Leander Dendoncker could be set to leave Aston Villa in a last-minute transfer on Friday, according to The Mirror.

The Villans have had a busy summer window with eight arrivals and several exits too, but have been restricted by PSR limits and are expected to have a quiet deadline day for the most part.

But one deal that could still take place would be for former Belgium international Dendoncker to leave on a season-long loan move, the defensive midfielder not in the plans of Unai Emery for the upcoming campaign.

Dendoncker Could Leave Aston Villa

Anderlecht interested in a loan deal

After the arrivals of Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana in midfield this summer to replace the outgoing Douglas Luiz, it seems as though Dendoncker is set to move on.

The 29-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract at Villa Park and reportedly earns £90,000 per-week but has struggled to cement himself a role in the first-team since joining from Wolves for £13million under Steven Gerrard.

Now according to The Mirror a temporary exit looks to be on the horizon, with Belgian club Anderlecht mooted as the most likely destination for Dendoncker to land at.

Diego Carlos Set to Stay at Aston Villa

Fulham and Crystal Palace had been linked

While Dendoncker could leave, it seems he will be the only notable exit on deadline day with defender Diego Carlos looking set to stay.

The Brazilian defender had been subject to bids from Fulham earlier in the window but a deal couldn't be agreed, and the Cottagers switched targets. Crystal Palace were also said to be interested in a move, but they have signed Maxence Lacroix to replace Joachim Andersen, who joined Fulham, while Marc Guehi now looks set to stay at Selhurst Park despite heavy interest from Newcastle United.