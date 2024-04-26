Highlights The Lakers face a potential sweep for the second year in a row against an unstoppable Nuggets team.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis played well but were unable to secure a win in the series.

The Lakers must focus on winning one game at a time to stay alive in the postseason, facing tough obstacles ahead.

The Los Angeles Lakers just can't seem to get over the hump against the Denver Nuggets

The Lakers lost Game 3 to the Nuggets on Thursday to fall to 0-3 in the series, facing a sweep for the second year in a row.

Once again, the Lakers were competitive through a majority of the game, at one point holding a 12-point lead over Denver. However, a 34-22 third quarter by the Nuggets gave Denver an 83-75 lead heading into the final frame. LA could not overcome Denver's chemistry and talent in the fourth and lost an 11th straight game to the reigning champs.

The Lakers have held double-digit leads in all three games in this series and have not come away with a win.

After the game, LeBron James, while sitting alongside Anthony Davis, was asked about the possibility of becoming the first team in NBA history to come back from an 0-3 deficit. James said the Lakers have to focus on one game at a time.

"You take it one game at a time at this point, and if you lose, you go home. You come out with the mindset of, let's get one, force a Game 5, and then we go from there. So, as long as you still have life, you always have belief."

James and Davis combined for 59 points, 21 rebounds, and 12 assists in Game 3. The duo has played well all series, and though the Lakers haven't been able to come away with a win, James said he and Davis know what it takes to advance in the postseason.

"We've been — me and [Davis] have been playing together for six years. We've been to the mountaintop. We've been close to the mountaintop. We've played a lot of games. We know what it takes to win. We know what it takes to win a championship and how damn near perfect you got to be. That's not like something that's so crazy to obtain. I've been a part of it four times where you have to have almost perfect basketball to win. And I've done with [Davis]."

James avoided commenting on whether his teammates are feeling the pressure of a postseason run. Beyond Austin Reaves' 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting in Game 3, the rest of the Lakers combined for 24 points and shot just 2-of-16 from three-point range.

James' Optimism Might be Misplaced

Despite James' approach and belief in himself and Davis, the Lakers don't seem likely to advance

There is substantial evidence that this Nuggets team is just one the Lakers can't get past. The Lakers have played well and given themselves a good chance to win each game and come away win-less. It was a similar story in last year's Western Conference Finals, which the Nuggets won 4-0.

As James said in his postgame comments, the Nuggets are one of the bigger obstacles he's ever faced.

"They're a great team, and I've played against a lot."

If the Lakers fail to make it out of the first round, it will raise major questions about the team's future. James will turn 40 next season. Players like Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Reaves, and Davis are all on multi-year, eight-figure contracts. The Lakers have few assets to make major moves to revamp the roster.

For now, the Lakers are taking it one game at a time. There might not be too many more left this season.