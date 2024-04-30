Highlights LeBron James may become a free agent for the first time since 2018, opting out of his Lakers contract.

Options for James include staying with the Lakers to play with his son or returning to the Cavaliers for a storybook ending.

James may prioritize winning another championship, opening up possibilities like teaming up with Curry or going to the Knicks.

LeBron James has been consistently dodging reporter questions about his future. Now, there may be an understanding as to why that is.

James is no stranger to big-time offseason decisions. After all, he's the man who popularized player empowerment in the NBA when he made his original decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat back in 2010.

At age 39, this will likely be the last time one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history gets to choose his next (and last) team. The question now becomes, what's next?

Run It Back

James could stay with the Los Angeles Lakers

The initial answer to the question of where LeBron will go next may be right back to his current team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the more recent shortcomings, the Lakers have proven that they are capable of putting a title team around James.

Furthermore, the Lakers have reportedly expressed willingness to allow LeBron to fulfill his dream of playing with his son, Bronny James. Bronny has declared for this year's NBA Draft with the hopes that a team may select him in June.

Bronny James Stats w/USC Category Stat PPG 4.8 APG 2.1 RPG 2.8 FG% 36.6 3P% 26.7

Bronny's freshman year at USC did not earn him a lot of trust from NBA front offices heading into the draft. The gesture of bringing him in alone may be enough to entice LeBron to stay if playing with his son is tops his list of priorities.

A Storybook Ending

James could finish his career where it all started

The Cleveland Cavaliers present as enticing an option as any among teams who could bring James in for his swan song in the NBA. James seems like a player well aware of the impact of legacy and narratives. What better way to tie a bow on one of the greatest careers in NBA history than finishing things off where they all started?

2024 Lakers vs. Cavaliers 2024 Ranks Los Angeles Lakers Cleveland Cavaliers Offensive Rating 15th 16th Defensive Rating 17th 7th Net Rating 19th 12th

On top of the storyline potential of this possible move for The King, Cleveland also presents an opportunity to maybe win one more championship. The core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley presents a great opportunity for LeBron to win again. There's no guarantee there wouldn't be changes to the current makeup of the team upon LeBron's arrival.

If history has taught us anything, James will usually look for the best opportunity to improve a roster. The biggest concern here would be the flight risk of Mitchell.

"The buzz in NBA circles suggests that barring a run to the NBA Finals, Mitchell will decline an extension and look elsewhere, and the Cavaliers are more likely than not to move him well before he can leave outright as a free agent." -Eric Pincus

However, this could just present an opportunity for James to find another star in an unenviable situation to come join him on the Cavaliers. LeBron heading back to the Eastern Conference should also provide an easier path back to the finals.

The Dark Horses

LeBron could be hellbent on winning one last ring before he retires

What if LeBron's top priority with this last free agency decision is simply to win one last championship? What if that desire trumps everything else, even playing with his son?

If that is the case, there are certainly a few intriguing situations to look at across the league.

What if LeBron James decides to team up with one of his greatest rivals - Stephen Curry? While the Golden State Warriors failed to make it out of the Play-In Tournament in a loaded Western Conference this year, Curry still remains one of the game's best players.

Stephen Curry's Continued Peak Category Curry from '14-'22 (prime) Curry's 2024 season PPG 27.0 26.4 3PT% 42.3 40.8 TS% 64.2 61.6 EFG% 59.7 57.3

With all due respect to Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade, Curry would be the best player and running mate that James has have ever had.

The New York Knicks are another destination that could be attractive to James. The on-court success of the team recently and the good supporting cast that James will have upon arrival has to be appealing. Off the court, the New York market would give LeBron a similar opportunity to what he had in Los Angeles from a business standpoint.

While James is no longer the best player in the world, his free agency still presents an exciting storyline to follow this NBA offseason.

Stats provided by NBA.com and Basketball Reference.