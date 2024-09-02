Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, who have submitted a €35m (£30m) offer to secure his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite the English summer transfer window closing last week, clubs from around the world can still look to buy players from the Premier League. The window for the Saudi Pro League is yet to close, so we could see further departures from England in the coming days.

Al-Ittihad Target Leandro Trossard

Arsenal have a decision to make

According to Italian reporter Romano, Al-Ittihad have submitted an offer for Trossard in the region of £30m. The decision is now up to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta considers the Belgian international an important player...

"EXCLUSIVE: Saudi side Al Ittihad submit proposal in the region of €35m for Leandro Trossard. Decision up to Arsenal as he’s always been an important player for Arteta. Official proposal arrives ahead of Saudi Pro League deadline, as Al Ittihad keep looking for new winger."

Trossard, who has previously been described as a 'magician', has been a key player for Arteta since signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, despite not being a guaranteed starter at the Emirates Stadium.

Trossard's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Arsenal Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 1,647 11th Goals 12 3rd Assists 1 =11th Shots per game 1.8 5th Key passes per game 0.7 7th Dribbles per game 0.7 4th Overall rating 6.82 10th

Trossard might not have played the number of minutes he would have hoped for last term, but he certainly made a significant impact when he was on the pitch. The 29-year-old has started just once in the Premier League so far this season, so it will be interesting to see whether he would be up for a new challenge.

It's no secret that the money Saudi Pro League clubs are able to offer to new signings is astronomical, meaning it might be tempting for Trossard regardless of his situation at Arsenal. The Belgian forward isn't getting any younger, and with footballers having a short career, he may want to make as much money as possible in his final years.

A Sale Would be Difficult for Arsenal

They are unable to replace him

Regardless of the money offered by Al-Ittihad for Trossard, Arsenal are unable to replace him due to the English transfer window closing last week. Had a bid arrived earlier in the summer, the Gunners may have been more likely to consider it, but he's a valuable squad player as it stands.

With Reiss Nelson departing, Arteta has a lack of options out wide already, so losing a versatile forward could be a disaster. Trossard's stance on the situation might change things, but Arsenal may live to regret allowing him to depart without being able to source a replacement.

