LeBron James hasn’t been a part of a Team USA Olympics team since the 2012 London Olympics team 12 years ago, where he was an integral member of their path to the gold medal, and so it seems fitting that he gets to touch down on British soil once again in their final preparation games before they jet off to Paris to make their bid for their fifth consecutive title.

But while he has made his return for his Olympic swansong, much of the narrative around James and his family recently has been centered on his son, Bronny James Jr.

While James is on USA Basketball duty, 19-year-old Bronny is competing in the Summer League for the L.A. Lakers after having been drafted with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Speaking on his son’s best outing in a Lakers jersey thus far, James insisted that the main focus for the former USC guard is that he continues to develop his game day after day, and get to grips with every single facet that comes along with being a professional basketball player in the NBA.

“The most important thing for him is that he continues to get better and better every day. Games, practices, film sessions, during his individual workouts. I mean he's 19 years old, so he has so much room to grow, he has so much more to learn."

But while James stuck to addressing the fundamentals and holistically identified what Bronny needs to do to get better, how proud he was of his son's achievement to reaching the league shone through.

“The best thing is he just keeps his head down and just stays focused. The work will pay off. As a family, obviously, we're just proud of the fact that he's even at this point, so the best will continue to come if he continues to work and continues to get better and better."

Bronny's Sluggish Start to Summer League

Has shot only 1-for-18 from distance

Bronny James hasn’t had the easiest start to his NBA career, with the spotlight having been firmly planted on the 6-foot-2 guard throughout his Summer League campaign, and a lot of his flaws have been exposed, especially his deep-range shooting, which, up until last night, he had missed all 15 of his three-point attempts, while having mightily struggled to create separation from his defenders.

However, in the Lakers’ 93-89 comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in which first-round pick Dalton Knecht demonstrated his shooting prowess, going off for a team-high 20 points and seven rebounds, James Jr. also had his best shooting night so far.

Bronny James - Summer League Struggles Category Statistic MPG 25.4 PPG 5.8 RPG 3.2 APG 1.2 FG% 28.6%

On his way to scoring 13 points, he shot 5-for-10 from the field, and made his first three pointer, in which he went 1-for-3 from beyond the arc. He also stuffed the stat sheet, grabbing five rebounds, dishing three assists and swatting the ball away twice in what looked one of his most complete games.

But there are glimpses that he can be valuable in the NBA going forward, especially on defense, and LeBron James is right… he is still only 19-years-old and has a lot of room to grow and develop his game.

For James, having been on Team USA duty, he has missed attending all of Bronny’s Summer League outings, but, he will have plenty of time to make up for that upon his return, with it now just a matter of when history will be made with a father-and-son duo stepping onto an NBA court at the same time, and more importantly, as teammates.