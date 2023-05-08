A rather interesting LeBron James stat emerged last night on social media, but it seems as though some people aren’t too impressed by it.

When it comes to being the G.O.A.T (Greatest of all Time) in your respective sport, there are a lot of people who can claim that title as their own without a lot of argument. Wayne Gretzky gets the title in ice hockey, Serena Williams in women’s tennis, Tom Brady in American Football, Babe Ruth in baseball, Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor in darts, the list goes on.

However when it comes to basketball, there are two men who are fighting it out for the title in most people’s minds, and those are LeBron James and Michael Jordan. It’s an argument that will probably go on until the end of time, as people debate a multitude of factors such as points scored (which LeBron has more of between the two), rings won (which Jordan has), who had the bigger impact on their team, once again the list goes on.

One stat though that was posted last night might seem to lean the argument in LeBron James’ favour.

LeBron James’ longevity playing a major factor?

In a stat posted by ESPN's Sportscenter on social media, they showed that during the regular season, LeBron James has had a very long streak of nights where he scored ten points or more, longer than Jordan had played games in his career:

Now there are a couple of caveats to this stat, as LeBron came into the league at the age of 18, whereas because of the rules in place at the time, Jordan had to go through college basketball and didn’t play his first game in the NBA until he was 21. Jordan also took some time away from the game in the mid-1990s as he went through his first retirement which also caused him to miss a lot of games.

This is why a lot of people online didn’t think that this was a stat worth talking about, and that it didn’t really prove anything when it comes to the overall debate of who was better:

We kind of have to side with the fans on this one. This is really a record of ‘sticking around’ rather than doing anything substantial, and in today’s NBA getting ten points should be relatively straightforward even at the age that LeBron is playing at.