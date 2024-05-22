Highlights LeBron James is in awe watching son Bronny gear up for the NBA Draft.

Bronny recently compared himself to players like Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Davion Mitchell, drawing praise from analysts for his self-awareness.

James said he is proud of his son for "carving out his own lane" to the NBA.

LeBron James is borderline at a loss for words watching his son Bronny James prepare for the NBA Draft.

Bronny, a 19-year-old who just completed his freshman season at USC, participated in the NBA Combine last week, with his father and mother in attendance.

Bronny had a strong showing, from agility and shooting drills to scrimmages to interviews. He's currently pegged as a second-round pick.

While speaking on the "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick, James said he's been "in awe" of watching Bronny try to make it to the best basketball league in the world.

"You want your kids to be able to live out their dreams, whatever that is, whatever direction they may take, you want them to be able to live out their dreams. So for myself and Savannah to be there and be at the Combine this past week in Chicago, to see him out there, with other kids that's trying to live out their dreams, it was like, a pretty remarkable, I-don't-know-what-to-say, slash this-is-exciting feeling for our whole family."

Redick asked James about comments Bronny made during interviews where he cited Jrue Holiday, Davion Mitchell and Derrick White as NBA comparisons for himself. Redick said he thought it was a self-aware moment from Bronny to compare himself to high-level role players rather than All-Stars.

James agreed, saying Bronny is "carving out his own lane," while laughing at the differences between their respective paths to the NBA.

"To see him mention guys like Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, a few other guys, Marcus Smart, Davion Mitchell. These are guys who come in and — for a team that's trying to win championships, a team that wants to win every night — these are the players that you have to have on your team. It doesn't always show up in the box scores, but it always shows up in the winning plays. For Bronny to have that perspective on where he stands today, I think that's great."

James applauded Bronny for handling the scrutiny that comes with his family name. While James said he came into the league with lofty expectations and lots of scrutiny, he said he also didn't have to deal with social media and a 24/7 news cycle that today's players do.

"I think that's great for any team to have a 19-year-old kid — like you said, I know that wasn't my goal. My goal was like, 'Listen, I'm trying to make it to the All-Star Game in Year 1, I wanna be All-Star, I wanna be MVP, I wanna be all of these things. And a lot of us have those aspirations. But for Bronny to have that mindset of, listen, at this point in time of my life and in my game, I know where I stand, but I know how I affect the game.' He's just a winning player and I just love his mindset .... He's living in the moment. He's definitely carving out his own lane. He's definitely not his dad and I'm definitely not him."

It remains unclear if Bronny will be drafted. Experts still have him as a late second-round pick, with many suspecting the Los Angeles Lakers would take him with the 55th overall pick. Bronny told reporters at the Combine that it is not his dream to play with his dad.

However, with a month to go until the Draft, it's possible for Bronny to climb draft boards. No matter where he lands, his dad will be proud.

Watch the clip below.