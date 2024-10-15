Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard produced a poor performance during Belgium's 2-1 Nations League defeat to France, described as delivering 'crazy clumsiness' in the final third by French national media.

In a tightly fought affair in Brussels, Youri Tielemans spurned the chance to put the Red Devils in front by missing from 12 yards, before Randal Kolo Muani gave the away side the lead from the same distance. Lois Openda's header on the stroke of half-time drew the home team level, before les Blues snatched all the points, as Kolo Muani glanced in Lucas Digne's inviting cross.

The result leaves Belgium third in their Nations League group, five points behind France, with two games remaining. Trossard, who scored against Italy last week, delivered a peripheral display, struggling to impact proceedings in the final third.

Trossard's 'Crazy Clumsiness' Costs Belgium

The forward was poor

Joining Arsenal for £27 million back in January 2023, Trossard adapted to life in North London quickly, and has registered potent output since his arrival at the Emirates. Scoring 17 goals last season for Mikel Arteta's side, the 29-year-old has become a crucial cog in the Spaniard's machine, executing with precision in dangerous areas on a consistent basis.

Starting the new campaign well, netting important goals against Aston Villa and Leicester, he didn't continue this fine form in his home nation's capital last night. Deployed on the left-hand side of Domenico Tedesco's attack, alongside Openda and Jeremy Doku in a front three, the elusive wide man took six shots, but failed to find a way past Mike Maignan in the French goal.

French publication MaxiFoot were not enthused by Trossard's showing, giving him a three out of ten in their player ratings:

"Desire, movement, availability, but a crazy clumsiness in the final gesture. The Arsenal striker made people happy in the stands by sending balls everywhere to the supporters in the last quarter of an hour. A paradox when you see his technical accuracy at club level."

Indeed, Trossard lacked proficiency in his final action, placing just two of his six efforts on target, with his other attempts wildly off target. He also failed to create a singe chance for his teammates, often over-hitting simple passes or crosses in what was an out-of-sorts outing for the prolific forward.

Arteta will certainly not be encouraged by Trossard's performance, and will hope he re-finds this sharpness in the box as Arsenal re-commence their title charge with a trip to Bournemouth this weekend.

Trossard's Statistics vs France Minutes Played 90 Touches 41 Touches in Opposition Box 5 Shots 5 Accurate Crosses 0/2 (0%) Ground Duels Won 2/4 (50%) Key Passes 0

Saliba Blasted for his Performance

The defender was 'catastrophic'

Another Arsenal player experienced a difficult night in Brussels, with William Saliba blasted in French media for a 'catastrophic' performance. The imperious centre-back slipped early on to grant Belgium a spot-kick, clattering into Openda as the RB Leipzig striker was about to pull the trigger.

Tielemans missed the resulting penalty, but Saliba then went on to aid Tedesco's team in scoring an equaliser, failing to track Openda's run when the forward nodded past Maignan. Certainly an off night for the Gunners' talismanic figure at the back, Get French Football News lamented the 23-year-old, claiming that he was 'still shaky in the first half', despite his two major mistakes coming in the opening 45 minutes.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 15/10/2024