Leandro Trossard has ‘passed the Belgium leadership test’ after inspiring the Red Devils to a 2-2 comeback in their thrilling draw with Italy in the Nations League clash on Thursday night.

The Arsenal star’s efforts helped Belgium recover from two goals down to secure a point against the ten-man Azzurri in Rome, earning him praise from both Belgian and Italian media.

Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad awarded Trossard a 6/10 for his performance and suggested that while he ‘didn’t play his best game’ for the Red Devils, the versatile attacker grew in the second half and reacted swiftly to net a 61st-minute equaliser.

Italian newspaper Corriere awarded the 29-year-old a 7/10 for ‘passing the leadership test’ and taking a key role in the thrilling 2-2 draw, which brought Belgium to within three points of Group A2 leaders Italy.

Belgium host second-placed France on Monday, knowing a win will put them above Les Bleus and into one of the two spots ensuring a place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Trossard Praised for Belgium Display

‘Grew in the second half’

Trossard made his return to the Belgium squad on Thursday, having missed the previous international break after coach Domenico Tedesco decided to refresh his selection and omit a few veterans.

Romelu Lukaku and Axel Witsel were also among the absentees, with Tedesco explaining the changes as a chance to give opportunities to younger players.

Unlike the latter two, Trossard was recalled for October’s games and showed the Belgium boss what had been missing in their recent 2-0 loss to France, where Tedesco’s men struggled to create chances.

In the 2-2 draw against Italy, Trossard scored, assisted, and delivered a ‘comeback’ performance, according to Belgian outlet Walfoot:

'Talk about a comeback. A true pariah after his completely missed Euro, here he is back with, factually, man of the match statistics – an assist, a goal. 'Some nice plays too, like this sharp pass to De Ketelaere on the phase which leads to the corner of the 2-0. We will be satisfied with that considering where he comes from.'

Arsenal fans will hope the 29-year-old can carry his impressive form deeper into the season after a strong start under Mikel Arteta, scoring twice in his first seven Premier League matches.

Trossard was one of Arsenal’s top scorers across all competitions last season, netting 17 goals in 46 appearances, and registering two assists.

The versatile forward was deployed in multiple positions across the frontline last term, including left wing, centre-forward, and attacking midfield.

Leandro Trossard Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Starts 4 Goals 2 Assists 0 Minutes played 339

Real Madrid Target William Saliba

'Priority' ahead of next summer

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Real Madrid have made Arsenal defender William Saliba their priority target for next summer and are willing to spend big on the Frenchman in 2025, journalist Alexis Bernard has reported.

The Spanish giants will be looking to strengthen their defence after the season and have identified Saliba as their main target, having admired him for several years now.

However, Arsenal will be in a strong negotiating position for their ever-reliable centre-back, who is under contract at the Emirates until 2027.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-10-24.