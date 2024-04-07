Highlights LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been pivotal to the Lakers' red-hot streak at the right time down the final stretch of the season

Meanwhile, players like D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have stepped up in key moments and relieved the burden off the duo.

Lakers still face uphill battle in postseason, but have become a team to watch and a dangerous group.

The Los Angeles Lakers have improved their play in a big way ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, winning nine of the last 10 games.

Their latest success has momentarily garnered them the eighth seed in the Western Conference standings, having a 45-33 record with four contests left on their schedule. They have a half-game lead over the Sacramento Kings, the team they jumped over in the playoff picture, while they continue attempting to catch up with the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks for a better playoff scenario.

Their wins during this stretch can be attributed to handily beating their opponents with a sub-.500 record. For head coach Darvin Ham, he attributes two aspects that have stood out the most from the team over the last 10 games, especially when it involves stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"With those intangibles [passing and defense] they're really high level. What it unlocks is the rest of the roster. In the rest of the rotation, guys get to feel empowered, guys get their chance to be aggressive...different guys get to step up and really contribute," - Darvin Ham

James and Davis Both Playing at a High Level

Their performances elevated down regular season stretch

It can't be overstated how important James and Davis have been in the Lakers' wins this year. Their elite ability to lead the team through adversity many times throughout the course of an 82-game season has allowed them to stay afloat in the playoff picture in a conference stacked with talented teams.

In their last 10 games, the duo have stepped up their performances immensely. Starting with James, he is averaging 26.2 points, nine assists, and 7.5 rebounds on 59.3 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc. These numbers are above his season averages (25.4 PPG, 8.2 APG, 7.2 RPG, 53.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT%), showing how he's stepped up offensively with his recent stretch of performances.

His impact on the team remains undeniable. According to NBA.com, the Lakers boast a +3.1 point advantage over opponents when James is on the court. When he takes a seat on the bench, the team's fortunes reverse to a -2.0 point deficit. The team's shooting splits decline as well, dropping from 51.3 percent overall and 38.6 percent from three when he's on to 47.4 percent and 36.5 percent when he's off.

Lakers' On/Off Court +/- Ratings Player On +/- Off +/- LeBron James +3.1 -2.0 Anthony Davis +1.8 -1.0

When it comes to Davis, he's been an absolute machine at scoring and rebounding, getting double-doubles as he sees fit. In his last 10 games, he put up 24.9 points, 14.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals on 57.6 percent shooting overall. This features an active double-double streak of nine games for one of the best big men in the NBA.

Davis' defensive leadership has been instrumental in keeping the Lakers competitive despite their inconsistencies this season. With a defensive rating of 116.8, Los Angeles holds a respectable ranking of 14th, mainly thanks to Davis being an anchor on that side of the ball. His impact on the court is crucial to the team's playoff aspirations, a scenario that would play to his advantage as he's already familiar with playing at an elite level during deep playoff runs.

Their ability to lure opponents grants the opportunity for their teammates to make their impact on the game, transitioning over to the next part of Ham's answer.

Their Teammates Can Play to Individual Strengths

Russell, Reaves, Hachimura, and others can contribute more often

While James and Davis attract opponents' attention at all times, elevating even more when the duo is on hot streaks, players like D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura can take advantage.

Russell has come along as one of the best playmakers on the team outside of James and Davis. His skills at scoring and passing the ball at a high rate allow him to play a key role in getting his team wins on a game-by-game basis.

Averaging 18.3 points this season, Russell has boosted his production in preparation for the postseason. In his last 10 games, he is putting up 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, four rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 43.6 percent shooting from the field and 42.3 percent from downtown. With his perimeter shooting heating up at the right time, making 4.4 three-pointers on 10.4 attempts per game, opponents have to understand they are taking a risk if they leave him open to keep James and Davis in check.

Can't forget about Reaves as well, who's showcased himself to be a crafty scorer while not being the most athletic player on the court. He makes up for it by being an all-around player with numbers of 15.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 6.3 rebounds during the Lakers' recent 9-1 stretch. His ability to draw fouls has also been effective in the team's favor, getting to the line four times per game for an excellent success rate of 90 percent.

Lakers' On/Off Court +/- Ratings Player On +/- Off +/- D'Angelo Russell +2.4 -1.5 Austin Reaves -0.2 +0.9 Rui Hachimura +2.1 -1.0

Last but not least, Hachimura has arguably been in his best form with the Lakers after going through injuries early on in the season.

Over the last 10 games for Los Angeles, Hachimura has elevated his numbers to those of 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on remarkable shooting splits of 59.3 percent overall and 44.7 percent from deep. Joining James, Davis, Russell, and Reaves as high-level scorers has not only been able to benefit Hachimura in taking advantage of the chances they create for one another, but also elevated the Lakers' offense to another level, so they can dominate opponents more frequently.

The Lakers have a lot to look forward to while they prepare for their four remaining contests. Regardless of what happens, their recently-ignited offense thanks to James and Davis stepping up to the plate has brought forth a dynamic unit that can score the ball at will, presenting the scenario where a deep playoff run may be in the cards.