Highlights Leandro Trossard is eager to become a regular starter in Arsenal's lineup and prove himself under Arteta.

Despite being a squad player, Trossard has made a positive impact and contributed regularly when given the opportunity.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Trossard is an underrated player and could play a big role for Arsenal this season, potentially becoming a regular starter in the future.

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has arrived as a squad player since signing for Mikel Arteta in January, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on what his future could look like at the Emirates Stadium.

The Belgian international has shown in glimpses that he might deserve to become more of a regular starter in this Arsenal side, but he has plenty of competition to contend with in attack. Whether he's growing frustrated with his role remains to be seen, but there's no doubt he will want to cement a place in the starting XI under Arteta.

Trossard has made a positive impact despite his lack of starts

Trossard signed for the Gunners back in January from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £27m, per Sky Sports. The report claims that the north London club made a move for Trossard, who is earning £90k-a-week, after failing to get a deal over the line for Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea earlier in the same window. It was an interesting acquisition for Arsenal considering the difference in profiles between Trossard and Mudryk, with the former in his prime years and the latter at the beginning of his career.

Leandro Trossard - Arsenal Stats Games 30 Goals 5 Assists 11 Minutes 1398 All stats via Transfermarkt

Trossard was one of the first names on the team sheet during his time at Brighton, so the transition to becoming a squad player at Arsenal wouldn't have been easy for the Belgian star. However, Trossard admitted a few months after signing for the Gunners that he knew it was going to be tough when making the move to a top club...

“When I chose Arsenal, I knew it was going to be harder. I am now at a top club where only good players walk around. The season is still long. I do know that my chances are still coming and that I will get minutes. The club has also bought in more, just because we want to participate on all fronts. In the Champions League, the cups and [Premier] League. We have a game every three days, so it’s impossible to play with the same guys every time. It’s up to me to show myself when I get a chance. The coach told me that too.”

Journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that the signing of Trossard has gone under the radar at the Emirates Stadium. With the former Brighton man not starting every single week, he might not be getting the credit he deserves, but he's still contributing regularly when given the opportunity.

Trossard might be hoping that he's earned himself an extended run in the side considering the performances he's produced off the bench, but it's difficult when competing with Gabriel Martinelli for a starting spot on the left-hand side of attack. The 28-year-old's versatility could help his cause, as he's more than capable of playing in multiple roles throughout the attack.

Brown has suggested that Trossard is an underrated player and he's going to play a big role for the Gunners this season. The journalist adds that it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become a regular starter at some point and given a run in the side, as he's a player who is capable of changing a game with a moment of magic. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think he's a really underrated player and I think he'll have a really big role to play this season because he's one of those kind of players who can change the game with a moment of magic. And I think that's going to be important for Arsenal over the next few months. And it wouldn't surprise me if he gets in there as a regular starter at some point and he's given a run, because he's got the talent and the quality to be a force for them I think."

Mikel Arteta is already plotting moves ahead of January

If Arsenal want to push Manchester City all the way in the Premier League, then bringing in a top-level striker may be necessary. One player the Gunners' recruitment team are already discussing is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with Football Transfers claiming that internal talks have already been held regarding bringing him to the Emirates.

Arteta has Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus as his two main options in the centre-forward role, but neither player is a natural goalscorer. If the north London club want to go to the next level, then an Osimhen-level addition could be exactly what they need to progress.