT

Monterrey vs. Pumas

1

Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • Univision (USA)

10 p.m. EDT

Vancouver vs. Tijuana

7

BC Place (Vancouver, Canada)

Apple TV - FREE

Sunday, August 4 (Group Stage)

Time

Match

Group

Stadium

TV & Streaming

4 p.m. EDT

Atlanta United vs. Santos

15

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

Apple TV

8 p.m. EDT

Orlando City vs. San Luis

10

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Apple TV

8 p.m. EDT

Pachuca vs. Toronto FC

14

BMO Field (Toronto, Canada)

Apple TV

8 p.m. EDT

Philadelphia vs. Cruz Azul

12

Subaru Park (Chester, Pa.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • FS1, UniMas (USA)

9 p.m. EDT

St. Louis City vs. Juarez

3

CityPark (St. Louis, Mo.)

Apple TV

10:30 p.m. EDT

Chivas vs. LA Galaxy

2

Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.)

Apple TV

10:30 p.m. EDT

Seattle vs. Necaxa

6

Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

Apple TV - FREE

Monday, August 5 (Group Stage)

Time

Match

Group

Stadium

TV & Streaming

8 p.m. EDT

FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC

9

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Apple TV - FREE

9 p.m. EDT

Houston vs. Real Salt Lake

8

Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Tex.)

Apple TV - FREE

9 p.m. EDT

Leon vs. Colorado Rapids

5

Dick's Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colo.)

Apple TV

9 p.m. EDT

Toluca vs. Sporting KC

4

Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.)

  • Apple TV - FREE
  • FS1, UniMas (USA)

Tuesday, August 6 (Group Stage)

Time

Match

Group

Stadium

TV & Streaming

7:30 p.m. EDT

New England vs. Nashville SC

13

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Apple TV - FREE

Knockout Stage

Single-elimination matches from Round of 32 to the final

A total of 30 teams will advance from the group stage and join the Columbus Crew and Club America in the Round of 32. Knockout matches that end in a draw after 90 minutes head straight to a penalty shootout and no extra time periods will be played.

During each of the knockout rounds, the host stadium is determined by the following criteria:

  • Columbus Crew (MLS champion) would automatically host matches in every round, including the final, regardless of the opponent's ranking;
  • Club America (Liga MX champion) would automatically host matches (in their designated U.S. hub) in every round up to the semifinal only, regardless of the opponent's ranking;
  • MLS vs. Liga MX: The MLS club would automatically host except if the opponents are Club America (through semifinal only), Monterrey (through Round of 16 only) or Chivas (Round of 32 only), who would each host in their designated U.S. hub;
  • MLS vs. MLS: The MLS club with the best 2023 Supporters' Shield ranking would host MLS vs. MLS matchups (except in the case of Columbus, which automatically hosts in all rounds);
  • Liga MX vs. Liga MX: Tournament organizers decide the host for Liga MX vs. Liga MX matchups.

Round of 32

Date

Match

Time

Stadium

TV & Streaming

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Club America vs. Second Group 8

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Second Group 3 vs. Winner Group 5

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Winner Group 4 vs. Winner Group 8

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Second Group 5 vs. Winner Group 3

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Winner Group 2 vs. Second Group 6

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Second Group 1 vs. Winner Group 7

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Winner Group 6 vs. Second Group 2

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Second Group 7 vs. Winner Group 1

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Winner Group 9 vs. Second Group 15

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Second Group 10 vs. Winner Group 12

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Winner Group 15 vs. Second Group 13

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Second Group 12 vs. Winner Group 10

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Winner Group 11 vs. Second Group 14

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Second Group 9 vs. Winner Group 13

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Winner Group 14 vs. Second Group 11

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9

Columbus Crew vs. Second Group 12

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Round of 16

Date

Match

Time

Stadium

TV & Streaming

Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13

Club America or Second Group 8 vs. Second Group 3 or Winner Group 5

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13

Winner Group 4 or Winner Group 8 vs. Second Group 5 or Winner Group 3

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13

Winner Group 2 or Second Group 6 vs. Second Group 1 or Winner Group 7

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13

Winner Group 6 or Second Group 2 vs. Second Group 7 or Winner Group 1

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13

Winner Group 9 or Second Group 15 vs. Second Group 10 or Winner Group 12

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13

Winner Group 15 or Second Group 13 vs. Second Group 12 or Winner Group 10

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13

Winner Group 11 or Second Group 14 vs. Second Group 9 or Winner Group 13

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13

Winner Group 14 or Second Group 11 vs. Columbus Crew or Second Group 12

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Quarterfinals

Date

Match

Time

Stadium

TV & Streaming

Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17

TBD

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17

TBD

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17

TBD

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17

TBD

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Semifinals

Date

Match

Time

Stadium

TV & Streaming

Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21

TBD

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21

TBD

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Third-Place match

Date

Match

Time

Stadium

TV & Streaming

Sun, Aug. 25

Semifinal losers

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Final

Date

Match

Time

Stadium

TV & Streaming

Sun, Aug. 25

Semifinal winners

TBD

TBD

Apple TV

Petar Musa misses a chance at the 2024 MLS All-Star Game vs Liga MX-1
Related
How Liga MX finally beat MLS for the first time in the 2024 All-Star Game

The MLS All-Stars hit the woodwork and had a penalty taken away, paving the way for a Liga MX win.