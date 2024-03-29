Highlights Austin Reaves earned LeBron James' trust in a crucial playoff moment last season, proving himself as a reliable player.

Reaves is having a career year with the Lakers, showcasing significant improvements in his performance and role.

Reaves' exceptional skills were highlighted in a triple-double performance, indicating his growth into a young star player for Los Angeles.

Despite what's been a disappointing season, the Los Angeles Lakers remain one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA to go up against due to their arsenal of weapons. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been the pillars that have kept the Lakers as a threat to contend, but the players around the edges have showcased how much they can contribute to winning.

D'Angelo Russell has been sensational since the trade deadline, but Austin Reaves has emerged as one of the most trustworthy players on the team. However, this wasn't always the case, but James highlights a specific moment in which Reaves earned his trust.

In the second episode of James' podcast with JJ Redick titled Mind the Game, the four-time champion opened up about his relationship with Reaves. The Oklahoma product has built a deep level of trust with the league's all-time leading scorer, and it was a moment last season that solidified trust between the two.

"Obviously last year in the Memphis series, [Reaves] gained a lot of trust from me. But I also had trusted him to make the plays in Game 1. Where in the fourth quarter, you know, [Reaves] go win it for us." - LeBron James

The Lakers infamously made the Western Conference Finals despite participating in the Play-In Tournament. Their first-round matchup was against the Memphis Grizzlies, who were the second seed in the West. Los Angeles won in six games, but in Game 1 of the series, Austin Reaves introduced himself to the world, finishing with 23 points, including 14 of those coming in the fourth quarter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Austin Reaves became the 3rd Laker over the last 25 seasons to finish 100% FG (min. 5 attempts) in the 4th quarter of a playoff game, joining Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Reaves was crucial to the regular season success with the Lakers, but the 2023 postseason run was his first experience playing NBA playoff-level basketball. James has given praise to Reaves on multiple occasions but was intentional in his actions in that performance against the Grizzlies.

"I feel like if I could get [Reaves] and instill [Reaves] that confidence in the fourth quarter to make plays and win that game, it was just going to pay dividends the rest of my time with him and the rest of his time when I'm not with him." - LeBron James

That moment served as a turning point for Reaves, and he's only given James more reason to trust him since.

Reaves Having a Career Year With the Lakers

The Lakers guard has carried the momentum from last year to this season

Although he was undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Reaves is one of the best players to come out of his class, and this season has provided further evidence supporting his case. Reaves is having a career year across the board and has received an increase in his role due to the trust that was earned in last season's playoffs.

Austin Reaves 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 16.1 REB 4.3 AST 5.6 eFG% 57.8%

Reaves has taken the success he had in the Lakers' 2023 playoff run and has built upon it. He's averaging a career-high 16.1 points per game and has taken on more playmaking duties, which has led to a career-high in assists at 5.6 per game. Reaves has developed into one of the best finishers at the rim, shooting 73 percent at the basket, which is within the 95th percentile of the league.

The Lakers have witnessed Reaves blossom into a young star this year. He put up one of the most impressive performances of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup without LeBron James, finishing with his second career triple-double. Reaves was incredible, posting 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 rebounds in the Lakers' double-overtime victory while displaying the same clutch genes that downed the Grizzlies.

Although it was just a single game sample size, Reaves displayed the confidence James instilled in him, regardless of who was on the court with him. The Lakers are currently on a five-game win streak and showing great signs in hopes of another deep postseason run. Considering the development of Reaves, he's bound to only strengthen the trust between James and the rest of the team.