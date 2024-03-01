Highlights Lakers barely edge out Wizards in overtime despite strong performances from LeBron and Davis.

Heading into last night's contest, the Los Angeles Lakers probably did not predict they would be in an intense dogfight with the 9-win Washington Wizards. After 12 straight losses in the month of February, the Wizards had one final shot to come away with a victory before the month ended. They played passionately and set a pace that enabled them to hang around until the final quarter.

When the game tightened up deep in the fourth quarter and, later, overtime, it was LeBron James and Anthony Davis who saved the day once again. On the second night of a back-to-back, the pair ignored any signs of fatigue and combined for 71 points. Still, Washington's Kyle Kuzma had a chance to tie the game and send it into double overtime with a deep three. The ball barely rimmed out, allowing LA to come away with a narrow victory.

Rundown of the game

Lakers defeat Wizards, 134-131 in overtime

From the outset, Washington made it known they weren't going to concede victory to LA without resistance. The Wizards took advantage of LA's porous defense and lit them up in the first half to the tune of 69 points and 20 assists on 29 made field goals. Good thing Davis came to play for LA: he dropped 24 points and 8 rebounds - the Lakers actually held a 1-point lead at halftime after a nice push to end the second quarter.

Once the fourth quarter began, the game felt a bit tense on LA's end. They were confident, but in the back of their minds, they realized they had to do whatever it took to avoid defeat to a team on a 12-game losing streak. As the Lakers tried to maintain control, the Wizards played with "house money."

Strong performances from Jordan Poole (34 points, 7 assists) and Corey Kispert (20 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists) off the bench kept the Wizards in the mix with time running out. After five straight points from Kuzma late in regulation, the two teams practically traded baskets until regulation ended. Big plays from Davis and Austin Reaves helped LA push it to OT.

LeBron James Since All-Star Break Game Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal% Minutes Played v. San Antonio 30 7 9 .591 34 @ Phoenix Suns 28 7 12 .632 37 @ LA Clippers 34 6 8 .619 37 v. Washington Wizards 31 4 9 .500 39

Poole had one final shot to ice the game but. James held serve and contested his fadeaway three. When overtime started, that's when James fully took over. Credit to Davis for putting the Lakers on his back for most of the game - he ended up with an incredible line of 40 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists. James, like the night before against the Clippers, just refused to let his team lose.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: LeBron James has scored 39,991 points in his career, the most in NBA History.

He was involved in every major play in overtime, including a sequence that fans will remember for a while. LeBron had one of his signature, chase down blocks on Poole, and then hit a three on the very next possession. Later, he forced a charge on Deni Avdija and found Davis for a dunk to give LA a narrow lead.

With his 34 points versus Washington, LeBron is now just 9 points away from becoming the first player in league history to reach 40,000 points.

Though the Lakers narrowly escaped, a win is a win. Coach Ham echoed that sentiment after the game.

"We found a way to win... our guys pulled together when we needed to and made the plays when we needed to."-Darvin Ham

Are LA's second-unit woes fixable?

The Lakers' bench was outscored, 61-21

For yet another game, LA's reserves failed to produce much of note. Former Wizard Spencer Dinwiddie was the lone bright spot with 10 points and 3 assists in 25 minutes, which was easily his best game as a Laker since joining the team a couple of weeks ago.

Dinwiddie is still getting acclimated, so his production remains inconsistent. However, Taurean Prince, Max Christie, and, even Cam Reddish (fighting through injuries) just haven't made any sort of mark recently.

It's a critical difference between playing Washington and current playoff teams, but the Wizards exposed LA's biggest weakness right now. Poole and Kispert alone (54 points) accounted for LA's entire bench total over the last two games combined.

No, they don't need someone who scores 20 every night, but they at least need a player who can get to the 15-20 point threshold without it being a surprise. Individually, LA's current second unit struggles to reach double-digits, let alone anything higher.

Lakers and Wizards Bench Production (2/29) Team Points Rebounds Assists Lakers 21 7 7 Wizards 61 14 13

Something needs to change in that regard. The only problem is that Darvin Ham's already played his hand with Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura all in the starting lineup. All three deserve a starting spot, but it also significantly hurts the upside of their second unit, since there isn't a true scorer.

It may be unlikely for Coach Ham to shift his rotation once more, but it's a situation to monitor as the competition ramps up. After further adjustment, Dinwiddie might be the key to unlocking the bench's potential. He seems to be embracing his new situation.

“I’ve realized that being a Laker, everybody is going to give you their best shot … It’s a show. There are times on other teams where home games feel like road games. Here, every game is meaningful and intense. That’s what makes it fun.”-Spencer Dinwiddie

LA's next game, a Saturday night outing against the Denver Nuggets, will feature James's historic pursuit of 40K points. The subplot, however, is how both second units perform - Denver has a similar issue in terms of inconsistent play. With their next five games coming against playoff and contending teams, James and the Lakers are appointment-worthy television.