LeBron James is nearing the end of his NBA career. The man has accomplished so many feats and received so many accolades during his basketball career that it would take far too long to sit here and start listing them off.

There may be at least one more compelling story to tell about James' illustrious career. That, of course, revolves around the question of where and how LeBron intends to finish his playing days.

LeBron should be heading to free agency this offseason, under the assumption that he declines his upcoming player option for the 2024-25 season. This will give LeBron one final opportunity to truly control his destiny and pick the team whose jersey he wears before retirement.

Make no mistake about it, this is not a broken-down swan song. James is still a tremendous basketball player. One could easily make the argument that he is still a top ten player in this league. However, it would be disingenuous to ignore that James will turn forty-years-old this December. Unless he wants to pull a Tom Brady, he likely only has a couple of seasons left.

The idea of James and his son, Bronny James, playing together in the NBA was something that LeBron had floated for a few years. Now, that time would potentially be on the horizon, with Bronny firmly locked in to the 2024 NBA Draft.

However, it appears James may have soured on the idea of playing with his son. Rich Paul, who is the agent of both LeBron and Bronny, dropped a major hint about where LeBron's mindset might be regarding this matter.

In the most shocking father-son betrayal since Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back, it appears more clear that playing with Bronny is not at the top of LeBron's priority list as he heads into free agency.

LeBron's Next And Final Destination

James will have his pick of teams in the summer of 2024

If playing with Bronny is not the number one priority for James this offseason, one would venture a guess that trying to win one more championship is. James has always come across as a player well aware of the legacy discussions and historical value that his career holds. Perhaps he will be searching for a championship to ride off into the sunset with.

LeBron James 2023-24 Season Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 25.7 27.8 RPG 7.3 6.8 APG 8.3 8.8 SPG 1.3 2.4 BPG 0.5 1.0 FG% 54.0 56.6 3P% 41.0 38.5

As ludicrous as it feels to say of a player nearing forty, James could still likely be the best player on a championship team. However, unlike the younger version of himself, he now needs a strong supporting cast around him at this stage of his career.

The Western Conference is poised to be a bloodbath next season. Perhaps James would prefer returning to the east for a route to one last ring. However, even the Eastern Conference route would have to go through the Boston Celtics. Wherever he decides to play next, James should not be short on potential suitors.

