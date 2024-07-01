Highlights LeBron James and Anthony Davis may be frustrated as the Lakers appear to be leaning towards prioritizing roster depth over adding a third star.

James' willingness to take a pay cut could help lure free agents like DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan would certainly address the Lakers' scoring needs.

The L.A. Lakers are one of just a handful of teams in the NBA who have yet to really join the frenzy of free agency in the opening few days of this year’s off-season.

But, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are looking for the Lakers to pursue a third star alongside the pair, league insider Mark Medina gets the impression that the front office are looking more toward ensuring that their roster has ample depth, which could ‘frustrate’ the superstar duo.

James Putting Pressure on the Lakers?

Reportedly willing to take pay cut to help L.A. land another star player

It has all been quiet on the Lakers’ front in the early stages of the 2024 off-season. Free agents are already beginning to come off the board at rapid pace, while some are still deciding on their next destinations.

One of those is LeBron James, who decided to decline his $51.4 million player option, which sees him currently on the market, though it is expected that he will re-sign with the Purple and Gold, especially now that his son, Bronny James , is on the team after being drafted with the Lakers’ 55th selection in the 2024 NBA Draft .

But, in the build-up to free agency, it became more apparent that James was perhaps taking things into his own hands, with reports emerging that suggested he was willing to re-sign at a significantly lower rate on the premise that Los Angeles would use the extra capital to pursue a third star to partner alongside himself and Davis.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Career Stats When Playing Together Category LeBron James Anthony Davis PPG 25.6 24.4 RPG 7.6 10.6 APG 8.3 3.2 SPG 1.2 1.3 BPG 0.6 2.2 FG% 50.6 54.1

One of the players that James was reportedly willing to take a pay-cut for was Klay Thompson , who, after 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors , has decided that now is the time to move on.

Having reportedly listened to offers from the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers , and the Philadelphia 76ers , he instead opted to sign a three-year, $50 million deal to join the Dallas Mavericks off the back of their trip to the NBA Finals.

Another player who has emerged as somebody who James would be willing to take a lower salary for is California native, DeMar DeRozan , according to a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, speaking on The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Real GM), who also reports that there is 'another one or so' too, though, at least for now, that name - or names - remain anonymous.

While it was originally expected that the 34-year-old would come to an agreement with the Chicago Bulls over an extension to remain with the team, it has come to light that the Bulls trading Alex Caruso o for Josh Giddey was the ‘final straw’ in making his final decision that he would ultimately depart from the team.

Now that Thompson is officially off the market, the Lakers' main focus may now shift toward trying to lure the six-time All-Star.

Lakers May Not ‘Go All In’ in Favor of Roster Depth

Much to the dismay of James and Davis, Medina got the impression from new head coach JJ Redick’s introductory press conference that the Lakers are leaning more towards roster depth than chasing star power, which the journalist feels is the best approach.

“The most likely route is LeBron James and Anthony Davis are going to be frustrated, because when I was at JJ Redick's introductory press conference, the message that I was getting from Rob Pelinka is that they're going to value roster depth, and they're also mindful of spending restrictions. The Lakers certainly aren't opposed to it - they always love to get star power, but their message is that they want roster depth. JJ Redick said when you look at the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets, it takes a complete team to win a championship, so I don't think the Lakers are going to go all in. But, in fairness, this is the right play.”

James-Davis Partnership Is ‘More Effective’ With Roster Depth Over Third Star

Further to his previous points, Medina also feels that James and Davis have been much more effective together as a pair than when they have had that additional All-Star player on the surrounding roster, casting his mind back to the Russell Westbrook era as an example.

“We've seen during the Lebron James-Anthony Davis era that they're more effective when they have the right roster depth, than having a third star, a la Russell Westbrook. So they can say all they want about going ‘all in’, but it's best to just lean on what they have with their role players, draft selections, and then hope that's good enough, at least to be in the mix.”

What Could DeRozan Bring to the Lakers?

Shown he has aged like a fine wine averaging 24 PPG on 48/33/85 shooting splits

What DeRozan can bring to the table for the Lakers is an additional scoring punch, something which the Lakers are in dire need of after James and Davis combined for 65.4 of the Lakers' 118.0 total points scored per game last season.

DeRozan, who led the Bulls in scoring last season, averaging 24.0 points on 48.0 percent shooting from the field, has made his name in the NBA for being one of the league's premier mid-range scorers for the last decade, exemplified by 24.9 percent of his total points coming from the mid-range, attempting 6.9 attempts from that range, at which he converted with 43.0 percent efficiency.

DeMar DeRozan - Career By the Numbers Category Statistic PPG 21.2 APG 4.1 RPG 4.4 FG% 46.9 3P% 29.6 eFG% 48.3

The six-time All-Star could be viewed as a significant upgrade to the Lakers' current starting rotation, and while he has been considered as one of the best small forwards in the game, if he were to join the Lakers, he would likely slot into the shooting guard position - where he has a lot of experience - to play alongside James, who would likely occupy the small forward role.

It is no secret that the Lakers' back-court has been a concern of late, with reports that the current pairing of D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves has hit its ceiling, combining for 47.0 points, 11.5 assists and 16.3 rebounds per game when playing together, with reports now suggesting that the Lakers are looking to be 'aggressively' pursuing a trade for the All-Star.

So, should all things go the Lakers' way, this could potentially see Reaves moved into either a point guard role, which they experimented with last season, or become a strong back-up to DeRozan, which would align with the Lakers' view of wanting to prioritize roster depth.

Or, perhaps even James assumes his point-guard responsibilities once again, a position which he was in when the Lakers won the 2019-20 championship - the possibilities are endless.

But one thing is clear, if DeRozan was to decide to come home to SoCal, the Lakers would almost certainly see their title chances boosted, with the 34-year-old finally in a position where he could potentially compete for that elusive Larry O'Brien trophy.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.