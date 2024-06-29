Highlights LeBron James has opted out of his contract and is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to help improve Lakers roster.

James is reportedly willing to take less money to bring in players like James Harden, Klay Thompson, and Jonas Valančiūnas.

Time is limited for roster changes due to James' participation in the Summer Olympics.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have some work to do in the offseason.

While James is undoubtedly delighted that the Lakers just drafted his son, Bronny James, in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Los Angeles still has quite a few moves it will need to make if its hopes to be contending at the top of the Western Conference next season.

On Saturday, James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Lakers in order to sign a new deal. According to a report from ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James is open to taking a pay cut, but only if it means that it helps the Lakers land another superstar.

"He is prioritizing a roster improvement. He's been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster." - Rich Paul

James Willing to Take Pay Cut to Land a Star

Some notable names were identified as potential targets

Per McMenamin, James is willing to take less than a max deal if it means the Lakers are able to use the midlevel exception to sign a difference-making player. James Harden, Klay Thompson, and big man Jonas Valančiūnas all were cited as players that could make the move worth it.

If the Lakers are unable to land a big fish in free agency, James will be looking for another max deal.

Making matters more pressing for the Lakers is the fact that all of these moves will have to be made on a condensed timeline. With James set to represent Team USA at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, there are only a few weeks for Rob Pelinka and company to get their ducks in a row before the ball is rolling towards the start of the next NBA season.

That said, once the dominoes of NBA free agency start falling, things tend to move pretty fast. The Lakers will likely know where they stand with the marquee free agents that are available sooner rather than later.

It's No Surprise James Is Looking to Help the Lakers Reload

The Western Conference is packed with talent, and James needs some help.

James' run with the Lakers has already produced one NBA championship, but if it's going to produce another, Los Angeles is going to have to make some moves.

While James is still playing at an elite level, he will turn 40 during the next NBA season, and there's no telling how long he'll continue to play. Bronny getting drafted will likely keep James in Los Angeles for at least a few more years, but things could change at a moment's notice.

Anthony Davis is still a superstar player and great match for James on the court, but the Lakers are undoubtedly short a star. Last year, Los Angeles had to battle through the play-in tournament to reach the full NBA postseason, and they were unceremoniously ousted in the first round by the Denver Nuggets in five games.

Los Angeles Lakers Superstar Tandem — Stats 2023-24 Season Category LeBron James Anthony Davis GP 71 76 PPG 25.7 24.7 RPG 7.3 12.6 APG 8.3 3.5 FG% 54.0% 55.6%

With the Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves already elite and likely to be better in the coming season, there is certainly room on the Lakers' roster for another star.

Whether or not they are able to land one remains to be seen.