Williamson excluded a huge name from her voting slip

Leah Williamson snubs Alexia Putellas in The Best FIFA Awards vote

FIFA have released the voting results for this year's Best FIFA Women's Player and it makes for interesting reading.

The Best FIFA Awards, which are presented annually by world football's governing body, are voted for by coaches, journalists, captains and fans – with this year's winners being announced at a ceremony in Paris.

Barcelona star Alexia Putellas was named the Best Women's Player for the second year in a row, finishing ahead of US legend Alex Morgan and England's Beth Mead.

But while Putellas was the clear victor overall, not all players voted for the Spaniard.

Indeed, Lionesses skipper Leah Williamson was among those entitled to vote for her winner, yet the defender chose to exclude Putellas from her top three.

Who did Williamson vote for?

Instead of voting for Putellas, Williamson opted for her England and Arsenal teammate Mead in top spot.

Somewhat surprisingly, however, the defender selected Putellas' teammate, Aitana Bonmati, in second place, ahead of Barcelona star Keira Walsh in third.

Meanwhile, England head coach Sarina Wiegman, who was named the Best Women's Coach at the awards, selected three Lionesses in her top three.

Wiegman picked Mead in first place, Walsh in second and Williamson third –– all of whom played pivotal roles at Euro 2022.

Did Putellas deserve to win?

Some players have suggested that the Spaniard should not have won the award - owing to the fact she's been out injured for more than six months - but she was fit to play for the majority of the eligibility period between August 2021 and July 2022.

But before her injury, there can be little debate that Putellas was the best women's player on the planet.

The midfielder helped Barcelona achieve an unbeaten domestic season and was the top scorer in the Women's Champions League.

She also became the first Spanish player to obtain 100 international caps.

Williamson named in FIFpro women's World XI

The England skipper was named in the women's team of the year - voted for by other professionals.

Fellow England stars Lucy Bronze, Walsh and Mead were also selected.

Here is the team that was named: Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Mapi Leon, Wendie Renard, Leah Williamson, Lena Oberdorf, Alexia Putellas, Keira Walsh, Sam Kerr, Beth Mead, Alex Morgan.

You can find all the latest football news right here on GiveMeSport.