Highlights
- Leagues Cup 2024 features all 47 MLS and Liga MX teams, starting with a group stage.
- The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout rounds.
- Top 3 finishers in Leagues Cup secure spots in next season's CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be looking to defend their title as the second edition of Leagues Cup gets underway. The 2024 tournament once again features all 47 clubs from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX as they do battle in a World Cup-style competition that will see 77 matches played over a full month.
Leagues Cup 2024 starts out with a group stage (15 groups each consisting of three teams) followed by single-elimination knockout rounds. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockouts.
The two reigning champions from MLS (Columbus Crew) and Liga MX (Club America) get to skip the group stage and join the competition in the Round of 32.
- Group Stage: July 26-Aug. 6
- Round of 32: Aug. 7-9
- Round of 16: Aug. 12-13
- Quarterfinals: Aug. 16-17
- Semifinals: Aug. 20-21
- Third-Place Match: Aug. 25
- Final: Aug. 25
In addition to the silverware up for grabs, the top three finishers in Leagues Cup clinch berths in next season's CONCACAF Champions Cup, which annually crowns the club champion of the entire North American continent, including Central American and Caribbean clubs.
Below is the schedule of Leagues Cup group stage matches for Friday, July 26, followed by the full day-by-day schedule.
Leagues Cup 2024 Schedule - Friday, July 26, 2024
8 p.m. EDT
Atlanta vs. D.C. United
Group 15
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
Apple TV - FREE
8 p.m. EDT
Orlando City vs. CF Montréal
Group 10
Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
Apple TV
9 p.m. EDT
Pumas UNAM vs. Austin FC
Group 1
Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.)
|
10 p.m. EDT
Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota
Group 6
Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)
Apple TV
11 p.m. EDT
LAFC vs. Tijuana
Group 7
BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Apple TV
Here's a reminder of the group-by-group breakdown. Organizers seeded the 47 teams (18 from Liga MX and 29 from MLS) across three tiers based on 2023 domestic league performance, and they selected a club from each tier to make up each of the 15 groups, taking geography and competitive balance into account. The reigning MLS and Liga MX champions received a group stage bye and advance straight to the Round of 32:
- Group 1: Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Austin FC
- Group 2: Chivas Guadalajara, San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy
- Group 3: St. Louis City SC, FC Dallas, FC Juarez
- Group 4: Toluca, Sporting Kansas City, Chicago Fire
- Group 5: Club Leon, Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids
- Group 6: Seattle Sounders, Minnesota United, Club Necaxa
- Group 7: LAFC, Vancouver, Club Tijuana
- Group 8: Houston Dynamo, Real Salt Lake, Atlas
- Group 9: FC Cincinnati, NYCFC, Queretaro
- Group 10: Orlando City, Atletico San Luis, CF Montréal
- Group 11: Tigres UANL, Puebla, Inter Miami
- Group 12: Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC, Cruz Azul
- Group 13: New England Revolution,. Nashville SC, Mazatlan
- Group 14: Pachuca, NY Red Bulls, Toronto FC
- Group 15: Atlanta United, Santos Laguna, D.C. United
- Group Stage Byes: Club America (Liga MX champion), Columbus Crew (MLS champion)
The top two teams in each group advance. Three points are awarded for a group stage win, and none for a loss. If a group stage match ends in a draw, there will be a penalty shootout. The winner of the shootout earns two points, and the loser leaves with one point.
Head-to-head results will serve as the group stage tiebreaker (penalty shootout wins count in this case). If all three teams in a group are tied, then goal differential is the first tiebreaker, followed by goals scored.
Leagues Cup Schedule 2024
All Leagues Cup matches are available as part of the MLS Season Pass package on Apple TV, with some matches made available to stream for free. Select matches will also be available on linear broadcast TV in Mexico (Televisa and TV Azteca), Canada (TSN and RDS) and the USA (FS1 and UniMas/TUDN).
Friday, July 26 (Group Stage)
Time
Match
Group
Stadium
TV & Streaming
8 p.m. EDT
Atlanta United vs. D.C. United
15
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
Apple TV - FREE
8 p.m. EDT
Orlando City vs. CF Montréal
10
Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
Apple TV
9 p.m. EDT
Pumas UNAM vs. Austin FC
1
Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.)
|
10 p.m. EDT
Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota
6
Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)
Apple TV
11 p.m. EDT
LAFC vs. Tijuana
7
BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Apple TV
Saturday, July 27 (Group Stage)
Time
Match
Group
Stadium
TV & Streaming
8 p.m. EDT
Houston Dynamo vs. Atlas
8
Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Tex.)
|
8 p.m. EDT
New England vs. Mazatlan
13
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
Apple TV - FREE
8 p.m. EDT
NY Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC
14
Red Bull Arena (Harrison, N.J.)
Apple TV
8 p.m. EDT
Philadelphia vs. Charlotte
12
Subaru Park (Chester, Pa.)
Apple TV
8 p.m. EDT
Puebla vs. Inter Miami
11
Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Apple TV
9 p.m. EDT
St. Louis City vs. FC Dallas
3
CityPark (St. Louis, Mo.)
Apple TV - FREE
10 p.m. EDT
Chivas vs. San Jose
2
Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
|
Sunday, July 28 (Group Stage)
Time
Match
Group
Stadium
TV & Streaming
8 p.m. EDT
NYCFC vs. Queretaro
9
Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)
|
9 p.m. EDT
Sporting KC vs. Chicago Fire
4
Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.)
Apple TV
10:30 p.m. EDT
Leon vs. Portland Timbers
5
Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)
|
Tuesday, July 30 (Group Stage)
Time
Match
Group
Stadium
TV & Streaming
7 p.m. EDT
San Luis vs. CF Montréal
10
Stade Saputo (Montréal, Canada)
Apple TV - FREE
8 p.m. EDT
Pachuca vs. NY Red Bulls
14
Red Bull Arena (Harrison, N.J.)
Apple TV
9 p.m. EDT
Minnesota vs. Necaxa
6
Allianz Field (Saint Paul, Minn.)
Apple TV
9 p.m. EDT
Monterrey vs. Austin FC
1
Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.)
|
10:30 p.m. EDT
LAFC vs. Vancouver
7
BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Apple TV
Wednesday, July 31 (Group Stage)
Time
Match
Group
Stadium
TV & Streaming
8 p.m. EDT
Charlotte vs. Cruz Azul
12
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
Apple TV
8 p.m. EDT
Santos vs. D.C. United
15
Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
|
9 p.m. EDT
FC Dallas vs. FC Juarez
3
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Tex.)
Apple TV
9 p.m. EDT
Nashville SC vs. Mazatlan
13
Geodis Park (Nashville, Tenn.)
Apple TV
9:30 p.m. EDT
Tigres UANL vs. Puebla
11
Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Tex.)
|
10:30 p.m. EDT
San Jose vs. LA Galaxy
2
PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)
Apple TV - FREE
Thursday, August 1 (Group Stage)
Time
Match
Group
Stadium
TV & Streaming
8 p.m. EDT
FC Cincinnati vs. Queretaro
9
TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Apple TV
9 p.m. EDT
Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas
8
America First Field (Sandy, Utah)
Apple TV - FREE
9 p.m. EDT
Toluca vs. Chicago Fire
4
SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)
|
10:30 p.m. EDT
Portland vs. Colorado
5
Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)
Apple TV
Saturday, August 3 (Group Stage)
Time
Match
Group
Stadium
TV & Streaming
8 p.m. EDT
Tigres UANL vs. Inter Miami
11
NRG Stadium (Houston, Tex.)
Apple TV
10 p.m. EDT
Monterrey vs. Pumas
1
Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.)
|
10 p.m. EDT
Vancouver vs. Tijuana
7
BC Place (Vancouver, Canada)
Apple TV - FREE
Sunday, August 4 (Group Stage)
Time
Match
Group
Stadium
TV & Streaming
4 p.m. EDT
Atlanta United vs. Santos
15
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
Apple TV
8 p.m. EDT
Orlando City vs. San Luis
10
Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
Apple TV
8 p.m. EDT
Pachuca vs. Toronto FC
14
BMO Field (Toronto, Canada)
Apple TV
8 p.m. EDT
Philadelphia vs. Cruz Azul
12
Subaru Park (Chester, Pa.)
|
9 p.m. EDT
St. Louis City vs. Juarez
3
CityPark (St. Louis, Mo.)
Apple TV
10:30 p.m. EDT
Chivas vs. LA Galaxy
2
Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.)
Apple TV
10:30 p.m. EDT
Seattle vs. Necaxa
6
Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)
Apple TV - FREE
Monday, August 5 (Group Stage)
Time
Match
Group
Stadium
TV & Streaming
8 p.m. EDT
FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC
9
TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Apple TV - FREE
9 p.m. EDT
Houston vs. Real Salt Lake
8
Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Tex.)
Apple TV - FREE
9 p.m. EDT
Leon vs. Colorado Rapids
5
Dick's Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colo.)
Apple TV
9 p.m. EDT
Toluca vs. Sporting KC
4
Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.)
|
Tuesday, August 6 (Group Stage)
Time
Match
Group
Stadium
TV & Streaming
7:30 p.m. EDT
New England vs. Nashville SC
13
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
Apple TV - FREE
Knockout Stage
Single-elimination matches from Round of 32 to the final
A total of 30 teams will advance from the group stage and join the Columbus Crew and Club America in the Round of 32. Knockout matches that end in a draw after 90 minutes head straight to a penalty shootout and no extra time periods will be played.
During each of the knockout rounds, the host stadium is determined by the following criteria:
- Columbus Crew (MLS champion) would automatically host matches in every round, including the final, regardless of the opponent's ranking;
- Club America (Liga MX champion) would automatically host matches (in their designated U.S. hub) in every round up to the semifinal only, regardless of the opponent's ranking;
- MLS vs. Liga MX: The MLS club would automatically host except if the opponents are Club America (through semifinal only), Monterrey (through Round of 16 only) or Chivas (Round of 32 only), who would each host in their designated U.S. hub;
- MLS vs. MLS: The MLS club with the best 2023 Supporters' Shield ranking would host MLS vs. MLS matchups (except in the case of Columbus, which automatically hosts in all rounds);
- Liga MX vs. Liga MX: Tournament organizers decide the host for Liga MX vs. Liga MX matchups.
Round of 32
Date
Match
Time
Stadium
TV & Streaming
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Club America vs. Second Group 8
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Second Group 3 vs. Winner Group 5
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Winner Group 4 vs. Winner Group 8
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Second Group 5 vs. Winner Group 3
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Winner Group 2 vs. Second Group 6
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Second Group 1 vs. Winner Group 7
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Winner Group 6 vs. Second Group 2
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Second Group 7 vs. Winner Group 1
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Winner Group 9 vs. Second Group 15
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Second Group 10 vs. Winner Group 12
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Winner Group 15 vs. Second Group 13
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Second Group 12 vs. Winner Group 10
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Winner Group 11 vs. Second Group 14
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Second Group 9 vs. Winner Group 13
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Winner Group 14 vs. Second Group 11
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Wed-Fri, Aug. 7-9
Columbus Crew vs. Second Group 12
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Round of 16
Date
Match
Time
Stadium
TV & Streaming
Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13
Club America or Second Group 8 vs. Second Group 3 or Winner Group 5
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13
Winner Group 4 or Winner Group 8 vs. Second Group 5 or Winner Group 3
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13
Winner Group 2 or Second Group 6 vs. Second Group 1 or Winner Group 7
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13
Winner Group 6 or Second Group 2 vs. Second Group 7 or Winner Group 1
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13
Winner Group 9 or Second Group 15 vs. Second Group 10 or Winner Group 12
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13
Winner Group 15 or Second Group 13 vs. Second Group 12 or Winner Group 10
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13
Winner Group 11 or Second Group 14 vs. Second Group 9 or Winner Group 13
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13
Winner Group 14 or Second Group 11 vs. Columbus Crew or Second Group 12
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Quarterfinals
Date
Match
Time
Stadium
TV & Streaming
Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17
TBD
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17
TBD
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17
TBD
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17
TBD
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Semifinals
Date
Match
Time
Stadium
TV & Streaming
Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21
TBD
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21
TBD
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Third-Place match
Date
Match
Time
Stadium
TV & Streaming
Sun, Aug. 25
Semifinal losers
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
Final
Date
Match
Time
Stadium
TV & Streaming
Sun, Aug. 25
Semifinal winners
TBD
TBD
Apple TV
