Highlights The top two teams in each Leagues Cup group advance, while last place is eliminated.

There are no draws in the group stage with matches heading to penalty kicks.

Columbus Crew and Club America bypassed the group stage to the Round of 32.

There are 47 combined teams from MLS and Liga MX that are participating in the 2024 Leagues Cup, but 15 of them will be eliminated by the time the group stage is done on August 6. The group standings are updated further below.

There are a total of 15 groups in Leagues Cup and each is made up of three teams. Only the top two advance to the knockout rounds, while the last-place finisher in each group will wave the tournament goodbye.

Reigning MLS champions Columbus Crew and Liga MX champions Club America received a bye directly to the Round of 32, where they will join the teams that survive the group stage.

That's probably one reason why both Columbus and Club America are among the pre-tournament favorites. U.S.-based sportsbooks have them in their consensus top five picks with the shortest odds to win it all alongside Leagues Cup holders and current MLS leaders Inter Miami (below), MLS runners-up LAFC and current Liga MX leaders Cruz Azul.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Leagues Cup Standings 2024

All the details on penalties, points and tiebreakers

The 15 Leagues Cup groups were assembled by tournament organizers, who ranked the 47 participating teams based on their performance in their respective 2023 domestic league campaigns in MLS and Liga MX.

This ranking was then used to create three tiers with the best MLS and Liga MX teams in Tier 1 and the worst teams in Tier 3. Each Leagues Cup group consists of one club selected from each of the three tiers, with organizers also taking into account travel and competitive balance considerations in their selections.

It's important to note that there are no draws in the Leagues Cup group stage. As usual, three points are awarded in case of a group stage win, and none for a loss. However, in the case of a draw after 90 minutes during the group stage, the match will go to penalties. The penalty shootout winner will receive two points and the losing team earns one point.

Head-to-head result will serve as the tiebreaker if two teams are level on points (penalty shootout wins will count as a win in this case). If all three teams are tied, then the first tiebreaker is goal differential. If necessary, goals scored would be the second tiebreaker, followed by goals conceded.

Group 1

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential Monterrey — — — — — Pumas UNAM — — — — — Austin FC — — — — —

Fri, July 26: Pumas UNAM vs. Austin FC (9 p.m. EDT)

Pumas UNAM vs. Austin FC (9 p.m. EDT) Tue, July 30: Monterrey vs. Austin FC (9 p.m. EDT)

Monterrey vs. Austin FC (9 p.m. EDT) Sat, Aug. 3: Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM (10 p.m. EDT)

Group 2

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential Chivas Guadalajara — — — — — San Jose Earthquakes — — — — — LA Galaxy — — — — —

Sat, July 27: Chivas vs. SJ Earthquakes (10 p.m. EDT)

Chivas vs. SJ Earthquakes (10 p.m. EDT) Wed, July 31: SJ Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy (10:30 p.m. EDT)

SJ Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy (10:30 p.m. EDT) Sun, Aug. 4: Chivas vs. LA Galaxy (10:30 p.m. EDT)

Group 3

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential St. Louis City SC — — — — — FC Dallas — — — — — FC Juarez — — — — —

Sat, July 27: St. Louis City vs. FC Dallas (9 p.m. EDT)

St. Louis City vs. FC Dallas (9 p.m. EDT) Wed, July 31: FC Dallas vs. FC Juarez (9 p.m. EDT)

FC Dallas vs. FC Juarez (9 p.m. EDT) Sun, Aug. 4: St. Louis City vs. FC Juarez (9 p.m. EDT)

Group 4

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential Toluca FC — — — — — Sporting Kansas City — — — — — Chicago Fire — — — — —

Sun, July 28: Sporting KC vs. Chicago Fire (9 p.m. EDT)

Sporting KC vs. Chicago Fire (9 p.m. EDT) Thu, Aug. 1: Toluca vs. Chicago Fire (9 p.m. EDT)

Toluca vs. Chicago Fire (9 p.m. EDT) Mon, Aug. 5: Toluca vs. Sporting KC (9 p.m. EDT)

Group 5

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential Club Leon — — — — — Portland Timbers — — — — — Colorado Rapids — — — — —

Sun, July 28: Club Leon vs. Portland Timbers (10:30 p.m. EDT)

Club Leon vs. Portland Timbers (10:30 p.m. EDT) Thu, Aug. 1: Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids (10:30 p.m. EDT)

Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids (10:30 p.m. EDT) Mon, Aug. 5: Club Leon vs. Colorado Rapids (9 p.m. EDT)

Group 6

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential Seattle Sounders — — — — — Minnesota United — — — — — Club Necaxa — — — — —

Fri, July 26: Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota (10 p.m. EDT)

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota (10 p.m. EDT) Tue, July 30: Minnesota vs. Necaxa (9 p.m. EDT)

Minnesota vs. Necaxa (9 p.m. EDT) Sun, Aug. 4: Seattle Sounders vs. Necaxa (10:30 p.m. EDT)

Group 7

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential LAFC — — — — — Vancouver Whitecaps — — — — — Club Tijuana — — — — —

Fri, July 26: LAFC vs. Tijuana (11 p.m. EDT)

LAFC vs. Tijuana (11 p.m. EDT) Tue, July 30: LAFC vs. Vancouver (10:30 p.m. EDT)

LAFC vs. Vancouver (10:30 p.m. EDT) Sat, Aug. 3: Vancouver vs. Tijuana (10 p.m. EDT)

Group 8

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential Houston Dynamo — — — — — Real Salt Lake — — — — — Atlas FC — — — — —

Sat, July 27: Houston Dynamo vs. Atlas FC (8 p.m. EDT)

Houston Dynamo vs. Atlas FC (8 p.m. EDT) Thu, Aug. 1: Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas FC (9 p.m. EDT)

Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas FC (9 p.m. EDT) Mon, Aug. 5: Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake (9 p.m. EDT)

Group 9

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential FC Cincinnati — — — — — NYCFC — — — — — Club Queretaro — — — — —

Sun, July 28: NYCFC vs. Queretaro (8 p.m. EDT)

NYCFC vs. Queretaro (8 p.m. EDT) Thu, Aug. 1: FC Cincinnati vs. Queretaro (8 p.m. EDT)

FC Cincinnati vs. Queretaro (8 p.m. EDT) Mon, Aug. 5: FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC (8 p.m. EDT)

Group 10

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential Orlando City — — — — — Atletico San Luis — — — — — CF Montréal — — — — —

Fri, July 26: Orlando City vs. CF Montréal (8 p.m. EDT)

Orlando City vs. CF Montréal (8 p.m. EDT) Tue, July 30: Atletico San Luis vs. CF Montréal (7 p.m. EDT)

Atletico San Luis vs. CF Montréal (7 p.m. EDT) Sun, Aug. 4: Orlando City vs. Atletico San Luis (8 p.m. EDT)

Group 11

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential Tigres UANL — — — — — Puebla — — — — — Inter Miami — — — — —

Sat, July 27: Puebla vs. Inter Miami (8 p.m. EDT)

Puebla vs. Inter Miami (8 p.m. EDT) Wed, July 31: Tigres UANL vs. Puebla (9:30 p.m. EDT)

Tigres UANL vs. Puebla (9:30 p.m. EDT) Sat, Aug. 3: Tigres UANL vs. Inter Miami (8 p.m. EDT)

Group 12

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential Philadelphia Union — — — — — Charlotte FC — — — — — Cruz Azul — — — — —

Sat, July 27: Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC (8 p.m. EDT)

Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC (8 p.m. EDT) Wed, July 31: Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul (8 p.m. EDT)

Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul (8 p.m. EDT) Sun, Aug. 4: Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul (8 p.m. EDT)

Group 13

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential New England Revolution — — — — — Nashville SC — — — — — Mazatlan FC — — — — —

Sat, July 27: New England vs. Mazatlan (8 p.m. EDT)

New England vs. Mazatlan (8 p.m. EDT) Wed, July 31: Nashville SC vs. Mazatlan (9 p.m. EDT)

Nashville SC vs. Mazatlan (9 p.m. EDT) Tue, Aug. 5: New England vs. Nashville SC (7:30 p.m. EDT)

Group 14

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential Pachuca — — — — — NY Red Bulls — — — — — Toronto FC — — — — —

Sat, July 27: NY Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC (8 p.m. EDT)

NY Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC (8 p.m. EDT) Tue, July 30: Pachuca vs. NY Red Bulls (8 p.m. EDT)

Pachuca vs. NY Red Bulls (8 p.m. EDT) Sun, Aug. 4: Pachuca vs. Toronto FC (8 p.m. EDT)

Group 15

Points Games Played Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Differential Atlanta United — — — — — Santos Laguna — — — — — D.C. United — — — — —

Fri, July 26: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United (8 p.m. EDT)

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United (8 p.m. EDT) Wed, July 31: Santos Laguna vs. D.C. United (8 p.m. EDT)

Santos Laguna vs. D.C. United (8 p.m. EDT) Sun, Aug. 4: Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna (4 p.m. EDT)