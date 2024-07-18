Highlights Bronny James' success shouldn't be measured against his father.

Bronny's confidence and skills make him an exciting Lakers rookie.

Bronny & LeBron both treasure the opportunity to play together.

When Bronny James was drafted 55th overall by the L.A. Lakers , no one expected him to live up to the lofty expectations that the family name placed on his shoulders. In reality, common sense indicates that if Bronny can have a career as just an NBA rotation player, he will be considered a success.

Not everyone can be LeBron James .

Expecting Bronny to be the second coming of his father is not only unfair, it's also foolish. He was clearly drafted to appease LeBron, an all-time great, and is unlikely to log minutes over more deserving players in the NBA, despite his confidence in himself.

Across five Summer League games, Bronny is averaging only 5.8 points on poor shooting, but that hasn't phased him, as he helped lead the Lakers over the Atlanta Hawks in LA's first victory of the Vegas League.

Bronny is Full of Confidence

The Lakers' rookie is ready to make a lasting mark on the historic franchise

In 2023, several rookies made it clear that they wanted to dunk on LeBron James. Playing on the same team, Bronny won't have a chance to put his dad on a poster, although that doesn't mean they won't get plenty of picture-worthy moments on the court.

After the recent victory over Atlanta, where Bronny scored 12 points, he was clearly feeling confident, and he let reporters know that he's willing to give one of the greatest of all time a run for his money. He revealed what he's looking forward to most when he starts his NBA career.

"Going against each other in practice.” -Bronny James

Bronny is naturally full of confidence, that runs in the family, but he is yet to put up the dominating performances his father posted. Even in the 2003 Boston Summer League, where LeBron disappointed, he was still playing better than his son was, and he had unparalleled pressure after being dubbed "The Chosen One."

LeBron & Bronny - Summer League Stats Category Bronny James Averages Bronny James Game-High LeBron James Averages Points 5.8 12 15.8 Rebounds 3.2 5 7.3 Assists 1.2 3 4.3

Bronny was not drafted first overall like his father, and despite social media poking fun at his performances, he is not expected to make the Hall of Fame. In reality, his ceiling is likely a solid defender who can contribute as a facilitator and floor spacer on offense, not a rival for the greatest of all time.

More Than a Game

This season will be special for the James family

While both the elder and younger James would be thrilled to put one another on a poster in practice or play meaningful NBA minutes together, both are aware that they are living out a dream scenario. Despite murmurings that the two are not joined at the hip and might not even want to play together, it's clear that the Lakers drafted Bronny to appease LeBron.

While Bronny is trying to build a career of his own and step out of his dad's shadow, James Jr. is still eager to soak in every moment.

"It's a big step for both of us. I feel like playing together, going to work together every day, it'll build on the relationship we already have, grow that connection even stronger."

When LeBron eventually decides to leave it all on the court and retire, playing with his son has always been a dream. While plenty of scrutiny and criticism will surround both LeBron and Bronny for the Lakers' choice to draft him, Bronny's debut next to his dad will be a special moment.