Arsenal have confirmed Leah Williamson ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament during a match against Manchester United.

Williamson, who captained England to Euro 2022 glory, went down in the 13th minute of the Women’s Super League encounter at Leigh Sports Village.

Replays showed the 26-year-old had jarred her knee, and although she managed to walk off the pitch, fears that she had suffered an ACL injury spread quickly.

Recovery from an ACL injury takes a minimum of nine months, meaning Williamson will be unable to compete at the Women’s World Cup.

It will be a huge blow to the Lionesses and manager Sarina Wiegman, who had used her captain in both defence and midfield during her tenure.

Leah Williamson confirmed to have suffered ACL injury

Arsenal issued a statement this afternoon to confirm the bad news.

“Leah was substituted in the first half of the game at Leigh Sports Village and underwent further assessment on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury,” the statement said.

“Leah will now begin a period of rehabilitation and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. She will undergo surgery in due course.

“Everyone at Arsenal will be supporting Leah closely throughout the journey ahead and we would ask that her privacy is respected at this time.”

Arsenal suffer yet more injury nightmares

Arsenal have endured a torrid season injury wise, having already lost Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema to ruptured ACLs.

Captain Kim Little was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury, while Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord have also been on the sidelines for the past few weeks.

The team still have a lot to play for, taking on Wolfsburg this weekend in the Champions League semi-final.

They must also finish third in the Women’s Super League to secure European football for next season.

This task has become all the more difficult following Williamson’s injury, with Jonas Eidevall’s list of available players slowly diminishing.

In general, women's football is currently experiencing an ACL injury crisis, with reigning Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and French striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto among others to suffer the injury in recent times.