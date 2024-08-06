Highlights FC Cincinnati stage a miraculous comeback to defeat NYCFC, securing first place in Group 9.

Sporting KC lose to Toluca, and now must travel to face the MLS champs in the Round of 32.

Houston Dynamo eliminate Real Salt Lake with a 3-0 victory, advancing to the knockouts.

The 2024 Leagues Cup group stage is nearly complete and on Monday there was plenty of drama as teams were still fighting for a berth in the knockout rounds and jockeying for position in their groups.

We witnessed one team overturn a 2-0 deficit to win late, and another that snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat and somehow advance via a penalty shootout.

There is only one spot remaining to be filled in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 bracket, and that will be determined by Tuesday's match between the New England Revolution and Nashville SC in Group 13. It will be a playoff-like showdown as only one of the two clubs can advance.

Below is everything you need to know from Monday's Leagues Cup group finales, as well as the Round of 32 bracket as it stands before the group stage wraps up on Tuesday.

FC Cincinnati vs NYCFC

Cincy make amazing comeback with four goals in last 10 minutes

NYCFC looked to be cruising to victory, before a furious comeback by FC Cincinnati flipped the result on its head, turning a 2-0 home deficit in the 79th minute to a 4-2 victory by the end of the match.

The win allowed FC Cincinnati to finish in first place in Group 9, but NYCFC still advanced as group runners-up.

A clinical goal from Santi Rodriguez and a put-back by Jovan Mijatovic after a spill by Cincy's goalkeeping debutant Paul Walters, NYCFC were in total control at TQL Stadium. But Cincy proceeded to go on a scoring outburst with sensational individual efforts by four substitutes: Pavel Bucha, Yamil Asad, Yuya Kubo, and Sergio Santos.

Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City

Mexican side wins Group 4, SKC still advance

It was a case of errors in defense and attack for Sporting Kansas City, as Mexican side Toluca beat the MLS club on its home turf 2-1 to finish top of Group 4.

Both teams were already sure of advancing to the knockouts before the match, but after Monday's loss, SKC will now have to travel to face MLS champion Columbus in the Round of 32, while Toluca will meet the Houston Dynamo.

A failed defensive clearance by Sporting KC led to Toluca's opener by the skillful Jesus Angulo. A wonder goal by winger Stephen Afrifa drew SKC level (watch it below), but Toluca sub Maxi Araujo finished off a spectacular team passing sequence in the 66th minute that held up as the winner.

Sporting Kansas City created enough scoring chances to have come away with a different result, but center forward Willy Agada missed two big chances in each half, and Alan Pulido had a scorching blast that was stopped by Toluca's 'keeper.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake

Dynamo win big to eliminate RSL from Leagues Cup

Houston blitzed visiting RSL for three first-half goals and never looked back en route to a 3-0 win that sent the Dynamo into the Round of 32, while RSL were eliminated based on the number of goals conceded in Houston.

The Dynamo victory led to a three-way tie in Group 8, but Houston finished as group winners based on the goal differential tiebreaker. while RSL had the worst goal differential of all three teams (-1) and were ousted from the tournament.

A deflected shot by Hector Herrera, a set-piece header by Brazilian center back Micael, and an own goal by RSL defender Justen Glad accounted for all the scoring before halftime.

RSL manager Pablo Mastroeni decided not to start top scorer Chicho Arango, who was coming back from a four-game suspension. The Colombian came on in the second half, but by then it was too little, too late.

RSL would rue two big chances to equalize in the first half. Dynamo goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell tipped away a bouncing header by RSL's Glad, and then RSL forward Andres Gomez opted not to pass on a breakaway, and watched the chance fizzle out. Tarbell took care of holding RSL at bay on a couple of second-half chances, making six saves on the night.

Colorado Rapids vs Leon

The Rapids advance to Round of 16 in dramatic fashion

The Colorado Rapids scored a dramatic equalizer in the seventh minute of stoppage time to stun Leon, and then proceeded to beat the Mexican side in a decisive penalty shootout, qualifying for the Round of 32 as Group 5 runners-up.

In a tightly contested match, Leon struck first on a lethal attack that saw Edgar Guerra pounce on a rebound from an Ivan Moreno shot that hit the post.

In stoppage time, Leon goalkeeper Alfonso Blanco made a spectacular save to deny a Rapids header destined for the top corner, only for Rapids forward Rafael Navarro to finally break through moments later on a well-worked combination. It was redemption for Navarro, who had a couple of good opportunities on which he failed to connect.

Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen was the hero in the shootout, stopping attempts by Leon veteran Andres Guardado and defender Salvador Reyes.