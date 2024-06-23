Highlights Leandro Trossard's celebration is a sweet tribute to his son, inspired by superheroes, adding a personal touch to his impressive goal-scoring record.

Nowadays, a goal celebration is sometimes equally exciting as the goal itself. From players stunning the crowd with an acrobatic flash to something deep and meaningful to them, it takes a special type of footballer to be specifically linked to a celebration. Think of Chelsea's Cole Palmer and his 'ice cold' celebration, for example.

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard is no different. The Waterschei-born forward, who has been capped 36 times for Belgium, has become the north Londoners’ certified ‘super sub’ following his £26 million move in the 2022/23 mid-season window.

Since his move, he has scored 18 goals - and notched a further 18 assists for measure - and fans have, therefore, been subject to his celebration on multiple occasions. And he once revealed the heartwarming message behind it and how his son helped him come up with the trademark move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trossard is Genk's 12th-highest goalscorer of all time, having notched 39 goals in 120 outings - a rate of 0.33 per game.

Inside Leandro Trossard’s ‘Goggles’ Celebration

‘It’s a nice little thing between us and I’m enjoying it.’

To go alongside his impressive goal return, Trossard has had plenty to celebrate - and in return, fans have begun to notice his trademark celebration, which involves him cupping his hands around his eyes to mimic the look of goggles.

Following his cross-country switch from Brighton & Hove Albion to the Gunners, the 29-year-old revealed that his celebration, in an interview with football.london, per talkSPORT, is dedicated to his young son.

Suggesting that it derives from his son’s love for superheroes, the former Genk youth product insisted that when he scores and goes home, his son will run up to him and mimic the celebration.

“It all started a bit more than a year ago when I asked my son what celebration I would do. He told me to do that celebration, I think he [had] seen it on YouTube with a superhero. At that moment, I said ‘okay, I will do it.’ Now it’s a little thing between us. If I score, I do the celebration. I come home, he sees me and runs up to me and does the same thing. It’s a nice little thing between us, and I’m enjoying it.”

Overall, the one-time Community Shield winner has scored 119 times in his 413-game career - and he’s likely to whip out his signature move time and time again before he hangs up his boots. Since making his international debut in 2020, the versatile forward - who is able to play through the middle or on either flank - has scored nine goals in 36 outings for the Red Devils.

Trossard's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Arsenal Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 1,647 11th Goals 12 3rd Assists 1 =11th Shots per game 1.8 5th Key passes per game 0.7 7th Dribbles per game 0.7 4th Overall rating 6.82 10th

Trossard’s Euro 2024 Campaign

Forward has underwhelmed thus far

Incredibly, amid the star-studded nature of Domenico Tedesco’s side, Trossard is a regular fixture for his nation, having featured in their last eight meetings. From those, though, the former Brighton ace has completed just two full 90-minute showings.

Still yet to get on the scoresheet in Belgium’s Euro 2024 campaign, Trossard - widely regarded as one of the best wingers at the competition - looked lethargic in his play in their curtain-raiser against Slovakia and was, as a result, substituted for Youri Tielemans with 16 minutes of regulation time left to play.

Dropped to the bench in favour of Dodi Lukebakio for their second game in the competition, Trossard will be hoping to get back to his creative best should his nation secure passage into the knockout rounds. And if they do, Euro 2024 watchers will certainly be subject to Trossard wheeling away in familiar fashion.