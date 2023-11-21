Highlights Despite a decrease in his overall numbers, Christian Wood has made a positive impression on the Lakers with his defensive play and work ethic.

The Lakers have had a shaky start to the season but are beginning to find a rhythm, winning five of their last six games and occupying the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Wood's impact on both ends of the court may be under the radar, with his defensive rating being the third-best on the team and his net rating leading the entire Lakers group.

While Christian Wood has mainly been known for his offensive prowess over the past few years, he has undertaken a new kind of bench role for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, with his work on the defensive end of the ball being more of a focal point so far. Despite his overall numbers being down, NBA insider Mark Medina believes that the 28-year-old has made a ‘really good positive impression’ on head coach Darvin Ham, who explains that with the help of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Wood has embraced the Purple and Gold’s winning mentality.

Lakers beginning to find a rhythm

After a shaky start to the season, the Lakers have won five of their last six outings, leading them to currently occupy the sixth seed in the Western Conference with an 8-6 overall record on the year. However, it has not been all cut and dry for the LakeShow, with a plethora of injuries to key rotation players, as well as shooting inconsistencies across the board, especially from three-point range. Players who have missed time on the court due to the aforementioned injuries include Gabe Vincent, who has missed the past 10 games due to a left knee effusion, with him not expected to be re-evaluated for at least another week or so, and Jarred Vanderbilt, who has failed to make his season debut due to a lingering heel injury keeping him on the sidelines. However, the Lakers received some positive news on his status, with the 24-year-old known for his elite perimeter defense now having been cleared to return to play progression.

However, one of the most important factors of the Lakers’ up-and-down season has been their ability to score on a consistent basis. As a team, they are shooting 48.6 percent on the year, eighth-best in the league, but from three-point range, they are converting only 33.8 percent of their attempts, fifth-worst in the NBA. Typical scorers such as D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves have both had to endure shooting slumps, with Russell beginning to find his shot regularly, while a coaching change that saw Reaves sent to the bench with Cam Reddish taking his place in the starting line-up has helped the 24-year-old find that deadly shooting stroke once again, now averaging 50 percent from range in his last five games.

Nevertheless, one thing has remained constant - LeBron James has continued to inexplicably defy Father Time with MVP-level performances day-in-day-out. With the 38-year-old playing in his 21st season as though he is still in his prime, and continuously stepping up to lead the team, and the other franchise star, Anthony Davis, looking as healthy as ever to start a campaign and bringing block parties to Los Angeles on a nightly-basis, this ‘deep’ roster, which at one point looked wafer thin, is slowly, but surely, beginning to put the puzzle pieces together.

Medina – ‘Workman-like environment’ has helped with mentality

Having spoken to Darvin Ham about why he feels Christian Wood is in a good environment in L.A., it appears that it is simply down to the ‘workman-like environment’ initiated by their leading stars, where every member of the roster wants to work hard so they don’t look like the only one not pulling their weight, and that mentality has been ‘embodied’ by the big man.

“He has made a really good positive impression on the Lakers so far. I mean, there's a reason why they assigned Christian Wood on Kevin Durant in the fourth quarter, and played him in critical stretches in crunch-time, against Orlando Magic that they have felt encouraged that he's embraced the defensive responsibilities with, not stopping top guys, but at least making things difficult, helping out on the boards and not just thinking that his value is in the scoring department. I asked Darvin Ham after the Lakers win against Orlando ‘what is it about this environment that is good for Christian Wood?’, and he spoke for like a minute and a half long. Darvin was saying ‘our organization, the history behind it, speaks for itself with the Lakers championship history. The fact that there's LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the team’. But I think on top of the surface level explanations, he mentioned that because of LeBron, because of AD and because of the rest of the group, it's a workman-like environment, and so with that, he was saying that it trickles down where no one wants to be that guy that's not locked in, not paying attention, not putting the work in. And so I think that that has helped Christian Wood really embody that.”

Underrated Impact

Being on eight teams in eight seasons can be tough, but Wood’s free-agency may have been tougher. With no team reportedly willing to offer him any more than a veteran's minimum deal, the 28-year-old has had to gamble on himself once again and play under this deal in the hopes of showcasing his talent to earn a larger contract as early as next summer.

Christian Wood - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 24.2 Points 14.8 Assists 1.5 Rebounds 7.3 Steals 0.6 Blocks 0.9 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Standing at six-foot-eight in stature, he has earned his trade by being more of a handy perimeter scorer rather than a defensive powerhouse, with there being concerns over his defensive capabilities for large parts of his career. However, since his arrival back to his home state, he has been tasked with important defensive assignments against some of the league’s biggest stars in the latter stages of games, such as Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, where he held KD to nine points on four-for-11 shooting in a gritty fourth quarter that saw the Lakers come away with the W.

While his overall season numbers of 6.5 points on 42.7 percent field goal shooting and 30.6 percent from three-point range, to go with his 6.1 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game, fall significantly short of his typical 15-plus points and seven-plus rebounds mark over the past few seasons, Wood’s impact on the Purple and Gold as a whole may have gone under the radar, somewhat. When viewing his influence from a holistic perspective, Wood’s defensive rating of 101.9 is excellent, and is the third-best mark on the team, behind Gabe Vincent, who has only played four games, and Maxwell Lewis, who has played a total of 21 minutes in his young NBA career. Although his offensive rating, 109.5, does not jump out as particularly special, his net rating of plus-7.6 leads the entire Lakers group, with James a close second with a net rating of plus-7.1.

As a result, Christian Wood’s impact on this Lakers team cannot be understated, and while he may not be happy with his current offensive output, his value to the team has not gone unnoticed by his teammates, nor the coaching staff, and he is truly proving himself to be a reliable all-around player, dismissing any concerns over his defense, hustle and attitude along the way.