Key Takeaways The atmosphere at a football ground can significantly impact the fan experience on match days.

Going away to intimidating grounds can be a real give supporters a real buzz of adrenaline, especially when they come away with all three points

Some stadiums, such as the venues for Premier League clubs Fulham and Southampton, do not feel very intimidating.

An away day is always something to be cherished for a football fan. Visiting a new stadium can be a great experience, although this usually depends on a few things.

Most important, of course, is the result. So long as your team wins, little else matters. But other factors also impact the experience. Things such as the atmosphere in the stadium and animosity around it can play a key role in any trip.

And while intimidating stadiums are often taken about, what about those at the other end of the spectrum? With that in mind, here are the 10 least Intimidating stadiums in British football.

Ranking Factors

Atmosphere in the stadium

Feeling of safety around the venue

Difficulty to win at

Least Intimidating Stadiums in British Football History Rank Stadium Club 1. Craven Cottage Fulham 2. Stadium MK MK Dons 3. Carrow Road Norwich 4. St. Mary's Stadium Southampton 5. Pirelli Stadium Burton Albion 6. Vicarage Road Watford 7. The Madejski Stadium Reading 8. Vitality Stadium Bournemouth 9. Gtech Community Stadium Brentford 10. Emirates Stadium Arsenal

10 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal

Ever since Arsenal left Highbury and moved to the Emirates Stadium in 2006, there have been doubts about the atmosphere at the new ground. As such, there are those who even refer to the north London ground as 'the library'. Even if the noise levels have improved a little in the Mikel Arteta era, historically this has been a fairly quiet place to visit on match days. Even Arsene Wenger spoke of it's shortcomings, saying:

"We built a new stadium but we never found our soul, we left our soul at Highbury. "We could never recreate it for security reasons. The distance from the pitch to the stand had to be bigger as we needed ambulances to come in. "The inclination of the stands had to be smaller all those things together that we didn't find to recreate the atmosphere."

As an elite club, there a plenty of nice amenities – such as their famously spacious seats – not to mention police on hand to ward off any potential trouble. That said, as an away fan, it's not the easiest ground to win at, with the Gunners one of the best clubs in the Premier League. For that reason, the Emirates only just makes the cut on this list.

9 Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford

While the old Griffin Park had a pub on every corner of the ground to help with the atmosphere, the same cannot be said of the Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford have only been in the venue since 2020 and it's still yet to truly find its feet. In fact, it's best night was probably it's opening fixture, as the Bees beat Arsenal in their first-ever Premier League match – since then, it's all been downhill.

Having maintained Premier League status since the creation of their home ground – not far from affluent areas Richmond and Twickenham – those who follow the Bees tend to be of a pretty cheery disposition. Indeed, they are a likeable club but that doesn't help when it comes to boosting decibel levels on match days. Consequently, it's not the most intimidating place to visit for travelling fans.

8 Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth

With a capacity of 11,000, away teams are only allowed to bring around 1,500 supporters with them on Premier League match days. However, with its cheery sea-side vibes, travelling fans should not be too worried about being outnumbered.

It would rank higher but these days Bournemouth aren't the easiest team to play away at – just ask Arsenal and Manchester City fans. What's more, the surrounding area of Boscombe can be a little rough around the edges – even so, a trip to the south coast always feels like a little mid-season getaway, more like a holiday than anything more sinister.

7 The Madejski Stadium

Reading

Reading have had so many problems of late, their home support is more likely to take aim at owner Dai Yongge – with financial issues seeing the club deducted 18 points under his ownership – as opposed to turning their anger towards travelling supporters. The troubles have led to a lack of numbers on match days.

As such, the Madejski Stadium, currently known as the Select Car Leasing Stadium, is

hardly the most menacing place to visit. It's also one of the ugliest grounds around, making it not a particularly appealing visit all around. In terms of atmosphere, very few fans are left shaking in their boots after a visit.

6 Vicarage Road

Watford

As one of the perennial yoyo clubs of Premier League and Championship football, there are more difficult things in the football pyramid than going away to Watford and picking up all three points. When the club insists on changing managers every few months, it's easy to see why home fans may struggle to build up any momentum in terms of maintaining a consistent atmosphere.

Anybody who has been to Vicarage Road can speak of the pleasant walk through the Hertfordshire town's high street, past the local cafes, as home and away fans congregate before the game. It's all nice and friendly but that doesn't make for an intimidating atmosphere come kick-off – hardly a place for adrenaline junkies.

5 Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion

In terms of arrests, the Pirelli Stadium was actually the safest in Britain during the 2022/23 season – with zero arrests recorded. Therefore there is little reason to be concerned by angry home fans if results don't go their way, you're not exactly going to be chased out of town.

Couple this with the fact that Burton Albion have been a mid-table League One team for a number of years now, and a trip to face the Brewers is hardly a fixture to fear for travelling fans. Indeed, this ground in Staffordshire is very much a PG-rated, fun-for-the-whole-family sort of football venue.

4 St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Another south-coast venue, St. Mary's Stadium has been the home stadium of Southampton since 2001. As such, it will forever exist in the shadow of the far more iconic Premier League ground, The Dell.

Although the new stadium capacity is around twice as big (32,000 compared to 15,000) that doesn't mean it feels twice as loud inside. On match days – with views of the River Itchen, leading to the Solent – everything is all just a little too nice. There's nothing wrong with that, of course, but it does mean most teams come and visit without thinking twice about what may lie in store for them.

3 Carrow Road

Norwich City

Norwich City, Carrow Road. There aren't exactly words that strike fear into the heart of any fans when they get the annual fixture list ahead of each new season. Another yoyo club, the Canaries are about as intimidating as their nickname.

Be it in the Championship or the Premier League, Carrow Road rarely ever produces the sort of rocking atmosphere to really change the course of a match. Some teams can win a match in the tunnel before a game even begins, in part that may be thanks to their home support. This has never been the case for Norwich.

2 Stadium MK

MK Dons

MK Dons are essentially the most hated team in the United Kingdom due to their controversial origins, which came following Wimbledon F.C.'s controversial relocation to Milton Keynes from south London. As a result of their birth as a 'franchise', Stadium MK (which opened in 2007) is a pretty soulless venue.

While it would be the 15th biggest stadium in the 2024/25 Premier League today, home supporters barely fill 20 per cent of it on a matchday. All this means it's hardly a daunting away trip for those journeying to Milton Keynes. The home chant: “No one likes us, no one likes us, we don’t care,” is the most aggro you're likely to suffer.

1 Craven Cottage

Fulham

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

When you think of intimidating stadiums, veritable cauldrons of confrontation in British football, the mind turns towards Anfield, Ibrox and other iconic venues. Craven Cottage, on the other hand, pictures up far more timid images of charcuterie boards and clappers. The club even have plans to add a new rooftop swimming pool to the venue, which just about sums it up.

Situated on the River Thames, it's a lovely stadium to visit – no doubt – but that doesn't make it an intimidating trip for away fans. In 2024, Fulham home crowds ranked as the least supportive in the Premier League due to diminishing numbers in recent years as well as other similar factors. All in all, this pleasant ground is the tamest British football has to offer.