Highlights The NFL is seeing more one-score games in recent years than ever before, making a team's fourth-quarter performances all the more important.

Unsurprisingly, there is a correlation between a team's point differential in the fourth-quarter and their overall results, though there are exceptions.

Struggling teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans finding themselves at the bottom of the fourth-quarter point differential list are reasonably predictable, but there is one shocker in this bottom four.

For teams with losing records, a negative fourth-quarter point differential isn't all that surprising. Bad teams are often young, and young players often have to learn how to win late in games. It might also mean that the head coach is often getting outfoxed and that it might be time to make a change at the top.

Winning teams can also have negative point differentials late in games. For some, they've just been so dominant that the game is already in hand by then. It could also mean that despite a positive record, there are some issues with those squads that could rear their ugly head come playoff time.

1 Arizona Cardinals (1-8) — -6.6 4th-quarter point differential

This wasn't supposed to be an easy season for the Arizona Cardinals. The team is in a complete rebuild and has traded away several players. Thanks to those deals, the Cardinals will have two first-round picks, one second-round pick, and three third-round picks in the 2024 draft.

The team also played the first half of this season without Kyler Murray, who may or may not be their quarterback of the future. The most devastating loss of the campaign for Arizona came in Week 2. Playing against a subpar Giants team, the Cardinals held a 28-7 lead halfway through the third quarter. However, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was able to lead his team to 24 unanswered points, including 17 in the 4th quarter. The Cardinals dropped the game 31-28.

A week after the Giants loss, the Cardinals had an impressive win against the Dallas Cowboys as then-quarterback Josh Dobbs led the team to 28 points. On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals' defense held the explosive Cowboys to only 16 points. The team looks different now, as Dobbs has been traded to the Minnesota Vikings and Murray is about to make his season debut.

While Arizona is middle of the pack in terms of moving the ball in the fourth quarter, they are often thwarted by sacks in the final frame, with half of their 24 sacks allowed this year coming in the fourth quarter, which is fourth-most in the NFL. They've also allowed 409 rushing yards and 29 rushing first downs in the fourth, both tops in the NFL, which speaks to their inability to stop the run when teams are trying to run out the clock on them.

2 Tennessee Titans (3-5) — -3.4 4th-quarter point differential

The Tennessee Titans are currently in NFL purgatory. The team is too good to tank, but probably not good enough to make a real playoff push. During trade deadline season, the Titans traded standout safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles, but held onto other veteran pieces such as DeAndre Hopkins, Ryan Tannehill, and Derrick Henry.

Week 1's game against the New Orleans Saints is a good example of how things have gone for the Titans this year. In that contest, the Titans went into the fourth quarter down 16-9. In the fourth, the Titans were unable to score a touchdown, instead opting for two field goal opportunities. Tennessee ended up losing the game by one point, 16-15.

In Week 9, the Titans started rookie Will Levis against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers team. Levis played well and Tennessee went into the fourth quarter up by three points. The defense, though, was unable to stop a 92-yard drive against a Steelers offense that averages 5.3 plays a drive, second-worst in the league.

The possession ended with Diontae Johnson scoring the game-winning touchdown, which just so happened to be his first score in 668 days. The Titans have committed to starting Levis from here on out and the rookie has been impressive in limited time.

Tennessee has also struggled to protect their quarterback late, with 10 of their 29 sacks allowed coming in the last quarter of the contest. That has sapped their ability to move the ball in the latter stages of games, as evidenced by their 30 fourth quarter first downs, which is tied for third-fewest in the NFL.

3 Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) — -2.9 4th-quarter point differential

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are a surprising name on this list. The team has been the standard of excellence ever since Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid first came together. The Chiefs have a record of 7-2, but they have been playing games a lot closer than fans have become accustomed to. They are +65 overall when it comes to points this year, but about half of that can be attributed to their 41-10 demolition of the hapless Chicago Bears.

The Chiefs lost their first game of the season to a strong Detroit Lions team. Kansas City went into the fourth with a 17-14 lead and kicked a field goal to make it 20-14. Late in the game, though, Detroit got a touchdown from David Montgomery to take a lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Kansas City also had a bad loss to a Denver Broncos team that has mostly looked terrible. This one was close going into the final quarter, with the Broncos leading by just five. Denver would add a touchdown and a field goal in the fourth with no reply from Mahomes and company to make the game a laugher. The Chiefs will most likely figure things out and make a deep run in the playoffs. Their play late in games this season, though, does show that they can be defeated if their opponents can keep the game close.

Believe it or not, the Chiefs have scored only one lonely touchdown in the fourth quarter all year, fewest in the NFL. Mahomes has struggled to connect with his motley crew of receivers, with K.C. putting up a 56.9 completion percentage in the fourth, 26th in the league. They also haven't figured out how to seal games with their running game, which is averaging just 3.0 yards a carry in the final frame (23rd) when they should be putting teams away.

4 Los Angeles Rams (3-6) — -2.9 4th-quarter point differential

When a team is close to Super Bowl contention, it is important for them to go all in. And that is exactly what the Los Angeles Rams did in the 2021 season when they acquired Matthew Stafford and won the Super Bowl. Since then, however, the Rams have been a tough watch.

After finishing with a 5-12 record during one of the worst Super Bowl hangover seasons in NFL history in 2022, the team has not looked much better in 2023, as they've gotten out to a 3-6 start. The Rams had a tough loss in Week 2 against the rival San Francisco 49ers. The game was tied at halftime after the Rams led for much of the first half. The Niners then outscored L.A. by four points in the fourth quarter, winning the game by seven.

Things were even worse in Week 7 against the Steelers. In that one, the Rams led by seven after three quarters. However, the Steelers got touchdowns from Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris and won the game 24-17. Flags fly forever, and the Rams will always have their Super Bowl title, but things are going south this season. The roster is older, and the team could soon be rebuilding.

The blame can't all be placed at the feet of backup Brett Rypien, either. Even before Stafford went down, the team was suffering from appalling quarterback play coming down the stretch of games. They average just 3.64 yards a play in the fourth, the lowest such mark in the league. They also boast the lowest fourth-quarter completion percentage (49.0!) and the third-lowest fourth-quarter passer rating (57.1). If they want to stay in the Wild Card race, they're going to need much-improved QB play in the clutch moments.

Team Record 4th Quarter Differential (NFL Rank) 4th Quarter Yards 4th Quarter 1st Downs Los Angeles Rams 3-6 -2.9 (29th) 582 (26th) 34 (24th) Kansas City Chiefs 7-2 -2.9 (29th) 592 (25th) 35 (23rd) Tennessee Titans 3-5 -3.4 (31st) 578 (27th) 30 (28th) Arizona Cardinals 1-8 -6.6 (32nd) 689 (18th) 37 (16th)

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

