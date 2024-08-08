Highlights Four knockout matches take place on Thursday in the Leagues Cup Round of 32.

Inter Miami are favorites against Toronto FC despite the absence of Lionel Messi.

Tigres UANL vs. Pachuca promises goals with two of the most talented attacks in the tournament.

The LA Galaxy take their goal-scoring show on the road against long-time rivals Seattle.

It promises to be a memorable night of knockout round action in the 2024 Leagues Cup as several high-profile teams compete to stay alive and advance to the Round of 16.

There are two all-MLS matches on Thursday, beginning with defending champions Inter Miami hosting a dangerous Toronto FC team that is coming off a victory over North American champions Pachuca. Long-time rivals Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy will do battle at Lumen Field for the right to play Pumas UNAM in the Round of 16.

There are also three Mexican clubs in action, with a heavyweight clash between Tigres UANL and Pachuca happening at Q2 Stadium in Austin. Necaxa will take on the worst team in MLS, the San Jose Earthquakes, with the winner facing LAFC in the next round.

Below is the complete schedule, TV and streaming information for Thursday's four matches, followed by updates and highlights from each of the games as they happen.

Leagues Cup 2024 Schedule - Thursday, August 8, 2024 Time Match Group Stadium TV & Streaming Thu, Aug. 8 Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC 7:30 p.m. EDT Chase Stadium (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) Apple TV Thu, Aug. 8 Tigres UANL vs. Pachuca 9 p.m. EDT Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.) Apple TV - FREE FS1, UniMas, TUDN Thu, Aug. 8 Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy 10:30 p.m. EDT Lumen Field (Seattle, Ore.) Apple TV Thu, Aug. 8 San Jose Earthquakes vs. Necaxa 11 p.m. EDT PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.) Apple TV - FREE FS1, UniMas, TUDN

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC

Still no Lionel Messi for the defending Leagues Cup champions

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

7:30 p.m. EDT Stadium: Chase Stadium (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

Chase Stadium (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) Next match: The winner faces Columbus or Sporting KC in the Round of 16

Despite still missing Lionel Messi due to an ankle injury, defending Leagues Cup holders Inter Miami are the favorites when they host Toronto FC, who have built some momentum having lost just one of their last five matches in all competitions.

These two teams met recently on July 17 with Miami running out 3-1 winners at home, again without Messi.

Luis Suarez starts for Inter Miami, and Brighton target Diego Gomez is back from helping Paraguay reach the Olympic quarterfinals. New summer acquisition Henry Wingo makes his first start for Toronto FC, alongside star Italian duo Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

Inter Miami Lineup (4-3-3, left to right): Callender (GK) — Alba, D. Martinez, Aviles, Weigandt — Redondo, Busquets, Rojas — Gomez, Suarez, Gressel

Callender (GK) — Alba, D. Martinez, Aviles, Weigandt — Redondo, Busquets, Rojas — Gomez, Suarez, Gressel Toronto FC Lineup (3-4-3, left to right): S. Johnson (GK) — Petretta, Long, O'Neill — Laryea, Osorio, Flores, Wingo — Insigne, Etienne, Bernardeschi

Tigres vs Pachuca

There should be goals between two of the most talented Liga MX teams

Time: 9 p.m. EDT

9 p.m. EDT Stadium: Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.)

Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.) Next match: The winner faces New England or NYCFC in the Round of 16

While Pachuca is lucky to have survived Leagues Cup Group 14 after a draw (vs. NY Red Bulls) and a loss (to Toronto FC), Tigres won both matches in Group 11 against Puebla and Inter Miami, both by a 2-1 scoreline.

Pachuca currently own the title of best team in all of North America after winning the recent CONCACAF Champions Cup. Tigres once held that same crown in 2020 and are looking to get back to winning titles under former Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic.

Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy

Can the Sounders stop LA's juggernaut attack?

Time: 10:30 p.m. EDT

10:30 p.m. EDT Stadium: Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.) Next match: The winner hosts Pumas UNAM on Monday, Aug. 12

The Galaxy are just hitting their stride with an attack that is firing on all cylinders, led by Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil, and Gabriel Pec, who are running circles around opponents. They have won nine of their last 12 matches in MLS action, and they got a win and draw in Leagues Cup group play.

LA will be tested by a Seattle Sounders team that will be desperate to defend its home turf. The Sounders have been streaky this season, and they sit 12 points behind the Galaxy in the MLS table, but they have talented players who can architect a tournament run. Leagues Cup could prove to be a season turning point for the Sounders, who are also still in the running for the U.S. Open Cup.

San Jose vs Necaxa

The Quakes hope to salvage their season with a Leagues Cup run

Time: 11 p.m. EDT

11 p.m. EDT Stadium: PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.) Next match: The winner faces LAFC in the Round of 16 on Tues., Aug. 13

Few gave the San Jose Earthquakes, the last-place team in MLS, a chance to advance from Group 2, which included two traditional powerhouses, LA Galaxy and Chivas Guadalajara. But San Jose's penalty shootout win over Chivas was enough to get them to the knockouts.

Despite a slow start in Liga MX, Necaxa are considered to have one of their best squads in recent seasons, and they showed it in Group 6. They thumped the Sounders 3-1 in Seattle, and only a heroic performance by goalkeeper Dayne St. Claire kept them from taking points in Minnesota.

Leagues Cup Bracket 2024

All the pairings for the Round of 32 and Round of 16

Here's how the bracket shapes up for the Round of 32 and the upcoming Round of 16. The remaining 10 matches in the Round of 32 will all take place on Friday, August 9.

Round of 32

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Wed, Aug. 7 Vancouver 0-2 Pumas UNAM 10:30 p.m. EDT BC Place (Vancouver, Canada) HIGHLIGHTS Wed, Aug. 7 LAFC 2-0 Austin FC 10:30 p.m. EDT BMO Field (Los Angeles, Calif.) HIGHLIGHTS Thu, Aug. 8 Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC 7:30 p.m. EDT Chase Stadium (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) Apple TV Thu, Aug. 8 Tigres UANL vs. Pachuca 9 p.m. EDT Q2 Stadium (Austin, Tex.) Apple TV - FREE FS1, UniMas, TUDN Thu, Aug. 8 Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy 10:30 p.m. EDT Lumen Field (Seattle, Ore.) Apple TV Thu, Aug. 8 San Jose Earthquakes vs. Necaxa 11 p.m. EDT PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.) Apple TV - FREE FS1, UniMas, TUDN Fri, Aug. 9 Columbus Crew vs. Sporting KC 7:30 p.m. EDT Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio) Apple TV - FREE Fri, Aug. 9 Orlando City vs. Cruz Azul 7:30 p.m. EDT Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) Apple TV Fri, Aug. 9 Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montréal 7:30 p.m. EDT Subaru Park (Chester, Pa.) Apple TV - FREE Fri, Aug. 9 FC Cincinnati vs. Santos Laguna 7:30 p.m. EDT TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) Apple TV Fri, Aug. 9 D.C. United vs. Mazatlan 7:30 p.m. EDT Audi Field (Washington, D.C.) Apple TV Fri, Aug. 9 New England vs. NYCFC 7:30 p.m. EDT Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Apple TV - FREE Fri, Aug. 9 St. Louis City vs. Portland Timbers 8:30 p.m. EDT CityPark (St. Louis, Mo.) Apple TV Fri, Aug. 9 Houston Dynamo vs. Toluca 8:30 p.m. EDT Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Tex.) Apple TV Fri, Aug. 9 Colorado Rapids vs. FC Juarez 9:30 p.m. EDT DSG Park (Commerce City, Colo.) Apple TV Fri, Aug. 9 Club America vs. Atlas 10 p.m. EDT Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.) Apple TV - FREE FS1, Univision, TUDN

Round of 16

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Club America / Atlas vs. St. Louis City / Portland TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Houston Dynamo / Toluca vs. Colorado Rapids / FC Juarez TBD TBD Apple TV Mon, Aug. 12 Seattle / LA Galaxy vs. Pumas UNAM TBD TBD Apple TV Tue, Aug. 13 LAFC vs. San Jose / Necaxa TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 FC Cincinnati / Santos Laguna vs. Philadelphia / CF Montréal TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 D.C. United / Mazatlan vs. Orlando City / Cruz Azul TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Tigres UANL / Pachuca vs. New England / NYCFC TBD TBD Apple TV Mon-Tue, Aug. 12-13 Inter Miami CF / Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew / Sporting KC TBD TBD Apple TV

Quarterfinals

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV

Semifinals

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21 TBD TBD TBD Apple TV

Third-Place match

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Sun, Aug. 25 Semifinal losers TBD TBD Apple TV

Final

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Sun, Aug. 25 Semifinal winners TBD TBD Apple TV