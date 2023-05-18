The Los Angeles Lakers are into the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets but NBA writer Mark Medina told GiveMeSport he is worried about the health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LA Lakers latest news

The Lakers had to earn their way into the playoffs in the play-in game but then stunned the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. Throughout the playoffs, it has looked like Davis is banged up and playing with an injury, but Los Angeles still has been able to get through their first two series.

Yet, the Lakers are now playing a well-rounded and complete Denver Nuggets team and in the first game of the series, the Nuggets won 132-126.

Mark Medina - LeBron James and Anthony Davies health 'unknown'

In the first game of the series, Anthony Davis played 42 minutes while LeBron James played 40. But many have wondered if those two can keep playing that many minutes as both look banged up, and Mark Medina told GiveMeSport he is worried about their health.

"Moving forward, their identity is going to hinge on not only how well Anthony Davis and LeBron James play, how healthy they can be, and that's always been a great unknown.

"During the playoffs, it's definitely been a challenge for them to get through the grind of the schedule. But they've also found ways to overcome it and still have some dominant performances. Moving forward it's going to be a challenge with the Nuggets having a two-time MVP with Nicola Jokic starting the series in altitude, high city in Denver, and also going against the top team in the Western Conference. They are the top team for a reason because of Jokic and how deep they are from top to bottom."

Are James and Davis hurt?

The grind of a full NBA season and the playoffs is a tough one and most players are dealing with some injuries. But, with James being 38 years old and Davis having a history of injuries, there are question marks over their durability.

Medina is also not alone in being worried about possible injuries to both James and Davis. LeBron James was on the injury report for Game 1 but still played 40 minutes while Davis was also on the injury report but he also suited up in Game 1. It is something to monitor as the season go on, but Lakers will be in trouble if one or both are injured - there's a reason their contracts with LA Lakers are worth a combined $287m.