Highlights LeBron James saved Team USA with 11 fourth-quarter points vs. Germany.

James has been Team USA's most consistent player despite his advanced age.

Even prime superstars defer to James, voting him the best player on the Team USA roster.

Team USA finished up its exhibition games by beating Germany 92-88, in a back-and-forth affair to move to 5-0 before departing for Paris to start the real Paris 2024 Olympic Games next week. Despite their perfect record, America was far from impressive in their scrimmages and struggled in several contests against less-talented teams.

One of the main reasons they were able to escape each of their close calls was the outstanding play of 39-year-old LeBron James , who has clearly been Team USA's best player so far despite his advanced age, among a group of in-their-prime superstars.

James, who has fallen off from his decade-and-a-half status as the NBA's undisputed best player, is still one of the greatest the game has to offer and is proving that he still has that gear when the stakes are high. On a team employing Stephen Curry , Anthony Edwards , Joel Embiid , Jayson Tatum , and many more superstars, he has risen above the pack as he nears 40 years of age.

James Saved America Vs. Germany

King took over a struggling USA team with 11 fourth-quarter points

Yet again, Team USA found themselves in a dogfight they didn't expect, as Germany held a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter in a hotly-contested matchup. Germany got excellent performances from their own NBA studs, Franz Wagner , Moritz Wagner , and Dennis Schroder , who combined for 41 points in the loss.

America once again looked like a stagnant bunch of superstars who don't quite know how to play with each other yet, which is somewhat understandable given their short time together and their contrasting styles. Several of the USA guys looked uncomfortable in their new, reduced roles, such as Embiid, Edwards, and Tatum.

All of these factors caused another uneven effort from Team USA, their fourth in five exhibition games. However, yet again, 20 years after his Olympic debut, LeBron James was there to save the day for the United States. James was by far the best player on the floor despite playing next to so many NBA superstars, many of whom are now considered to be ahead of the King in the league's hierarchy.

James proved that his fall from top-five NBA status has more to do with his circumstances and durability than his actual abilities on the floor. He took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points down the stretch with clutch basket after clutch basket. Germany simply had no one to match his physical presence in the paint as James bodied his way through defender after defender for layups.

James' Stats vs. Germany Points 4Q Points Assists FG 3P% 20 11 4 8-10 2-2

*USA's next highest scorer had 11 points

At age 39, LeBron somehow appeared to be the most conditioned player on the court for Team USA, as well as the most confident, comfortable guy out there for Steve Kerr . In this mosh of elite talent, James once again rose above everyone else, as he has done his entire career.

James Has Been Team USA's Most Consistent Player

Despite limited minutes, he has easily been USA's best guy

Often, when a team of superstar basketball players is assembled, the first question about their greatness is how the parts will fit together when each guy has just been the number one option on his own squad. The playstyles these players develop as they attempt to carry their franchise aren't conducive to success on a stacked roster because there is only one ball and limited minutes.

We have seen this phenomenon badly affect Embiid, who is used to being the focal point of the Philadelphia 76ers , with the freedom to take over possessions and take over games as an MVP-caliber player. On Team USA, he is just another guy, and his ball-dominant offensive style hurts their ball and player movement, which is badly needed when everyone can shoot, dribble, and pass.

Tatum and Edwards also look out of rhythm in their adjusted roles, which is to be expected. However, there is one guy who looks completely comfortable fitting into a team-based offense in lower minutes, and that is LeBron James. Despite being asked to shoulder massive responsibility for the entirety of his NBA career, James' all-around playstyle is perfect for a special group like Team USA.

James' Exhibition Stats (5 GP) PPG MPG APG FG 14.0 22.2 3.6 29-46

James is perfectly content to stand off the ball letting his superstar teammates run the show, he can be the floor general and get his guys better shots, and he can also dominate games with his own scoring when called upon (which he has done in the last two outings).

James is like a Draymond Green type of player who is also capable of scoring 30 points when needed, which will forever serve him well in environments like the Olympics. It is now becoming feasible that James could play a reduced, but effective role in the 2028 Olympics, as ridiculous as that sounds.

LeBron's Teammates Praise Him As The Best Player

Prime superstars still defer to him at age 39

As if watching James operate on Team USA isn't enough proof, his teammates provide the icing on the cake with their praise off the court and actions on the court. In training camp, he was voted the best player of the bunch by his peers, which is incredible considering the proven superstars on this roster.

Furthermore, on the court, it is clear that everyone in the Team USA organization trusts James to have the ball every single possession down the stretch of close games. After James' game-winner vs. South Sudan, Edwards stated that "LeBron James" was the only reason America avoided a disastrous loss despite trailing by 14 at halftime.

Today, when Team USA needed buckets to stave off an excellent Germany team, James had the ball every time, and delivered with four clutch baskets in the final minutes. As ridiculous as it might seem, LeBron James is still the king of American basketball as he enters year 22.