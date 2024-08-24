Leandro Trossard scored a vital goal for Arsenal, netting the opening in their 2-0 win over Aston Villa. However, eagle-eyed viewers would have noticed he was pretty hesitant to do his trademark 'goggles' celebration.

It was a tough ask for the Gunners to travel away to Villa Park on just their second Premier League game of the season but – having lost to Unai Emery and co home and away last term – Mikel Arteta's men battled hard to come away with all three points.

It was a game which could have gone either way and up until the 67th minute of the game, Villa probably had had the better chances. But all that counted for nothing as Trossard came off the bench to score with his first touch of the game. Just 10 minutes later Thomas Partry made it 2-0, wrapping up the win for Arsenal.

Despite the jubilance from most of his teammates when scoring the opener, Man of the Match Trossard did not really celebrate. It's since become apparent why he wasn't as happy as could be with his contribution.

Trossard's Muted Celebration

Unhappy with lack of minutes

As the footage shows, Trossard hit the back of the net and then kept a fairly expressionless face as the Arsenal players swarmed around him. William Saliba can be seen repeatedly trying to get him to do his trademark celebration and only right at the end does the Belgian winger half-heartedly lift the 'goggles' to his face.

The reason behind his apparent frustration relates to his lack game time. The 29-year-old has had to sit on the bench for the opening two Premier League games of the season, with Gabriel Martinelli picked at left wing instead.

This comes despite the older Arsenal forward being in much better form than the Brazilian. Indeed, last term, Trossard scored nine league goals in the final 18 games of the season, while Martinelli has scored just four times in that same period – and has yet to add to his tally this term, unlike his teammate.

Addressing the Belgian's frustration after the game, manager Arteta seemed more than happy with the player's attitude. He even praised him for using it as fuel, saying:

"When you don’t get picked, there are certain ways to react. Leo is upset, but upset to show on the pitch how good he is. It is a good example for the rest of the team."

Stats in 2023/24 Stat Martinelli Trossard Games 44 46 Goals 8 17 Assists 5 2 Minutes 2640 2263

Trossard has since spoken about his muted celebration, telling the press:

“I think everyone wants to start and play games, obviously.

"But it’s always nice to help the team and get my goal and get off to a good start for myself as well this season."

He made it clear that he didn't want to kick up a fuss and didn't expect to start games even if that's obviously his goal, continuing: “It’s not about expecting [to start matches], I know the competition and the team and I think it’s good for everyone and we push each other but obviously, when you do very well, everyone wants to start and play games. I’m very happy that I helped the team and I had an impact again and that’s all I can do.”

Where Trossard's Trademark Celebration Comes From

It's inspired by his son

Trossard has actually been doing the celebration ever since his days with Brighton & Hove Albion, and it's a gesture for his son. Indeed, he explained its origins when joining Arsenal:

"It all started a bit more than a year ago when I asked my son what celebration I would do. He told me to do that celebration, I think he [had] seen it on YouTube with a superhero. At that moment, I said ‘okay, I will do it.’ Now it’s a little thing between us. If I score, I do the celebration. I come home, he sees me and runs up to me and does the same thing. It's a nice little thing between us, and I’m enjoying it."

He'll hope to show fans his trademark celebration once more next weekend – although perhaps this time as a starter – as Arsenal host his former club Brighton on Saturday.

Stats via Transfermarkt.