Highlights The L.A. Lakers have one of the best defenses in the league, ranking in the top ten in defensive rating, defensive rebounds, and blocks.

However, the team struggles with points off turnovers and defending fast breaks.

Despite their weaknesses, the Lakers have the potential to become the most feared defense in the NBA with some improvements.

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a relatively strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season, sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 13-9 record. Although there have been signs that the team hasn't meshed as well as many would have hoped, there are still several more months to address their issues. Despite their inconsistencies, LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain one of the toughest duos in the league. In fact, according to James, the Lakers have one of the best defenses this season.

Man, we already one of the best defensive teams in the league, but when you add that length, you add that anticipation and guys, you know Cam is one of the league leaders in deflections. Vando, historically, throughout his career, has been one of the league leaders in deflections," James said following a win against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 29. It's a bold statement, to be sure, but how true is it exactly?

Davis and the DPOY campaign

Defensive rating: 111.4

The Lakers have been in and out of a playoff spot so far this season, but their inconsistency hardly falls on lack of defense. The team currently holds a defensive rating of 111.4, good for ninth in the league. The Lakers can partly attribute their tenacity on defense to Davis, who has been making a solid case for himself to win Defensive Player of the Year, thanks to his league-leading 2.8 blocks per game.

Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 Defensive Stats Defensive Rating 111.4 Defensive Rebounds Per Game 35.4 Blocks Per Game 5.9 Opponent Free Throws Attempted 18.5

Davis, who has yet to miss a game this season. also leads the team with a defensive rating of 105.8. In comparison, James sits in second place with a defensive rating of 109.2. The rest of the team can hold their own on that end of the floor as well. Making this matter even more impressive is that the team's top defender outside of Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, has only played in two games thus far.

As a whole, the team is fourth in the league in defensive rebounding, with 35.4 per game, and seventh in blocks per game, with 5.9. Moreover, the Lakers are also one of the most disciplined teams in the league. On average, they foul their opposing teams 17.4 times a night and are tied for first place in that category alongside the New York Knicks. Because they foul so infrequently, their opponents only attempt, on average, 18.5 free throws per game.

Struggle with turnovers and fast-breaks

Opponent points off turnovers: 17.6

Although the Lakers do indeed boast a strong defense, they have room for improvement in other areas as well. They've struggled with defending opponents when they lose the ball, allowing, on average, 17.6 points off turnovers, good for 21st in the league. The team averages 14.6 turnovers per game, and it's clear that they're not well-equipped to defend on the fast break, essentially allowing points on more than half of them. The team ranks in the bottom six of the league when it comes to allowing points off of fast breaks with an average of 15.4 per game.

James did indeed have a point when he claimed the Lakers have one of the best defenses in the league. Naturally, they have still have flaws, and they're glaring ones that they'll need to fix if they want to make a run at the title in the spring. The season is still young, however, and there are several players they should keep their eyes on if they want to improve even more on defense.