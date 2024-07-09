Highlights LeBron James was voted the best player at Olympic camp by peers.

2025 NBA Draft Top Projected Pick, Cooper Flagg impresses at USA Training Camp, set to be a future NBA star.

Team USA is ready for an exhibition match against Canada on July 10.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are nearly underway with men's basketball programs gearing up for exhibition play ahead of the esteemed tournament. One of the countries participating is the USA, which has concluded its training camp. Despite gathering some of the best players in the world, 39-year-old LeBron James was the best player on the court.

The Athletic conducted a straw poll with the participants of the Olympic camp, which saw James voted as the best national team player by his peers. He received the majority of votes with five. Anthony Edwards , Jrue Holiday , and Stephen Curry received two votes each. While, Joel Embiid , Bam Adebayo , Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis each received a single vote.

Houston Rockets forward, Amen Thompson , who was chosen as a member of the USA Select Team, couldn't believe that James was performing at the level he was in their scrimmages.

“That’s what I told my brother after the first day, I was like dude’s 40 and he’s the best player on the court." - Amen Thompson

James might've been voted the best on the national team, but top-ranked 2025 NBA Draft prospect, Cooper Flagg, was convincingly voted the best player on the USA Select Team.

Cooper Flagg Made a Name for Himself

The projected 2025 top pick continues to establish why he's the best in his draft class

Flagg was the first college player since Marcus Smart and Doug McDermott in 2013 to receive an invitation to Team USA training camp. The youngest player at the camp at just 17 years old, Flagg, was sensational, making an impression on coaches, players, and the media with his stellar performances.

The Duke commit is widely known as the best player in the nation and his performance at the Team USA training camp is a further indicator of how great of a player he truly is.

Phoenix Suns superstar guard, Devin Booker , was impressed with the effort and tenacity that Flagg came out with on every possession.

“He wants it, you see how bad he wants it." - Devin Booker

His teammate on the Select Team, Detroit Pistons big man, Jalen Duren , didn't see a college athlete when playing with Flagg.

“He showed no fear. He came and worked hard every day. You would think he’s already here, you know what I mean?” - Jalen Duren

Despite the countless accolades he received in high school, such as McDonald's All-American, and Gatorade Player of the Year in his senior season, what makes Flagg so great is his incredible motor.

Cooper Flagg 2023-24 High School Senior Season Stats Category Stats PTS 16.1 REB 7.6 AST 3.9 BLK 2.7 FG% 54.8

He's always playing at 100 percent and makes plays when there seems to be no way for a play to be made. He had a stretch of plays during the Team USA scrimmages that left even the national team players in awe.

Flagg's performance in the USA training camp has solidified him as a future mainstay and projected member of the national team once he's officially in the NBA. He's showcased that he has the potential of being able to be a lead figure in leading his nation to another gold medal.

However, the training camp is done, and now the national team is prepped and ready for competitive competition. Team USA will prepare for their first real test of international play in an exhibition match against Canada on July 10, in Las Vegas.