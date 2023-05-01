Footage of Leah Williamson pulling pints for Gunners fans in a north London pub ahead of Arsenal Women's Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg has gone viral on social media.

Williamson suffered a devastating ACL injury a matter of weeks ago and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

It means the Lionesses skipper will miss this year's Women's World Cup and will play no further part in Arsenal's attempts to claim Champions League and Women's Super League silverware.

But while the defender will no doubt be gutted to be missing out on so much football, she has still found time to delight fans with her latest gesture.

Leah Williamson spotted pulling pints for fans

To the surprise of many unsuspecting supporters, Williamson decided to visit the Tollington Arms – once dubbed the 'Best Arsenal Pub' by Gunners supporters in 2015.

The 26-year-old was filmed serving behind the bar and interacting with a number of fans.

Given the extent of her injury and the fact she was likely on crutches only recently, Williamson's selfless gesture is even more impressive.

It's safe to say, if Williamson wasn't already a legend in the eyes of Arsenal supporters, she certainly is now.

Check out the footage below:

VIDEO: Leah Williamson filmed serving fans in pub

Fans react to Williamson serving supporters

Understandably, fans were absolutely loving the videos of Williamson.

"What a legend," said one Twitter user.

Meanwhile, another added: "She's one of our own."

A third stressed: "She's unreal. Just walks in and starts pulling pints. Got to love her."

Meanwhile, a fourth said: "You’d never see male players doing this, yet alone with an injury."

