Key Takeaways LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis will star in the Netflix series "Starting 5."

The series follows the players during 2023-24 season, offering an inside look at NBA stars' lives.

Edwards' rapid rise, James' worldwide stardom, Butler's outspokenness, Sabonis' impact and Tatum's title journey are highlighted.

LeBron James , Anthony Edwards , Jayson Tatum , Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis will star in a new Netflix series, "Starting 5," set to be released in early October.

The series will follow the players during their respective 2023-24 seasons, giving fans a deep, inside look at the lives of some of the NBA 's biggest stars.

Some of NBA's Most Recognizable Stars on Full Display in 'Starting 5'

Edwards, especially, should be a must-watch for fans

The Minnesota Timberwolves ' young guard quickly ascended to superstardom during last year's playoffs, both for his on-court and off-court skills.

Edwards earned some Michael Jordan comparisons during the 2023-24 postseason when he averaged 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals on 48/40/81 shooting splilts in 16 games.

He carried that momentum over to the Olympics, where he helped Team USA win a gold medal.

James is a worldwide superstar; getting a glimpse of his day-to-day life will be fascinating.

Butler isn't afraid to speak his mind, which should be an exciting and perhaps controversial adventure to follow. Sabonis has helped transform the Sacramento Kings , historically one of the league's worst franchises, into a playoff contender.

Fans will also get to see Tatum on his journey to the 2024 NBA Championship.

Per Netflix:

"Starting 5, a new 10-part Netflix sports series, provides an intense, behind-the-scenes look at five of the league’s best players. Though they share a common goal of winning the NBA championship, each athlete is at a different point in their career, trying to lead their teams to victory while navigating their own respective journey."

The show will debut on Oct. 9 as the league approaches the start of the regular season.